पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Sports
  • Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan: Zimbabwe Won In Super Over In The Final One Day Against Pakistan.

पाकिस्तान ने 2-1 से जीती सीरीज:आखिरी वन-डे में जिम्बाब्वे सुपर ओवर में जीता, मुजरबानी रहे मैच के हीरो

रावलपिंडी15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पाकिस्तान ने 3 मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज को 2-1 से अपने नाम किया।

जिम्बाब्वे ने मंगलवार को खेले गए आखिरी वन-डे मैच में पाकिस्तान को सुपर ओवर में हरा दिया। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए जिम्बाब्वे ने 50 ओवर में 6 विकेट के नुकसान पर 278 रन बनाए। जवाब में पाकिस्तान की टीम भी 50 ओवर में 9 विकेट के नुकसान पर 278 रन ही बना सकी। इसके बाद मैच सुपर ओवर में चला गया।

सुपर ओवर में जिम्बाब्वे को मिली जीत

सुपर ओवर में पाकिस्तान की टीम पहले बैटिंग करने उतरी। टीम की तरफ से खुशदिल शाह और इफ्तिखार अहमद बैटिंग करने उतरे। वहीं, जिम्बाब्वे की ओर से ब्लेसिंग मुजरबानी ने गेंदबाजी की। सुपर ओवर की पहली ही बॉल पर मुजरबानी ने इफ्तिखार को क्रेग इरविन के हाथों कैच आउट कराया। इसके बाद फखर ज़मान बैटिंग के लिए उतरे। दूसरी बॉल पर खुशदिल ने 1 रन लिया। तीसरी बॉल पर फखर ने 1 रन लिया। चौथी बॉल पर मुजरबानी ने खुशदिल को क्लीन बोल्ड कर पाकिस्तान को 2 रन ही बनाने दिया।

जिम्बाब्वे को जीतने के लिए 6 बॉल पर 3 रन बनाने थे। पाकिस्तान की ओर से शाहीन अफरीदी ने गेंदबाजी की कमान संभाली। वहीं, जिम्बाब्वे ने ब्रेंडन टेलर और सिकंदर रजा को बैटिंग के लिए भेजा। पहली बॉल पर टेलर ने 1 रन लिया। दूसरी बॉल पर रजा कोई रन नहीं बना सके। वहीं, तीसरी बॉल पर रजा ने चौका मारकर जिम्बाब्वे को मैच जीता दिया।

सीन विलियम्स ने लगाई वन-डे करियर की चौथी सेंचुरी

इससे पहले टॉस जीतकर पहले बैटिंग करने उतरी जिम्बाब्वे की टीम ने सीन विलियम्स की शतक की बदौलत 50 ओवर में 6 विकेट पर 278 रन बनाया। विलियम्स ने 135 बॉल पर 118 रन बनाकर नाबाद रहे। उन्होंने अपने वन-डे करियर की चौथी सेंचुरी लगाई। उनके अलावा ब्रेंडन टेलर ने 68 बॉल पर 56 रनों की पारी खेली। वहीं, वेस्ले मैधवेयर ने 33 रन (31 बॉल) और सिकंदर रजा ने 36 बॉल पर 45 रन की पारी खेली। पाकिस्तान के तेज गेंदबाद मोहम्मद हसनैन ने 10 ओवर में 26 रन देकर 5 विकेट लिए। वहीं, वहाब रियाज को 1 विकेट मिला।

88 रन पर पाकिस्तान की आधी टीम पवेलियन लौटी

279 रनों के टारगेट का पीछा करने उतरी पाकिस्तान टीम की शुरुआत अच्छी नहीं रही। 88 रन के कुल स्कोर पर ही पाकिस्तान की आधी टीम वापस पवेलियन लौट गई। इमाम उल हक (4 रन), फखर ज़मान (2 रन), हैदर अली (13 रन), मोहम्मद रिजवान (10 रन) और इफ्तिखार अहमद (18 रन) कुछ खास नहीं कर सके। इसके बाद कप्तान बाबर आजम और खुशदिल शाह ने मिलकर छठे विकेट के लिए 63 रन की पार्टनरशिप की। खुशदिल 33 रन (48 बॉल) बनाकर मुजरबानी के बॉल पर आउट हुए।

बाबर ने वन-डे करियर की 12वीं सेंचुरी लगाई

बाबर ने वहाब रियाज के साथ मिलकर 7वें विकेट के लिए 100 रन की पार्टनरशिप की। इस बीच बाबर ने अपने वन-डे करियर की 12वीं सेंचुरी लगाई। वहीं वहाब ने अपने वन-डे करियर की तीसरी फिफ्टी लगाई। मुजरबानी ने वहाब (52 रन) को आउट कर इस पार्टनरशिप को तोड़ा। आखिरी 2 ओवर में पाकिस्तान को जीत के लिए 20 रन चाहिए थे। 49वें ओवर में मुजरबानी ने शाहीन अफरीदी और बाबर दोनों के विकेट लेकर मैच को रोमांचक बना दिया। बाबर 125 बॉल पर 125 रन बनाकर आउट हुए।

आखिरी ओवर में पाकिस्तान को बनाने थे 12 रन

आखिरी ओवर में पाकिस्तान को 13 रन बनाने थे, लेकिन टीम 12 रन ही बना सकी और मैच टाई हो गया। जिम्बाब्वे की ओर से मुजरबानी ने 10 ओवर में 49 रन देकर 5 विकेट लिए। वहीं रिचर्ड नगारवा और डोनाल्ड तिरिपानो को 2-2 विकेट मिले।

पाकिस्तान ने 2-1 से जीती सीरीज

इस हार के बावजूद पाकिस्तान ने 3 मैचों की वन-डे सीरीज को 2-1 से अपने नाम किया। पाकिस्तान ने पहले वन-डे में 26 रन से जीत दर्ज की थी। वहीं, दूसरे वन-डे में उसने जिम्बाब्वे को 6 विकेट से हराया था। अब दोनों टीमें टी-20 सीरीज खेलेंगी। पहला टी-20 7 नवंबर, दूसरा 8 नवंबर और तीसरा 10 नवंबर को खेला जाएगा। ये तीनों मैच रावलपिंडी में ही खेली जाएंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज समय उत्तम है। अपनी किसी भी परेशानी में किसी विश्वसनीय व्यक्ति की सलाह व सहयोग अवश्य लें। इससे आपके आत्मविश्वास में वृद्धि होगी तथा खोई हुई प्रतिष्ठा भी दोबारा हासिल होगी। घर में कोई धार्मि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें