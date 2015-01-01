पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फीचर आर्टिकल:लक्जरी और आराम का जश्न मनाएं , इस फेस्टिव सीज़न एक मास्टरपीस अपने घर लायें

फेस्टिव सीज़न निश्चित रूप से सभी के मूड को हल्का कर देता है और चारों ओर खुशी की एक लहर ले आता है। सबसे महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि भारत में फेस्टिव सीज़न को नई शुरुआत के साथ-साथ नई ख़रीददारी के लिए भी एक शुभ समय माना जाता है। इस पूरे फेस्टिव सीज़न के दौरान, मर्सिडीज-बेंज हमें अपने आदर्श प्रोडक्ट्स और इनोवेटिव सलूशन के साथ आपको जीवन का जश्न मनाने की प्रेरणा देता है।

इस अवसर को और भी रोमांचकारी बनाने के लिए, भारत की सबसे बड़ी लग्जरी कार निर्माता, मर्सिडीज-बेंज, नए सलेब्रेटरी बेनिफिट्स को पेश कर रही है जो आपको सबसे शानदार ई-क्लास मर्सिडीज का मालिक बनने के लिए सबसे आकर्षक ऑफर और एक रोमांचक अवसर प्रदान कर रही है।

क्लास अपार्ट इंटेलिजेंस

प्रतिष्ठित मर्सिडीज मी कनेक्ट ऐप आपकी कार को इंटेलिजेंट बनाता है क्योंकि यह वास्तविक समय में 'ओवर द एयर' ’एनालिटिक्स, ट्रैफ़िक अपडेट और बिना किसी मैनुअल हस्तक्षेप के बहुत कुछ प्रदान करता है। मी कनेक्ट ऐप का इस्तेमाल आप सनरूफ और कार की खिडकियों को खोलने और बंद करने के लिए भी कर सकते हो, साथ ही यूज़र कार से दूर रहकर भी उसे स्टार्ट या स्टॉप करने की सुविधा भी देता है । बेहतर और ज्यादा सुरक्षा के लिए, आप ऐप की मदद से कार की लोकेशन को ट्रैक कर सकते हैं, भले ही आप कार के आसपास के क्षेत्र में न हों, जियो-फेंसिंग फीचर की सुविधाओं के साथ आप कार की हर गति पर नज़र रख सकते हैं और साथ ही कार मोमेंट के पैरामीटर भी आप अपने अनुसार सेट कर सकते हैं । ये ऐप आपको तत्काल सूचनाएं भेजता है यदि इससे कार आपके द्वारा सेट पैरामीटर से बाहर निकल जाती है।

ऑल-न्यू ई-क्लास लग्जरी और रुतबे का एक सही मिश्रण है। यह न केवल अपने नए डिज़ाइन के साथ लुभाता है, बल्कि बेहतर कुशलता, बुद्धिमत्ता और भावनात्मक रूप से भी अपील करता है। ई-क्लास नए बीएस VI एमिशन मानदंडों का पालन करने के लिए अपने 2020 अवतार में एक नए इंजन के साथ आया है। इसके दो नए वेरिएंट हैं - एक्सप्रेशन और एक्सक्लूसिव - और भारत की सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली लग्जरी एग्जीक्यूटिव सेडान है।

ई-क्लास वेरिएंट बेहतर आराम, उच्च गुणवत्ता वाली चीजों, कुशलता और ड्राइविंग आनंद के बेहतरीन अनुभवों के साथ आता है। ई क्लास में अत्याधुनिक तकनीक और फीचर्स जैसे कि रियर सीट टच-स्क्रीन और रियर सीट वायरलेस चार्जिंग जैसी कुछ बेहतर सुविधाएँ हैं जो आपकी लॉन्ग ड्राइव को और भी आरामदायक बनाती हैं। पीछे की सीट अपने आप में बेस्ट-इन-क्लास है क्योंकि यह आपको 37 डिग्री के रेकलाइन में आराम देने योग्य सुविधा प्रदान करती है।

सेडान को विशेष रूप से एक सुखद लॉन्ग ड्राइव को ध्यान में रखते हुए बनाया गया है। ई-क्लास बड़े लेगरूम के लिए एक लंबे व्हीलबेस के साथ आता है और बर्मास्टर सराउंड साउंड सिस्टम के साथ 13 हाई एंड स्पीकर आपकी यात्रा को और भी मनोरंजक बनाये रखता है साथ ही आप अपने पैरों को आसानी फैला कर एक आरामदायक ड्राइव का आनंद ले सकते हैं। ई-क्लास के सभी वेरिएंट में शानदार टॉप-एंड फीचर इसे सबसे अलग लगज़री बनाता है।

तीन डिस्प्ले स्टाइल के साथ एक वाइडस्क्रीन कॉकपिट और फ्यूचरिस्टिक डिस्प्ले - क्लासिक, स्पोर्ट और प्रगतिशील - आपके ड्राइविंग अनुभव को और भी बेहतर बना देता है!

लुभावने ऑफर्स

आपके सपनों की ये लक्जरी कार कभी न मिलने वाली EMI मात्र 49,555 रुपये में आपकी हो सकती है !.

यह ऑफर मर्सिडीज-बेंज द्वारा अस्योर्ड बाय-बैक, एक्सटेंडेड वारंटी, आसान अपग्रेड ऑप्शन और गारंटेड फ्यूचर वैल्यू (7.99 प्रतिशत की ब्याज दर पर) के साथ आता है। केवल ये ही नहीं बल्कि EMI समय पूरा होने के बाद, आपको अपनी कार को एक ब्रांड न्यू कार में अपग्रेड करने का विकल्प भी मिलता है।

तो इंतज़ार कैसा ? आज ही अपनी ई-क्लास मर्सिडीज को घर लाकर अपने फेस्टिव सीज़न को बनाएं और भी ख़ास जो न केवल आपको लगज़री कार का मालिक बन्उने का अनुभव देगी बल्कि आपकी ड्राइव को बनाएगी पहले से ज्यादा आरामदायक और मजेदार भी।

