वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप:पॉइंट्स के परसेंटेज के आधार पर तय होंगे दोनों फाइनलिस्ट, ICC ने लगाई मुहर; ऑस्ट्रेलिया टॉप पर, भारत 2 पर खिसका

दुबई28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज की रैंकिंग में ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहले और भारतीय टीम दूसरे नंबर पर आ गई है।- फाइल फोटो

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट काउंसिल (ICC) ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनलिस्ट तय करने के लिए नई योजना पर मुहर लगा दिया है। ICC टीम के पॉइंट्स के परसेंटेज के आधार पर टॉप-2 टीम तय करेगा। क्रिकेट वेबसाइट क्रिकइंफो के मुताबिक, मामले पर क्रिकेट कमेटी की सिफारिशों को ICC ने मान लिया है और अब नई रैंकिंग इस आधार पर ही तय की जाएगी। नई रैंकिंग में ऑस्ट्रेलिया टॉप पर और भारत दूसरे नंबर पर आ गया है।

ICC की सोमवार से शुरू हुई आखिरी क्वाटरली मीटिंग में चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव कमेटी और क्रिकेट कमेटी द्वारा इसपर फैसला लिया गया। ICC के चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव मनु साहनी ने कहा कि क्रिकेट कमेटी और चीफ एग्जीक्यूटिव कमेटी दोनों ने इस नए सिस्टम को सपोर्ट किया है। ये कोरोना के कारण टेस्ट न खेल पाने वाली टीमों को नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएगा। हमने कई ऑप्शन पर विचार किया, लेकिन कमेटी को ये ऑप्शन बेस्ट लगा।

फाइनल की रेस में बनीं टीमों पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर

इस नए परसेंटेज सिस्टम से फाइनल की रेस में बनीं टीमों पर ज्यादा असर नहीं पड़ेगा। न्यूजीलैंड के लिए यह ऑप्शन सबसे बेहतरीन साबित हो सकता है। कीवी टीम को अपनी दोनों टेस्ट सीरीज पाकिस्तान और वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ अपने ही देश में खेलनी है। न्यूजीलैंड ने अपने देश में पिछले 6 टेस्ट मैच जीते हैं और अगर वह पाकिस्तान और वेस्ट इंडीज के खिलाफ क्लीन स्वीप कर 240 पॉइंट्स हासिल कर ले, तो उसके कुल 420 पॉइंट्स हो जाएंगे।

मौजूदा पॉइंट्स टेबल में पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज के आधार पर भारत दूसरे स्थान पर

पॉइंट्स टेबल में टॉप पर रहने वाली दो टीमें जून में होने वाले फाइनल में आमने-सामने होंगी। पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज की बात करें, तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया 82.22% के साथ पहले, भारत 75% के साथ दूसरे और इंग्लैंड 60.83% के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर आ गई है। वहीं, पॉइंट्स में भारत पहले और ऑस्ट्रेलिया दूसरे नंबर पर था।

टीमसीरीजकुल पॉइंट्सअर्जित पॉइंट्सपरसेंटेजशेड्यूल सीरीजमिस्ड सीरीज
ऑस्ट्रेलिया336029682.22भारत, साउथ अफ्रीकाबांग्लादेश
भारत448036075.00ऑस्ट्रेलिया, इंग्लैंड--
इंग्लैंड448029260.83भारतश्रीलंका
न्यूजीलैंड336018050.00वेस्टइंडीज, पाकिस्तानबांग्लादेश
पाकिस्तान3.542016639.52न्यूजीलैंड, साउथ अफ्रीकाबांग्लादेश*
श्रीलंका22408033.33साउथ अफ्रीका, वेस्टइंडीजइंग्लैंड, बांग्लादेश
वेस्टइंडीज22404016.67न्यूजीलैंड, बांग्लादेश, श्रीलंकासाउथ अफ्रीका
साउथ अफ्रीका22402410.00श्रीलंका, पाकिस्तान, ऑस्ट्रेलियावेस्टइंडीज
बांग्लादेश2.518000.00वेस्टइंडीजपाकिस्तान*, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, न्यूजीलैंड, श्रीलंका

*पाकिस्तान-बांग्लादेश सीरीज का एक मैच अभी बचा हुआ है।

सीरीज में टेस्ट मैचों की संख्या पर मिलते हैं पॉइंट्स

हर टेस्ट सीरीज के 120 पॉइंट्स होते हैं। सीरीज में कुल मैचों की संख्या के आधार पर पॉइंट्स बांटे जाते हैं। दो मैचों की सीरीज में एक मैच जीतने पर टीम को 60 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं। वहीं, मैच ड्रॉ रहने पर 30 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं। 3 मैचों की श्रृंखला में एक मैच जीतने पर टीम को 40 और मैच ड्रॉ रहने पर 20 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं। चार मैचों की सीरीज में टीम को जीतने पर 30 और ड्रॉ रहने पर 15 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं। वहीं, 5 मैचों की सीरीज में जीतने पर 24 और ड्रॉ रहने पर 12 पॉइंट्स मिलते हैं।

ऐसे निकालेंगे पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज

पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज निकालने के लिए प्राप्त पॉइंट को कुल पॉइंट से डिवाइड किया जाता है। उदाहरण के तौर पर, अगर किसी टीम ने कुल 6 सीरीज खेलीं और 4 सीरीज में क्लीन स्वीप किया, तो उसके कुल 720 में से 480 पॉइंट्स हुए। इसके मुताबिक, पॉइंट्स परसेंटेज 66.67% हुआ।

मार्च, 2021 तक सभी टीमों को 6 टेस्ट मैच सीरीज में भाग लेना था

बता दें कि टेस्ट खेलने वाले 9 देशों को 2019 से मार्च, 2021 तक 6-6 सीरीज खेलनी थी। लेकिन, कोविड-19 की वजह से इस साल कई सीरीज रद्द करनी पड़ी। भारत, इंग्लैंड और पाकिस्तान ने 4-4, आस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड ने 3-3 सीरीज खेलीं हैं। वहीं, श्रीलंका, वेस्टइंडीज, साउथ अफ्रीका और बांग्लादेश सिर्फ 2-2 टेस्ट सीरीज ही खेल पाई है।

