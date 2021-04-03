पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Virat Kohli Kisan Andolan | Team India Capitan Virat Kohli Speaks On Farmers Protest Kisan Andolan And Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma

टीम इंडिया के ड्रेसिंग रूम पहुंचा किसानों का मुद्दा:विराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं

चेन्नई17 मिनट पहले
  • विराट ने बताया- जब डॉक्टर ने उन्हें और अनुष्का को बुलाया, तब विराट शार्दूल और सुंदर की बैटिंग देख रहे थे
  • कप्तान ने कहा- पहले टेस्ट मैच में ऋषभ पंत विकेटकीपिंग करेंगे; शुभमन और बुमराह का खेलना भी कन्फर्म

किसान आंदोलन की चर्चा अब भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम की मीटिंग में भी होने लगी है। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 5 फरवरी से शुरू हो रही टेस्ट सीरीज से एक दिन पहले कप्तान विराट कोहली ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की। इसमें विराट ने बताया, 'देश में जब भी कोई मुद्दा चल रहा होता है तो हम उस पर बात करते हैं। किसान आंदोलन की चर्चा भी हुई। सभी खिलाड़ियों ने इस पर अपनी राय रखी और फिर अपने गेम प्लान पर बात करने लगे।'

विराट ने सोशल मीडिया पर भी दी थी प्रतिक्रिया
एक दिन पहले विदेशी हस्तियों के किसान आंदोलन का सपोर्ट करने के बाद विराट ने भी भारत की इंडिया टुगेदर मुहिम का समर्थन किया था। उन्होंने लिखा था कि मतभेद के इस समय में एकजुट रहने की जरूरत है। किसान देश का अहम हिस्सा हैं और उम्मीद है कि सभी पक्ष मिलकर इस मुद्दे का समाधान निकालने में सफल होंगे।

जब डॉक्टर ने अनुष्का को बुलाया, तब विराट शार्दूल और सुंदर की बैटिंग देख रहे थे
विराट ने प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में बेटी के जन्म से पहले के वाकये के बारे में भी बताया। उन्होंने कहा, ‘जब डॉक्टरों ने हमें बुलाया और जब हमें जाना था, उससे ठीक पहले मैं आखिरी टेस्ट में पार्टनरशिप कर रहे शार्दूल ठाकुर और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर की बैटिंग अपने फोन पर देख रहा था। हम टीम से इसी तरह जुड़े रहते हैं। टीम के खिलाड़ियों के साथ जुड़ाव इसी तरह का होता है। मुझे खुशी है कि टीम ने सीरीज में वापसी की। यह मायने नहीं रखता कि मैं टीम में था या नहीं था। मैं सभी मैच देख रहा था। मुझे टीम पर गर्व है।’

टीम के बारे में विराट कोहली की 5 बातें

  • रोहित और शुभमन से काफी उम्मीदें: कोहली ने कहा कि रोहित शर्मा और शुभमन गिल ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अच्छा परफॉर्म किया है। हम उन्हें लॉन्ग रन देना चाहते हैं। हमें उनसे अच्छी शुरुआत की उम्मीद है।
  • रहाणे पर भरोसा: विराट ने कहा कि रहाणे के साथ उनका एक भरोसा है और यही भारतीय टीम की ताकत है। टीम की कप्तानी भरोसे पर होती है। ऑस्ट्रेलिया में उन्होंने अपनी जिम्मेदारी बखूबी निभाई। हम एक दूसरे के साथ बल्लेबाजी का लुत्फ उठाते हैं। मैदान के बाहर भी हम एक दूसरे के संपर्क में रहते हैं।
  • पंत कीपिंग करेंगे: विराट ने यह भी कन्फर्म किया कि पहले टेस्ट मैच में ऋषभ पंत ही टीम इंडिया के विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज होंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि पंत ने पिछली सीरीज में बहुत इम्पैक्टफुल परफॉर्मेंस दिया है। अभी उनका आत्मविश्वास काफी बढ़ा है। वे हमारे लिए नियमित तौर पर मैच विनर की भूमिका निभा सकते हैं।
  • कुलदीप को भी मिल सकता है मौका: कप्तान ने कहा कि चेन्नई की पिच बैटिंग के लिए अच्छी नजर आ रही है। शुरुआत में तेज गेंदबाजों को भी कुछ मदद मिल सकती है। कुलदीप यादव हमारी योजनाओं का अहम हिस्सा हैं। उन्होंने अपनी गेंदबाजी पर काफी मेहनत की है।
  • बुमराह का खेलना तय: पहले टेस्ट में जसप्रीत बुमराह टीम की प्लेइंग इलेवन में दिखाई देंगे। विराट ने इसके संकेत दिए हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ चोटिल होने के कारण बुमराह गाबा में आखिरी टेस्ट मैच नहीं खेल पाए थे। विराट ने कहा- बुमराह देश में अपना पहला टेस्ट खेलने के लिए काफी उत्साहित हैं। ईशांत शर्मा और मोहम्मद सिराज जैसे ऑप्शन होने के बाद हमारा बॉलिंग अटैक और मजबूत हो जाता है।
