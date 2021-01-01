पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जूनियर फेडरेशन कप में नीरज का रिकॉर्ड टूटा:यशवीर ने जेवलिन में 78.68 मीटर दूर भाला फेंका; पिता बोले- मैं इस प्रदर्शन से खुश नहीं

भोपाल30 मिनट पहले
जूनियर फेडरेशन कप में हरियाणा के यशवीर ने जेवलिन में 78.68 मीटर दूर भाला फेंककर नया रिकॉर्ड कायम किया। उनसे पहले 2015 में हैदराबाद में नीरज चोपड़ा ने 76.91 मीटर फेंका था। - Dainik Bhaskar
जूनियर फेडरेशन कप में हरियाणा के यशवीर ने जेवलिन में 78.68 मीटर दूर भाला फेंककर नया रिकॉर्ड कायम किया। उनसे पहले 2015 में हैदराबाद में नीरज चोपड़ा ने 76.91 मीटर फेंका था।

जेवलिन थ्रोअर नीरज चोपड़ा का जूनियर फेडरेशन कप में बनाया रिकॉर्ड हरियाणा के यशवीर ने तोड़ दिया। भोपाल में सोमवार से शुरू हुए टूर्नामेंट में यशवीर ने 78.68 मीटर दूर भाला फेंका। यह नीरज के रिकॉर्ड से 1.77 मीटर दूर है। हालांकि, यशवीर के पिता और कोच राय सिंह प्रदर्शन से खुश नहीं हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘मैं प्रदर्शन से खुश नहीं हूं। क्योंकि वह 80 मीटर को क्रॉस नहीं कर पाया।’’

नीरज ने 2015 में हैदराबाद में नीरज चोपड़ा ने 76.91 मीटर दूर भाला फेंककर रिकॉर्ड कायम किया था। नीरज जूनियर वर्ल्ड एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप मेडलिस्ट भी हैं। वे टोक्यो ओलिंपिक के लिए भी क्वालिफाई कर चुके हैं। उनसे इस बार टोक्यो ओलिंपिक में मेडल की उम्मीद है।

पिता ही देते हैं ट्रेनिंग
यशवीर भिवानी के रहने वाले हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि पापा राय सिंह से ही प्रेरित होकर जेवलिन थ्रो करना शुरु की। उनके पिता जयपुर में रेलवे के कर्मिशियल डिपार्टमेंट में तैनात हैं। वे भी नेशनल स्तर पर जेवलिन में मेडल जीत चुके हैं। वे पटियाला से एथलेटिक्स में एनआईएस है। 19 वर्षीय यशवीर के छोटा भाई भी जेवलिन थ्रोअर हैं। यशवीर को उनके पापा ही उन्हें स्टेडियम में लेकर जाते थे। वे स्प्रिंट करना चाहते हैं। लेकिन उनके पापा राय सिंह ने जेवलिन के लिए प्रेरित किया।

दादा और चाचा भी एथलीट
यशवीर के चाचा भी 110 मीटर हर्डल रेस में नेशनल स्तर पर मेडल जीत चुके हैं। वहीं उनके दादा भी हर्डल रेस करते थे। उनके गांव में बॉक्सिंग काफी लोकप्रिय है। गांव से दो बॉक्सर जितेंद्र सिंह और मनीष कौशिक ओलिंपिक में देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर चुके हैं।

कोरोना की वजह नहीं कर सके देश का प्रतिनिधित्व
यशवीर ने बताया कि पिछले साल उन्हें जूनियर एथलेटिक्स वर्ल्ड चैम्पियनशिप और जूनियर एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप के लिए भारतीय टीम में चयन हुआ था। लेकिन कोरोना की वजह से इवेंट कैंसिल हो गए। जिसकी वजह से वह देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर पाए हैं।

पिता राय सिंह बोले- बेहतर कोचिंग मिल सके, इसलिए जेवलिन के लिए किया प्रेरित

यशवीर के पिता राय सिंह ने बताया कि यशवीर और छोटे बेटे को जेवलिन थ्रो के लिए प्रेरित करने का सबसे बड़ी वजह ट्रेनिंग था। चूंकि अन्य खेलों में ट्रेनिंग के पीछे भागना पड़ता। बेहतर ट्रेनिंग जरूरी है। बेहतर ट्रेनिंग के बिना खिलाड़ी बनना संभव नहीं है। वह खुद ही नेशनल स्तर पर जेवलिन में मेडल जीत चुके थे। और एनआईएस भी थे। इसलिए उन्होंने दोनो बच्चों को जेवलिन थ्रो करने के लिए प्रेरित किया, ताकि उन्हें सही मार्गदर्शन मिल सके।

यशवीर की उपलब्धि

  • 2017 में नेशनल जूनियर एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप विजयवाड़ा अंडर-18 गोल्ड मेडल
  • 2018 में नेशनल जूनियर एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप रांची अंडर-18 गोल्ड मेडल
  • 2019 में नेशनल जूनियर एथलेटिक्स चैम्पियनशिप विजयवाड़ा अंडर-20 सिल्वर मेडल
  • 2020 में खेलो इंडिया यूथ गेम्स गुवाहटी अंडर-21 में गोल्ड मेडल
