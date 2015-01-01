30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut.

Like EVERYONE - I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂

Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ULlppOQlCa