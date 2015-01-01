पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप:पॉइंट्स के परसेंटेज के आधार पर तय होंगे दोनों फाइनलिस्ट, CEC की बैठक में लग सकती है मुहर

4 मिनट पहले
भारत 360 पॉइंट्स के साथ पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर है। वहीं, 296 पॉइंट्स के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया दूसरे और इंग्लैंड 292 पॉइंट्स के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर है।

कोरोना की वजह से रद्द की गई टेस्ट सीरीज की वजह से वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप (WTC) का शेड्यूल प्रभावित हुआ है। ऐसे में इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनलिस्ट तय करने के लिए नई योजना पर काम कर रहा है। ICC टीम के पॉइंट्स के परसेंटेज के आधार पर टॉप-2 टीम तय करने पर विचार कर रहा है। क्रिकेट वेबसाइट क्रिकइंफो के मुताबिक, मामले पर अगले हफ्ते होने वाली चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव कमेटी की बैठक में मुहर लग सकती है। ICC की आखिरी क्वाटरली मीटिंग इस हफ्ते सोमवार से शुरु होनी है।

पॉइंट्स बांटने पर भी हुआ विचार
काउंसिल टेस्ट टीमों के बीच पॉइंट्स बांटने पर भी विचार किया गया। इसके मुताबिक, कोविड-19 की वजह से कैंसल हुए टेस्ट मैच को ड्रॉ की तरह ट्रीट किया जाए और दोनों टीमों के बीच पॉइंट्स बांट दिए जाएं। हालांकि बाद में इस पर सहमति नहीं बन पाई। कमेटी ने तय किया कि मामले में लीस्ट बैड ऑप्शन खोजा जाए।

फाइनल की रेस में बनीं टीमों पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर
अगर ICC पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज के आधार पर फाइनलिस्ट तय करने के बारे में फैसला लेता है, तो इससे फाइनल की रेस में बनीं टीमों पर ज्यादा असर नहीं पड़ेगा। न्यूजीलैंड के लिए यह ऑप्शन सबसे बेहतरीन साबित हो सकता है। कीवी टीम को अपनी दोनों टेस्ट सीरीज पाकिस्तान और वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ अपने ही देश में खेलनी है। न्यूजीलैंड ने अपने देश में पिछले 6 टेस्ट मैच जीते हैं और अगर वह पाकिस्तान और वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ क्लीन स्वीप कर 240 पॉइंट्स हासिल कर ले, तो उसके कुल 420 पॉइंट्स हो जाएंगे।

सीरीज में टेस्ट मैचों की संख्या पर मिलते हैं पॉइंट्स
हर टेस्ट सीरीज के 120 पॉइंट्स होते हैं। सीरीज में कुल मैचों की संख्या के आधार पर पॉइंट्स बांटे जाते हैं। दो मैचों की सीरीज में एक मैच जीतने पर टीम को 60 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं। वहीं, मैच ड्रॉ रहने पर 30 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं। 3 मैचों की श्रृंखला में एक मैच जीतने पर टीम को 40 और मैच ड्रॉ रहने पर 20 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं। चार मैचों की सीरीज में टीम को जीतने पर 30 और ड्रॉ रहने पर 15 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं। वहीं, 5 मैचों की सीरीज में जीतने पर 24 और ड्रॉ रहने पर 12 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं।

ऐसे निकालेंगे पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज
पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज निकालने के लिए प्राप्त पॉइंट को कुल पॉइंट से डिवाइड किया जाता है। उदाहरण के तौर पर, अगर किसी टीम ने कुल 6 सीरीज खेलीं और 4 सीरीज में क्लीन स्वीप किया, तो उसके कुल 720 में से 480 पॉइंट्स हुए। इसके मुताबिक, पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज 66.67% हुआ।

मौजूदा पॉइंट्स टेबल में पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज के आधार पर भारत दूसरे स्थान पर
पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर रहने वाली दो टीमें जून में होने वाले फाइनल में आमने-सामने होंगी। भारत 360 पॉइंट्स के साथ पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर है। वहीं, 296 पॉइंट्स के साथ ऑस्ट्रेलिया दूसरे और इंग्लैंड 292 पॉइंट्स के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर है। अगर पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज की बात करें, तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहले, भारत दूसरे और इंग्लैंड तीसरे स्थान पर रहेगी। हालांकि इस पर फैसला तो ICC की बैठक में ही लिया जाएगा।

टीमसीरीजकुल पॉइंट्सअर्जित पॉइंट्सपरसेंटेजशेड्यूल सीरीजमिस्ड सीरीज
ऑस्ट्रेलिया336029682.22भारत, साउथ अफ्रीकाबांग्लादेश
भारत448036075.00ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड--
इंग्लैंड448029260.83भारतश्रीलंका
न्यूजीलैंड336018050.00वेस्टइंडीज, पाकिस्तानबांग्लादेश
पाकिस्तान3.542016639.52न्यूजीलैंड, साउथ अफ्रीकाबांंग्लादेश*
श्रीलंका22408033.33साउथ अफ्रीका, वेस्टइंडीजइंग्लैंड, बांग्लादेश
वेस्टइंडीज22404016.67न्यूजीलैंड, बांग्लादेश, श्रीलंकासाउथ अफ्रीका
साउथ अफ्रीका22402410.00श्रीलंका, पाकिस्तान, ऑस्ट्रेलियावेस्टइंडीज
बांग्लादेश2.518000.00वेस्टइंडीजपाकिस्तान*, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, न्यूजीलैंड, श्रीलंका

*पाकिस्तान-बांग्लादेश सीरीज का एक मैच अभी बचा हुआ है।

मार्च, 2021 तक सभी टीमों को 6 टेस्ट मैच सीरीज में भाग लेना था
बता दें कि टेस्ट खेलने वाले 9 देशों को 2019 से मार्च, 2021 तक 6-6 सीरीज खेलनी थी। लेकिन, कोविड-19 की वजह से इस साल कई सीरीज रद्द करनी पड़ी। भारत, इंग्लैंड और पाकिस्तान ने 4-4, आस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड ने 3-3 सीरीज खेलीं हैं। वहीं, श्रीलंका, वेस्टइंडीज, साउथ अफ्रीका और बांग्लादेश सिर्फ 2-2 टेस्ट सीरीज ही खेल पाई है।

