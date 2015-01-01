पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike Olympic Will Be Held In Japan Next Year, Ready To Organize Thomas Bach

टोक्यो ओलिंपिक:टोक्यो के गवर्नर बोले-अगले साल ओलिंपिक जापान में ही होंगे, आयोजन को लेकर तैयार

टोक्यो11 मिनट पहले
टोक्यो के गवर्नर युरिको कोईके ने कहा है कि अगले साल ओलिंपिक टोक्यो में ही होंगे। इसके लिए वह तैयार हैं। कोईके का यह बयान काफी महत्वपूर्ण है। क्योंकि उनका यह बयान इंटरनेशनल ओलिंपिक संघ के अध्यक्ष थॉमस बाक के टोक्यो दौरे के एक हफ्ते बाद आया है। वहीं जापान में पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं। देश में रोजाना 2000 से अधिक कोरोना के मामले आ रहे हैं। वहीं टोक्यो में रोजाना 500 मामले कोरोना के आ रहे हैं।

कोईके ने कहा,’हमारे लिए सबसे बड़ी खुशी तब होगी, जब सभी देशों के एथलीट सुरक्षित यहां आए और अच्छे से खेल का आयोजन हो सके। साथ ही फैन्स की एंट्री हो सके। हमें आयोजकों ने बताया कि दर्शकों की एंट्री को लेकर निर्णय बाद में किया जाएगा।

बाक ने कहा था- टोक्यो विलेज सेफ

बाक ने पिछले हफ्ते टोक्यो में दौरे के बाद कहा था कि टोक्यो में खिलाड़ियों के लिए बनाए गए खेल गांव काफी सुरक्षित है। उन्होंने कहा था कि अगर वैक्सीन आती है तो खिलाड़ियों और दर्शकों को लगाई जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा था कि ओलिंपिक में भाग लेने के लिए आने वाले खिलाड़ियों के लिए हेल्थ प्रोटोकॉल की घोषणा बाद में होगी।

ओलिंपिक टलने से जापान को 56 हजार करोड़ रु. का नुकसान
कोरोना के कारण टोक्यो ओलिंपिक 2020 को एक साल के लिए टाल दिया गया है। अब यह गेम्स 23 जुलाई से 8 अगस्त 2021 तक होंगे। ओलिंपिक के एक साल टलने से जापान को पहले ही 56 हजार करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान हो चुका है। साथ ही उस पर 20 करोड़ रुपए का एक्स्ट्रा खर्च भी बढ़ गया है।

