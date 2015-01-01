पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑस्ट्रेलिया को विराट की चेतावनी:कोहली बोले- मैं न्यू इंडिया का रिप्रेजेंटेटिव; चैपल ने विराट को ऑस्ट्रेलियाई प्लेयर्स की तरह आक्रामक बताया था

एडिलेड30 मिनट पहले
कोहली पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर चले जाएंगे। उनके बाद रहाणे टीम की कमान संभालेंगे। (फाइल फोटो)

भारतीय क्रिकेट कप्तान विराट कोहली ने कहा है कि वे नए भारत का चेहरा हैं, जो किसी भी दबाव में दबता नहीं है, बल्कि उसका सामना करता है। दरअसल ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान ग्रेग चैपल ने कोहली के माइंडसेट और उनके एग्रेशन की तुलना ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों से की थी। कोहली ने इसी को लेकर जवाब दिया।

ये पूछे जाने पर कि वे अपने आक्रामक रवैये को किस प्रकार देखते हैं? कोहली ने कहा, 'मैं हमेशा से ऐसा ही हूं। जिस तरह की मेरी पर्सनैलिटी और कैरेक्टर है, मुझे लगता है कि मैं नए भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करता हूं। मैं अपने आप को इसी तरह से देखता हूं।'

न्यू इंडिया में लोग चुनौतियों से नहीं घबराते

कोहली ने मीडिया से वर्चुअल बातचीत के दौरान कहा, 'मुझे नहीं लगता कि इसकी तुलना ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों के माइंडसेट से की जानी चाहिए। भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम में भी अग्रेसिव माइंडसेट है। न्यू इंडिया में लोग चुनौतियों से नहीं घबराते। न्यू इंडिया के लोग सकारात्मक और आशावादी हैं। न्यू इंडिया ये सुनिश्चित करता है कि हम अपने सामने आने वाली किसी भी चुनौती के लिए तैयार हैं।'

रहाणे ही कप्तानी करेंगे, उनपर पूरा भरोसा

कोहली ने कहा कि आखिरी 3 टेस्ट में उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में उपकप्तान अजिंक्य रहाणे ही टीम की कप्तानी करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि सब कुछ तय हो चुका है और सभी खिलाड़ियों को अपने रोल के बारे में पता है। कोहली ने कहा कि उन्हें रहाणे पर पूरा भरोसा है और वे उनके नहीं रहने पर टीम के लिए शानदार प्रदर्शन करेंगे।

रहाणे को टीम की कमजोरी और मजबूती के बारे में पता है

कोहली ने कहा, 'रहाणे और मेरे बीच काफी अच्छी दोस्ती है। हम एक दूसरे का सम्मन करते हैं। हमने बैटिंग में भी कई बड़े पार्टनरशिप निभाएं हैं और टीम की जरूरतों को समझा है। रहाणे ने 2 प्रैक्टिस मैच में शानदार कप्तानी की थी। वे अपने रोल को अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं। उन्हें टीम की कमजोरी और मजबूती के बारे में भी बखूबी पता है।'

कप्तानी का रोल निभाने का यही सही समय

कोहली ने कहा, 'जब तक मैं यहां हूं, तब तक मैं अपनी क्षमताओं के अनुसार टीम का नेतृत्व करूंगा। इसके बाद मुझे पूरा यकीन है कि रहाणे भी अच्छी कप्तानी करेंगे। मैंने यह पहले भी कहा है कि टीम के लिए अपना रोल निभाने का यही समय है।

17 दिसंबर से खेले जाएंगे टेस्ट मैच

दोनों टीमों के बीच पहला टेस्ट गुरुवार से एडिलेड में डे-नाइट होगा। इसके बाद कोहली अपने पहले बच्चे के जन्म के लिए भारत वापस लौटेंगे। वहीं, दूसरा टेस्ट मेलबर्न में 26 से 30 दिसंबर तक खेला जाएगा। तीसरा टेस्ट सिडनी में 7 से 11 जनवरी और चौथा टेस्ट मैच ब्रिस्बेन में 15-19 जनवरी तक होगा।

