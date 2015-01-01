पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UEFA चैम्पियंस लीग:बार्सिलोना लगातार 17वीं बार प्री-क्वार्टर में पहुंचा, रोनाल्डो-मोराटा के गोल ने युवेंटस को अंतिम-16 में पहुंचाया

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
युवेंटस के क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो ने 2020 में खेले 35 मैच में 36 गोल किए हैं। 

युवेंटस, बार्सिलोना, चेल्सी और सेविला UEFA चैम्पियंस लीग के नॉकआउट स्टेज में पहुंच गए हैं। इंग्लिश क्लब चेल्सी पिछले 10 मैच में से एक भी मैच नहीं हारी है। वहीं प्रीमियर लीग में भी वे टॉप स्कोरर हैं। जबकि बार्सिलोना की टीम चैम्पियंस लीग के लगातार 17वें सीजन में अंतिम-16 में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रही।

ग्रुप G में बार्सिलोना ने पहले और युवेंटस ने दूसरे नंबर पर रहकर चैम्पियंस लीग के लिए क्वालिफाई किया। मंगलवार को खेले गए मैच में युवेंटस के लिए स्टार स्ट्राइकर क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो और अल्वारो मोराटा ने गोल दागा।

मेसी के बगैर उतरी बार्सिलोना की टीम

मंगलवार को डायनामो किएव के खेले गए मैच में बार्सिलोना की टीम लियोनल मेसी, फ्रेंकी डी जोंग, सर्जियो बुस्केट्स, गेरार्ड पिके और सर्जियो रॉबर्टो समेत कई बड़े प्लेयर्स के बिना मैदान पर उतरी। हालांकि टीम को इनकी कमी नहीं खली और टीम ने डायनामो किएव को 4-0 से हराकर अंतिम-16 में जगह बनाई।

अमेरिकी सर्जिनो डेस्ट ने किया गोल

यूनाइटेड स्टेट के राइट बैक सर्जिनो डेस्ट ने बार्सिलोना के लिए अपना पहला गोल दागा। उन्होंने 52वें मिनट में गोल दाग बार्सिलोना की टीम को 1-0 की बढ़त दिलाई। वहीं, बार्सिलोना ने एक और अमेरिकन प्लेयर को सब्सटिट्यूट के रूप में मैदान पर उतारा। 19 साल के फॉरवर्ड प्लेयर कोनार्ड डी ला फुएंते यूरोप के लीग में खेलने वाले सातवें अमेरिकन प्लेयर बने।

ग्रीजमैन ने दागा गोल

बार्सिलोना के लिए दूसरा और तीसरा गोल मार्टिन ब्रेथवेट ने 57वें और 70वें (पेनल्टी) मिनट में किया। जबकि एंटोनी ग्रीजमैन ने 90+2वें मिनट में गोल दाग बार्सिलोना को 4-0 से जीत दिला दी। इसके साथ ही बार्सिलोना ने ग्रुप G में टॉप पर रहते हुए फाइनल-16 के लिए क्वालिफाई किया।

युवेंटस के लिए रोनाल्डो-मोराटा ने दागे गोल

युवेंटस ने फेरेंसवारोस को 2-1 से हरा दिया। युवेंटस के लिए रोनाल्डो ने 35वें और मोराटा ने मैच खत्म होने से पहले 90+2वें मिनट में गोल दागा। वहीं, फेरेंसवारोस की ओर से मिरतो उजूनी ने गोल दागा। इस जीत के साथ युवेंटस ग्रुप G में दूसरे स्थान पर पहुंच गया। रोनाल्डो ने 2020 में खेले 35 मैच में 36 गोल किए हैं।

जिरूड के अंतिम मिनट में गोल ने चेल्सी को जिताया

शानदार फॉर्म में चल रही चेल्सी की टीम ने रेनेस को 2-1 से हरा दिया। चेल्सी के लिए कैलम हडसन ने 22वें मिनट में गोल दागा। इसके बाद रेनेस के सिरहोउ गुरेसी ने 85वें मिनट में गोल किया और स्कोर 1-1 से बराबर कर दिया। स्टार स्ट्राइक ओलीवर जिरूड ने मैच के अंतिम क्षणों (90+1वें मिनट) में गोल कर चेल्सी को जीत दिला दी।

सेविला के लिए पहला सीजन खेल रहे राकिटिच ने दागा गोल

वहीं, सेविला ने क्रासनोदर को 2-1 से हराकर चैम्पियंस के प्री-क्वार्टरफाइनल में जगह बनाई। सेविला के लिए अपना पहला सीजन खेल रहे क्रोएशिया के इवान राकिटिच ने चौथे मिनट में गोल दागा। इसके बाद क्रासनोदर के वानडरसन ने गोल कर क्रासनोदर को 1-1 से बराबर कर दिया। मुनिर अल हदादी ने 90+5वें मिनटे में गोल कर सेविला को 2-1 से मैच जिता दिया।

बोरूसिया डॉर्टमंड के हालंद का शानदार फॉर्म जारी

मंगलवार को ही खेले चैम्पियंस लीग के एक और मैच में जर्मनी की क्लब बोरूसिया डॉर्टमंड ने क्लब ब्रूग को 3-0 से हरा दिया। युवा खिलाड़ी अर्लिंग हालंद ने अपना शानदार फॉर्म जारी रखा। उन्होंने मैच में 2 गोल दागे। जबकि एक गोल जेडोन सांचो ने किया। हालंद डॉर्टमंड के लिए पिछले 2 मैच में 6 गोल कर चुके हैं।

