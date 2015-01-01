पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • WWE Superstar The Undertaker Retire, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), WWE Legends Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kane, The Rock

WWE से अंडरटेकर का रिटायरमेंट:अपनी फेमस वॉक के साथ आखिरी बार रिंग में नजर आए, रॉक और जॉनसिना ने कहा- थैंक यू

स्टैमफोर्ड (अमेरिका)22 मिनट पहले
अंडरटेकर ने 22 नवंबर 1990 को सरवाइवर सीरीज के जरिए WWE में अपना डेब्यू किया था।

वेटरन अमेरिकी रेसलर और WWE सुपरस्टार द अंडरटेकर ने रविवार को रिटायरमेंट का ऐलान कर दिया। वे रविवार को वर्ल्ड रेसलिंग इंटरटेनमेंट (WWE) सरवाइवर सीरीज 2020 में आखिरी बार रिंग में नजर आए। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपनी फेमस वॉक के साथ एंट्री ली। 22 नवंबर को 1990 को डेब्यू करने वाले अंडरटेकर ने 22 नवंबर को ही WWE से अलविदा कहा।

अंडरटेकर ने कहा कि रिंग में मेरा वक्त खत्म हो चुका है, अब अंडरटेकर को अलविदा कहिए। इस दौरान WWE लीजेंड ट्रिपल एच, शॉन मिकैल्स, रिक फ्लेयर और केन भी मौजूद रहे। इन्होंने अंडरटेकर को उनके 30 साल के करियर के लिए थैंक यू कहा।

1990 में किया था डेब्यू, 30 साल का रहा करियर
अंडरटेकर ने 22 नवंबर 1990 को सरवाइवर सीरीज के जरिए WWE में अपना डेब्यू किया था। अंडरटेकर ने 7 बार WWE चैम्पियनशिप पर कब्जा जमाया। साथ ही रेसलमेनिया, समरस्लैम और सरवाइवर सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा मैच लड़ने और जीतने का रिकॉर्ड भी उनके नाम ही है।

अप्रैल में खेला था आखिरी मैच
55 साल के अंडरटेकर ने WWE में अपना आखिरी मुकाबला रेसलमेनिया 36 में AJ स्टाइल्स के बीच खेला था, जिसमें डेडमैन नाम से मशहूर अंडरटेकर ने जीत हासिल की थी। उन्होंने अपनी रिंग वॉक के जरिए अपनी अलग पहचान भी बनाई।

रॉक बोले- आपके साथ रिंग शेयर करना सम्मान की बात

जॉनसिना ने कहा- धन्यवाद

