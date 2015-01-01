पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप फाइनल पर संकट:​​​​​​​लॉ‌र्ड्स से छिन सकती है फाइनल की मेजबानी, ICC और ECB के बीच वित्तीय मुद्दों पर फंसा पेंच

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अगले साल 10 से 14 जून तक लॉ‌र्ड्स में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप का फाइनल खेला जाना है।

वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के पहले संस्करण में एक के बाद एक रुकावटें आ रही हैं। कोरोना की वजह से बिगड़े शेड्यूल के बाद अब ऐतिहासिक लॉ‌र्ड्स में होने वाले फाइनल पर संकट के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं। सूत्रों के मुताबिक, इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) और इंग्लिश एंड वेल्स क्रिकेट बोर्ड (ECB) के बीच वित्तीय समझौतों में कमी की वजह से ऐसे हालात बन रहे हैं।

न्यूज एजेंसी से बात करते हुए मामले से जुड़े सूत्रों ने बताया कि ICC और ECB के बीच बातचीत चल रही है। फिलहाल हालात बेहतर होते नहीं दिख रहे हैं।

वित्तीय परेशानियों का हल जरूरी
सूत्रों के मुताबिक, हम अगले साल 10 से 14 जून तक लॉ‌र्ड्स में होने वाले वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल को कहीं और कराने के बारे में सोच रहे हैं। इस बारे में ज्यादा कुछ कहना जल्दबाजी होगी। मामले में कुछ वित्तीय परेशानियां हैं, जिन्हें जल्द से जल्द सुलझाने की जरूरत है। तभी लॉ‌र्ड्स में फाइनल का आयोजन किया जा सकेगा। फिलहाल फाइनल पर संकट के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं।

कोरोना की वजह से बिगड़ा गणित
कोरोना की वजह से पहले ही वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के पहले संस्करण का शेड्यूल गड़बड़ाया हुआ है। महामारी की वजह से कई शृंखलाएं रद्द करनी पड़ी हैं। बड़ी मुश्किल से दोबारा से क्रिकेट शुरू हो पाया है। इसी के मद्देनजर ICC ने गुरुवार को पॉइंट्स सिस्टम में बदलाव का ऐलान किया था।

पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज से तय होंगे फाइनलिस्ट
ICC अब पॉइंट्स के परसेंटेज के आधार पर टॉप-2 टीम तय करेगा। मामले पर अनिल कुंबले की अध्यक्षता में क्रिकेट कमेटी की सिफारिशों को ICC ने मान लिया था और अब नई रैंकिंग इस आधार पर ही तय की जाएगी। नई रैंकिंग में ऑस्ट्रेलिया टॉप पर और भारत दूसरे नंबर पर आ गया है।

ICC के चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव मनु साहनी ने कहा कि क्रिकेट कमेटी और चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव कमेटी दोनों ने इस नए सिस्टम को सपोर्ट किया है। इससे कोरोना की वजह से टेस्ट न खेल पाने वाली टीमों को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचेगा। हमने कई ऑप्शन पर विचार किया, लेकिन कमेटी को ये ऑप्शन बेस्ट लगा।

