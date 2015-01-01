पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Virat Kohli's Absence In 3 Test Match A Big Loss To Broadcaster's Channel 7

भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा:कोहली के 3 टेस्ट न खेलने से ब्रॉडकास्टर को करोड़ों का नुकसान, वनडे दिखाने वाले चैनल ने मौका भुनाया

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली के ऑस्ट्रेलिया टूर पर पहले टेस्ट के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाने से ब्रॉडकास्टर चैनल-7 को भारी नुकसान होने की संभावना है। वहीं, इससे उनके प्रतिद्वंदी फॉक्स स्पोर्ट्स को काफी फायदा होगा। बता दें कि कोहली 4 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के पहले मैच के बाद पैटरनिटी लीव पर जाएंगे।

चैनल-7 और क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया (CA) के बीच इसको लेकर विवाद शुरु हो गया है। इससे पहले भी चैनल-7 ने CA को 450 मिलियन डॉलर यानी करीब 33.6 अरब रुपए की डील रद्द करने की धमकी दी थी।

चैनल-7 को 4 टेस्ट मैच के प्रसारण की जिम्मेदारी मिली है

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक​​​​​ चैनल-7, जो कि एक फ्री टू एयर चैनल है, उसे सिर्फ 4 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज का प्रसारण करने का जिम्मा मिला है। वहीं, फॉक्स स्पोर्ट्स जो कि पे टू एयर चैनल है, उन्हें लिमिटेड ओवर्स यानी वनडे और टी-20 के प्रसारण की जिम्मेदारी मिली है। हालांकि, दोनों ही चैनल पहले डे-नाइट टेस्ट का प्रसारण करेंगे।

कोहली की गैरमौजूदगी से होगा नुकसान

एजेंसी के मुताबिक फॉक्स स्पोर्ट्स कोहली के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे का कम से कम 14 दिन का प्रसारण कर सकेगा। इसमें 3 टी-20, 3 वनडे, 1 वार्म अप मैच और 1 टेस्ट शामिल है। वहीं, चैनल-7 कोहली की मौजूदगी वाला सिर्फ पहला टेस्ट ही दिखा सकेगा, क्योंकि इसके बाद वह बाकी 3 टेस्ट नहीं खेलेंगे। उन्हें बाकी 3 टेस्ट मैच यानी 15 दिन का प्रसारण कोहली की गैरमौजूदगी वाले मैचों का करना पड़ेगा। इससे उन्हें भारी नुकसान होगा।

कोहली को ध्यान में रखकर ब्रॉडकास्टर ने बनाया था विज्ञापन

द आस्ट्रेलियन अखबार ने लिखा, 'फुटबॉल स्टार लियोनल मेसी, क्रिस्टियानो रोनाल्डो, बास्केटबाल आइकन लेबरॉन जेम्स ही वे इंटरनेशनल प्लेयर्स हैं, जिनकी मार्केटिंग कीमत और सोशल मीडिया पर अहमियत विराट कोहली से ज्यादा है। रिपोर्ट में लिखा है, 'दोनों चैनलों ने भारत के खिलाफ सीरीज के लिए प्रमोशन पूरी तरह से कोहली को केंद्र में रखकर ही बनाए हैं।

अब चैनल-7 को अपने विज्ञापनों को दोबारा तैयार करना होगा, क्योंकि कोहली 3 टेस्ट मैचों में नहीं खेलेंगे। इसमें बॉक्सिंग-डे टेस्ट मैच भी शामिल है। फॉक्स स्पोटर्स को इससे दोगुना फायदा होगा, क्योंकि उन्होंने हर एक मैच पर प्रीमियम चार्ज लगाया है।

क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया और चैनल-7 के बीच गहराया विवाद

चैनल-7 पहले से ही घाटे में चल रही है। ऐसे में क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया और चैनल-7 के बीच चला आ रहा विवाद और गहराने की संभावना है। इससे पहले अक्टूबर में चैनल-7 के मैनेजिंग डायरेक्टर जेम्स वारबर्टन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट बोर्ड को एक पत्र लिखा था। उन्होंने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई क्रिकेट बोर्ड पर कॉन्ट्रैक्ट के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाया था। साथ ही उनसे 33.6 अरब की डील रद्द करने की भी धमकी दी थी।

वर्ल्ड कप रद्द होने से नुकसान

चैनल-7 के मालिक सेवन वेस्ट मीडिया ने कहा था कि टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप रद्द होने और भारत का ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरा री-शेड्यूल होने से उन्हें पहले ही काफी नुकसान उठाना पड़ा। अब कोहली का बीच टूर से वापस आने पर उन्हें और नुकसान उठाना पड़ सकता है।

