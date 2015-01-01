पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की भारतीय टीम में बदलाव:पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे कोहली, रोहित को टेस्ट और सैमसन को वनडे में जगह

मुंबई22 मिनट पहले
कप्तान कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए रोहित शर्मा को टेस्ट टीम में शामिल किया गया है। BCCI सचिव जय शाह ने सोमवार को इसकी घोषणा की। वहीं, कप्तान कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे। हालांकि, वे इसके बाद किसी भी टेस्ट मैच के लिए लौटेंगे या नहीं इस बारे में BCCI ने कोई पुष्टि नहीं की है।

संजू सैमसन को टी-20 के बाद वनडे टीम में भी शामिल किया गया है। जबकि, वरुण चक्रवर्ती चोट की वजह से ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे से बाहर हो गए हैं। तेज गेंदबाज टी नटराजन को उनकी जगह टी-20 टीम में शामिल किया गया है। टीम इंडिया को ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 3-3 वनडे और टी-20 के बाद 4 टेस्ट की सीरीज खेलना है।

इससे पहले BCCI के एक सीनियर अधिकारी ने न्यूज एजेंसी से कहा था कि परिवार को हमेशा प्राथमिकता देनी चाहिए। बीसीसीआई भी हमेशा इसी बात का सपोर्ट करता है। यदि भारतीय कप्तान पैटरनिटी ब्रेक लेना चाहते हैं, तो वे सीरीज के शुरुआती दो मैच खेलकर लौट सकते हैं।

रोहित शर्मा भी दौरे के लिए रवाना होंगे

हैमस्ट्रिंग इंज्युरी के कारण आईपीएल में मुंबई इंडियंस के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा कुछ मैच से बाहर हो गए थे। ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए उनका सिलेक्शन भी नहीं किया गया था। हालांकि अब वे फिट हो गए हैं और आईपीएल में 2 मैच भी खेल चुके हैं। टूर्नामेंट के बाद अब वे ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे के लिए रवाना होंगे।

बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में 25,000 फैन्स को इंट्री

क्रिसमस के बाद पहले हफ्ते में बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट शुरू होगा। इसमें 25000 फैन्स मैच रोज मैच देख सकते हैं। इस स्टेडियम की दर्शक क्षमता एक लाख है। फैन्स की सुरक्षित एंट्री को लेकर विक्टोरियन गवर्नमेंट और मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट क्लब मिलकर कोविड सुरक्षा प्लान तैयार करेंगे।

मैचतारीखवेन्यू
1st ODI (डे नाइट)27 नवंबरसिडनी
2nd ODI (डे नाइट)29 नवंबरसिडनी
3rd ODI (डे नाइट)2 दिसंबरकैनबरा
1st T20 ( नाइट)4 दिसंबरकैनबरा
2nd T20 (नाइट)6 दिसंबरसिडनी
3rd T20 (नाइट)8 दिसंबरसिडनी
1st Test (डे नाइट)17-21 दिसंबरएडिलेड
2nd Test26-30 दिसंबरमेलबोर्न
3rd Test07-11 जनवरीसिडनी
4th Test15-19 जनवरीब्रिस्बेन

टी-20 टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मयंक अग्रवाल, श्रेयस अय्यर, मनीष पांडेय, हार्दिक पंड्या, संजू सैमसन (विकेटकीपर), रविंद्र जडेजा, वॉशिंगटन सुंदर, युजवेंद्र चहल, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, दीपक चाहर और टी नटराजन।

वन-डे टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), शुभमन गिल, शिखर धवन, केएल राहुल (उपकप्तान, विकेटकीपर), मनीष पांडे, श्रेयस अय्यर, हार्दिक पंड्या, मयंक अग्रवाल, रविंद्र जडेजा, युजवेंद्र चहल, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी और शार्दूल ठाकुर और संजू सैमसन (विकेटकीपर)।

टेस्ट टीम: विराट कोहली (कप्तान), अजिंक्य रहाणे (उपकप्तान), रोहित शर्मा, मयंक अग्रवाल, केएल राहुल, चेतेश्वर पुजारा, पृथ्वी शॉ, हनुमा विहारी, शुभमन गिल, ऋद्धिमान साहा (विकेटकीपर), ऋषभ पंत (विकेटकीपर), आर अश्विन, रविंद्र जडेजा, कुलदीप यादव, जसप्रीत बुमराह, मोहम्मद शमी, नवदीप सैनी, उमेश यादव और मोहम्मद सिराज।

