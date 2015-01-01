पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Virat Kohli And Steven Smith Interview Session India Vs Australia Day Night Test Vodafone

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टेस्ट से पहले विराट-स्मिथ आमने-सामने:कोहली ने पूछा- स्मिथ या लाबुशाने में से कौन सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले-भारत ये मनाए कि मेरी बॉलिंग न आए

एडिलेड10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोहली और स्मिथ ने टेस्ट सीरीज से पहले बुधवार को सवाल-जवाब किए।

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच गुरुवार से टेस्ट सीरीज का आगाज होगा। ये मैच डे-नाइट होगा। इससे पहले बुधवार को भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के स्टीव स्मिथ ने टेस्ट सीरीज को लॉन्च किया। इस दौरान इन दोनों ने एक दूसरे से सवाल-जवाब भी किए। BCCI और क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने इनके वीडियो को शेयर भी किया।

भारत मनाए कि मैं बॉलिंग न कर पाऊं: स्मिथ

कोहली ने स्मिथ से पूछा कि आपके और मार्नस लाबुशाने के बीच कौन सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाना चाहेगा और कौन सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेना चाहेगा। इसके जवाब में स्मिथ ने कहा, 'मैं चाहता हूं कि मैं ज्यादा से ज्यादा रन बना पाऊं। बॉलिंग को लेकर मजाक करते हुए कहा कि भारत मनाए कि उनकी बॉलिंग की नौबत न आए। स्मिथ ने कहा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पास पहले ही 5 क्वालिटी बॉलर्स हैं और उनके बॉलिंग की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।'

वर्ल्ड कप के दौरान कोहली ने स्मिथ को हूटिंग से बचाया

कोहली ने बॉल टेम्परिंग विवाद के बाद वापसी कर रहे स्मिथ को वर्ल्ड कप मैच के दौरान भारतीय दर्शकों द्वारा हूटिंग करने से बचाया था। स्मिथ ने इसी को लेकर कोहली से पूछा, 'किस वजह से आपने भारतीय दर्शकों से मेरे खिलाफ हूटिंग नहीं करने की अपील की थी?' इसके जवाब में कोहली ने कहा कि ये उचित नहीं था कि एक फील्डर जो कि बाउंड्री लाइन पर खड़ा है, उसे डी-मोटिवेट किया जाए।

स्मिथ 1 साल के बाद 2019 वर्ल्ड कप खेल रहे थे।
स्मिथ 1 साल के बाद 2019 वर्ल्ड कप खेल रहे थे।

कोहली ने कहा, 'मेरे हिसाब से एक घटना घट चुकी है, जिसका अहसास आपको है और आपने उसका पश्चाताप करते हुए लंबे समय बाद वापसी की है। मैदान पर जो कुछ भी होता है उसे हमें मैदान पर ही छोड़ जाना चाहिए। मैच खत्म होने के बाद हम एक दोस्त होते हैं।' इंग्लैंड के केनिंग्टन ओवल में भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच ये मैच खेला गया था। इस मैच को भारत ने 36 रन से जीता था। मैच के बाद स्मिथ ने खुले तौर पर कोहली को थैंक्यू भी कहा था।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ वर्ल्ड कप में खेली गई पारी कोहली की फेवरेट

सवाल-जवाब के दौरान स्मिथ ने कोहली से इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में उनकी बेस्ट इनिंग्स के बारे में पूछा। इसके जवाब में कोहली ने कहा कि 2016 टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेली गई पारी उनकी फेवरेट है। कोहली ने भारत में 4 साल पहले मोहाली में खेले गए मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 51 बॉल पर 82 रन की पारी खेली थी। इसकी बदौलत भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकेट से हराया था।

कोहली ने कहा कि उन्हें नहीं पता ये कैसे हुआ, क्योंकि भारतीय टीम को अंतिम 6 ओवर में 67 रन की जरूरत थी। हालांकि, इसके बाद कोहली ने पावर मोड ऑन किया था। उन्होंने अपनी पारी में 9 चौके और 2 छक्के लगाए थे। इसके अलावा उनके द्वारा पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ एशिया कप 2012 में खेली गई 183 रन की पारी भी कोहली की फेवरेट है।

सचिन-पोंटिंग स्मिथ के फेवरेट प्लेयर

कोहली ने भी स्मिथ से उनके पसंदीदा खिलाड़ियों के बारे में पूछा। इसके जवाब में स्मिथ ने कहा कि उन्होंने बचपन से सचिन तेंदुलकर और रिकी पोंटिंग को खेलते देखा है और यह दोनों ही उनके फेवरेट प्लेयर हैं।

2006 में पिता के निधन के बाद कोहली क्रिकेट को लेकर हुए थे सीरियस

स्मिथ ने कोहली से पूछा कि उन्हें कब लगा कि वे इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट खेलने के लिए बने हैं? इसके जवाब में कोहली ने कहा कि 2006 में उनके पिता के निधन के बाद क्रिकेट को अपने करियर के तौर पर देखना शुरू कर दिया था। इसके बाद 2008 में श्रीलंका के अपने पहले इंटरनेशनल सीरीज में उन्हें ओपनिंग करने का मौका मिला, लेकिन वे इस सीरीज में कुछ खास नहीं कर सके।

कोहली ने कहा, '2009 में चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी के दौरान मुझे वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ खेलने का मौका मिला, क्योंकि युवराज सिंह चोटिल थे। इसके बाद मैंने विंडीज के खिलाफ 79 रन की पारी खेली। ये पारी खेलने के बाद मुझे लगा कि मैं अगर इसी तरह की पारी खेलता हूं, तो निश्चित तौर पर लंबे समय तक टीम में रहूंगा। बता दें कि वेस्टइंडीज ने इस मैच में भारत के सामने 130 रन का टारगेट रखा था। इसके जवाब में भारत ने 12 रन पर 2 विकेट गंवा दिए थे। इसके बाद कोहली और दिनेश कार्तिक ने मिलकर टीम को जीत दिलाई थी।'

ऑलराउंडर के तौर पर खराब प्रदर्शन के बाद स्मिथ ने बैटिंग पर फोकस किया

कोहली ने स्मिथ से पूछा कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में एक बॉलिंग ऑलराउंडर के तौर पर डेब्यू करने के बाद वे एक स्पेशलिस्ट बैट्समैन कैसे बन गए। इसके जवाब में स्मिथ ने कहा, 'शुरुआत में 2-3 मैच में बॉलिंग करने के बाद, मुझे 5-6 नंबर पर बल्लेबाजी करने के लिए भेजा जाता था। इसमें मैं सफल नहीं हो सका। इसके बाद मैंने ये सोचा कि मैं इसमें कैसे सफल हो सकता हूं। फिर मैंने बैटिंग पर फोकस किया और नेट्स में बॉलिंग डालना बंद कर दिया। इस तरह मैं एक बैट्समैन बन पाया।'

2014-15 सीरीज में कोहली-स्मिथ ने लगाई 4-4 सेंचुरी

स्मिथ ने कोहली से पूछा कि 2014-15 में टेस्ट सीरीज के दौरान उन्होंने 4 सेंचुरी लगाई थी। आप इस सीरीज के बारे क्या सोचते हैं? इसके जवाब में कोहली ने कहा, 'ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे से पहले मैंने इस टूर के बारे में काफी सोचा। मैं जानता था कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दर्शकों के सामने मुझे बैटिंग करनी है। मैंने ढाई महीने तक प्रैक्टिस की। टेस्ट में जब मिचेल जॉनसन ने पहली बॉल डाली तो बॉल मेरे सिर से निकल गई। मैंने सोचा इस दौरे के लिए मैंने ढाई महीने प्रैक्टिस की है। इसके बाद मैंने फाइट किया और सेंचुरी लगाने में कामयाब हो सका।

कोहली को रहाणे और विहारी से काफी उम्मीद

स्मिथ ने कोहली से सीरीज को लेकर प्रिडिक्शन के बारे में भी सवाल किया। उन्होंने कोहली से पूछा, 'टूर्नामेंट के सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लेने वाला गेंदबाज, सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाला बल्लेबाज कौन होगा।' इसके अलावा स्मिथ ने ये भी पूछा कि बॉर्डर गावस्कर ट्रॉफी कौन जीतेगा।

इसपर कोहली ने कहा, 'मैं चाहता हूं कि भारत ये ट्रॉफी रिटेन करे। हालांकि, पिछली सीरीज में स्मिथ और वॉर्नर नहीं थे, जो कि इस सीरीज में हैं। इसलिए ये सीरीज ज्यादा कठिन होगी। बल्लेबाज को लेकर कोहली ने कहा कि उन्हें इस सीरीज में अजिंक्य रहाणे और हनुमा विहारी से काफी उम्मीदें। बॉलिंग को लेकर कोहली ने कहा कि वे चाहेंगे कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के गेंदबाज इसको शेयर करें।' 2018 में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए नाथन लियोन और भारत के लिए जसप्रीत बुमराह ने सबसे ज्यादा विकेट लिए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंशाह के बंगाल दौरे से पहले TMC विधायक शुभेंदु का इस्तीफा, भाजपा ने कहा- आना चाहें तो स्वागत है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें