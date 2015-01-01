पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  UEFA 2020 Nations League Stunning Spain Hit Germany For Six As Giroud Stars In France's Win

नेशंस लीग:​​​​​​​टॉरेस की हैट्रिक से जीता स्पेन, जर्मनी को 6-0 से हराकर फाइनल्स में जगह बनाई; फ्रांस भी क्वालिफाई

पेरिस11 मिनट पहले
मैनचेस्टर सिटी स्टार फेरन टॉरेस ने मैच के 33वें, 55वें और 71वें मिनट में गोल कर स्पेन को शानदार जीत दिलाई।

नेशंस लीग में मंगलवार को फेरन टॉरेस की शानदार हैट्रिक की बदौलत स्पेन ने जर्मनी को 6-0 से हरा दिया। पिछले 89 साल में जर्मनी की यह सबसे बड़ी हार है। 1931 में उसे ऑस्ट्रिया के खिलाफ 6-0 से करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इसी के साथ स्पेन ने UEFA नेशंस लीग फाइनल्स के लिए क्वालिफाई किया। दूसरी ओर, फ्रांस ने स्वीडन को 4-2 से हराकर फाइनल्स में अपनी जगह पक्की की।

जर्मनी पर शुरू से हावी रहा स्पेन
मैच में शुरू से ही स्पेन हावी रहा। एलवारो मोराटा ने 17वें मिनट में गोल कर टीम को पहली सफलता दिलाई। इसके बाद 33वें मिनट में मैनचेस्टर सिटी स्टार टॉरेस ने लीछ को 2-0 कर दिया। पहले हाफ के पूरा होने से पहले रोड्री ने स्पेन 3-0 की बढ़त दिला दी। इसके बाद टॉरेस ने 55वें और 71वें मिनट में गोल कर अपनी हैट्रिक पूरी की और टीम को 5-0 से आगे कर दिया। इसके बाद ओयरजबल ने 89वें मिनट में गोल कर टीम को 6-0 से शानदार जीत दिलाई।

जर्मनी के कोच बोले- यह हमारे लिए काला दिन
जर्मनी की इस हार ने टीम के कोच जोआचिम लोइयू पर कई सवाल खड़े किए हैं। हार के बाद जोओचिम ने कहा कि यह हमारे लिए काले दिन की तरह है। वहीं, स्पेन के कोच लुइस एनरिक ने कहा कि यह हमारे सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शनों में एक हैं। स्पेनिश नेशनल टीम ने इस मैच में कम्पलीट परफॉर्मेंस करते हुए टीम को शानदार जीत दिलाई।

फ्रांस ने स्वीडन को हराया
वर्ल्ड कप विजेता फ्रांस ने ग्रुप-3 के लीग-ए में अपने अभियान को जीत के साथ समाप्त किया। विक्टर क्लासेन ने मैच के चौथे ही मिनट में गोल कर स्वीडन को बढ़त दिला दी, लेकिन यह लीड ज्यादा देर टिक नहीं पाई और गिराउंड और बेंजामिन पावर्ड ने 16वें और 36वें मिनट में गोल कर फ्रांस को 2-1 से आगे कर दिया।

इसके बाद 59वें मिनट में गिराउंड ने एक और गोल कर फ्रांस को 3-1 से आगे कर दिया। स्वीडन के रॉबिन क्वाइसन ने अपनी टीम के लिए दूसरा गोल कर लीड को कम करने की कोशिश की। वहीं, किंग्सले कोमन ने मैच एक्स्ट्रा टाइम में गोल कर अपनी टीम को 4-2 की रोमांचक जीत दिलाई।

