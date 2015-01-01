पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ICC अवॉर्ड नॉमिनेशन:कोहली का नाम प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड समेत पाचों कैटेगरी में, धोनी को स्पीरिट ऑफ क्रिकेट अवॉर्ड के लिए किया गया नामित

दुबई6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोहली को मेन्स क्रिकेट के सभी 5 कैटेगरी में नोमिनेशन मिला है। वहीं, धोनी और रोहित को वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड के लिए नॉमिनेशन मिला।

टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली और स्पिनर रविचंद्रन अश्विन को ICC प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड अवॉर्ड के लिए नामित किया गया। कोहली को मेन्स क्रिकेट के सभी 5 कैटेगरी में नोमिनेशन मिला है। मंगलवार को ICC ने सभी कैटेगरी के लिए नामित खिलाड़ियों के नामों की घोषणा कर दी है।

पूर्व क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी को वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड और स्पिरिट ऑफ क्रिकेट अवॉर्ड के लिए नॉमिनेशन मिला। वहीं, रोहित को वनडे के साथ-साथ टी-20 प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड के लिए भी नॉमिनेट किया गया। विजेता खिलाड़ियों के नामों की ऐलान खिलाड़ियों को मिलने वाले वोट के आधार पर किया जाएगा।

10 सालों में कोहली ने 7000 से ज्यादा इंटरनेशनल रन बनाए

प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड के अलावा कोहली को वनडे, टी-20 और टेस्ट तीनों फॉर्मेट के ICC प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड के लिए भी नॉमिनेट किया गया है। कोहली ने पिछले 10 सालों में 7 हजार से ज्यादा इंटरनेशनल रन बनाए हैं। उन्होंने वनडे में 11 हजार से ज्यादा रन और टी-20 में 2600 से ज्यादा रन बनाए हैं।

इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी के मामले में कोहली तीसरे नंबर पर

कोहली (21,444 रन) सभी तीनों फॉर्मेट मिलाकर सचिन तेंदुलकर (34,357 रन) और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के रिकी पोंटिंग (27,483 रन) के बाद तीसरे सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज हैं। इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी लगाने के मामले में भी वे बस तेंदुलकर (100) और पोंटिंग (71) से पीछे हैं। कोहली ने अब तक 70 इंटरनेशनल सेंचुरी लगाई हैं।

मेन्स क्रिकेट के लिए नॉमिनेशन:

ICC प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड: विराट कोहली (भारत) रविचंद्रन अश्विन (भारत), जो रूट (इंग्लैंड), केन विलियम्सन (न्यूजीलैंड), स्टीव स्मिथ (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), एबी डिविलियर्स (दक्षिण अफ्रीका), और कुमार संगाकारा (श्रीलंका)।

ICC वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड: विराट कोहली (भारत), लसिथ मलिंगा (श्रीलंका), मिशेल स्टार्क (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), एबी डिविलियर्स, रोहित शर्मा (भारत), एमएस धोनी (भारत), और कुमार संगाकारा (श्रीलंका)।

ICC टी-20 प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड: राशिद खान (अफगानिस्तान), विराट कोहली (भारत), इमरान ताहिर (दक्षिण अफ्रीका), एरोन फिंच (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), लसिथ मलिंगा (श्रीलंका), क्रिस गेल (वेस्टइंडीज), और रोहित शर्मा (भारत)।​​​​​​​

ICC टेस्ट प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड: विराट कोहली (भारत), केन विलियम्सन (न्यूजीलैंड), स्मिथ, जेम्स एंडरसन (इंग्लैंड), रंगना हैराथ (श्रीलंका), और यासिर शाह (पाकिस्तान)।​​​​​​​

वुमन्स क्रिकेट के लिए नॉमिनेशन:

ICC प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड: एलिज पेरी (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), मेग लैनिंग (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), सुजी बेट्स (न्यूजीलैंड), स्टेफनी टेलर (वेस्टइंडीज), मिताली राज (भारत), सारा टेलर (इंग्लैंड)।​​​​​​​

ICC वनडे प्लेयर ऑफ द डिकेड: मेग लैनिंग (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), एलिज पेरी (ऑस्ट्रेलिया), मिताली राज (भारत), सुजी बेट्स (न्यूजीलैंड), स्टेफनी टेलर (वेस्टइंडीज) और झूलन गोस्वामी (भारत)।​​​​​​​

स्पिरिट ऑफ क्रिकेट के लिए नॉमिनेशन

ICC स्पिरिट ऑफ क्रिकेट अवॉर्ड ऑफ द डिकेड: विराट कोहली (भारत), केन विलियम्सन (न्यूजीलैंड), ब्रेंडन मैकुलम (न्यूजीलैंड), मिस्बाह-उल-हक (पाकिस्तान), एमएस धोनी (भारत), आन्या श्रबसोल (इंग्लैंड), कैथरीन ब्रंट (इंग्लैंड), माहेला जयवर्धने (श्रीलंका) और डेनियल विटोरी (न्यूजीलैंड)।

