पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

फीचर आर्टिकल:रेस का मज़ा होगा और भी दुगना मर्सिडीज-बेंज एएमजी जीएलसी 43 4मैटिक के साथ

21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लाइफ एक रेस की तरह है, आप दुनिया के साथ लगातार दौड़ते और प्रतिस्पर्धा करते रहते हैं। ऐसे में आपको जो बाकी लोगों से अलग करता है वह स्किल से परे आपका अपरिभाषित चरित्र और टैलेंट है। जो लोग अपनी ऐसी छवि बनाने में सफल रहते हैं वो अक्सर एक अलग पहचान बनाने वाले होते हैं। वो ऐसे लोग होते हैं जो मानते हैं कि आप अपनी सफलता को परिभाषित करते हैं न कि दुनिया को। क्योंकि जब आप खुद से प्रतिस्पर्धा करते हैं, तो आप निश्चित रूप से सफलता के लिए अन्य लोगों द्वारा बने गयी सफलता की परिभाषा को बदलने में सफल होते हैं। नई मर्सिडीज-बेंज एएमजी जीएलसी 43 4मैटिक उन लोगों के लिए है जो अपनी सीमाओं को तोड़ कर खुद के लिए रेस करते हैं। बेहतर परफोर्मेंस और डीएनए में लक्जरी होना ही इस AMG GLC 43 के अपने कस्टमर के प्रति बेहतर रवैये और चरित्र को दर्शाता है। तो यही वो समय है जब आप AMG GLC 43 के साथ अपने जीवन की दौड़ को फिर से शुरू करने का मज़ा उठा सकते हैं।

नई मर्सिडीज-बेंज एएमजी जीएलसी 43 4मैटिक हर एक पहलू से एक असली एएमजी है। यह एक “गुड लुकर" है जिसका हाई क्वालिटी मटिरियल से बना एक्सटीरियर डिज़ाइन और इंटीरियर डिज़ाइन एक लक्जरी अनुभव कराता है। एएमजी जीएलसी 43 अपने कम्फर्ट और टेक्नोलॉजी के रूप में जाना है इसके साथ ही ये लक्ज़री, पांच-ड्राइव मोड - स्लिपरी, कम्फर्ट, स्पोर्ट, स्पोर्ट + और इंडिविजुअल के साथ आपकी ड्राइव को और भी बेहतर बनती है। एएमजी जीएलसी 43 AMG 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo इंजन द्वारा संचालित है जो 395 पीएस का अधिकतम पॉव आउटपुट और 520 एनएम का पीक टॉर्क प्रदान करती है।

स्पोर्टिंग द क्लासी लुक

मर्सिडीज-एएमजी जीएलसी 43 4 एमएटीआईसी का सबसे बेहतर स्पोर्टी इंटीरियर फर्स्ट क्लास का कम्फर्ट स्पोर्टी परिवेश का एक आदर्श संयोजन है। एएमजी- स्पेसिफिक सीट ग्राफिक्स और ब्लैक नप्पा लेदर में एएमजी परफॉरमेंस स्टीयरिंग व्हील एक आलीशान इंटीरियर वाला लुक का अनुभव कार में मौजूद लोगों को देता है। एक बार बैठने के बाद, आप अपने आप को MBUX मल्टीमीडिया सिस्टम में अपने इन्टूइटिव/सहज ज्ञान युक्त ऑपरेटिंग कॉन्सेप्ट जैसे कि टच कंट्रोल, सहज वॉयस कंट्रोल, एक हाई रेजोल्यूशन मीडिया डिस्प्ले सिस्टम को एक बार स्मार्टफोन से कनेक्ट कर के इन सभी फीचर्स को ऑपरेट कर सकते हैं।

इसमें क्या है ख़ास-

  • ]स्पोर्टी 3-स्पोक एएमजी स्टीयरिंग व्हील काले नप्पा लेदर में, चपटे बॉटम सेक्शन
  • नूरबर्ग सिल्वर में आउटर ट्यूब्स के साथ एयर वेंट्स,
  • काले कपड़े में रूफ लाइनर
  • लाल रंग में डिजाइन सीट बेल्ट
  • इलेक्ट्रॉनिक रूप से एडजस्ट होने वाली फ्रंट सीट के साथ मेमोरी फंक्शन और लुम्बार सपोर्ट

एथलेटिक और लुभाने वाली एक्सटीरियर

नयी मर्सिडीज AMG GLC 43 4matic का एक्सटिरियर उसकी AMG उत्पत्ति की पुष्टि करता है चाहे हम उसके ए-आकार और एएमजी-विशिष्ट रेडिएटर जंगला के साथ शुरू करे, फ्रंट एप्रन में हवा के साथ जारी रहता है और रियर में विसारक में समाप्त होता है जो एएमजी निकास प्रणाली के दो क्रोम-प्लेटेड ट्विन टेल-पाइप ट्रिम तत्वों के साथ। AMG का हाई ग्लॉस वाला ब्लैक एलिमेंट एक बेहतर टच का अनुभव देता है।

इंटेलीजेंट सेफ्टी मॉड्यूल

AMG GLC 43 नई और सुरक्षित यात्रा के वादे के साथ आता है जो आपको आराम के साथ रोमांच भरी ड्राइव का अनुभव प्रदान करते हैं। यह एक्टिव ब्रेकिंग असिस्ट, ऑटोमैटिक एयरबैग डिएक्टिवेशन, मर्सिडीज मी कनेक्ट, एक्टिव बोनट जैसे बेहतरीन सेफ्टी फीचर्स के साथ प्री-लोडेड आता है।

महत्वपूर्ण फीचर्स-

  • संचार सुविधा- जो दुर्घटना/ एक्सीडेंट होने की स्थिति में ऑटो एक आपातकालीन कॉल करता है
  • टायर फिट टेक्नोलॉजी द्वारा हवा कंप्रेसर के माध्यम से सीलेंट झोंक कर अंतरिम समय के लिए टायर को होने वाले नुकसान को संभाला जा सकता है
  • PRE-SAFE सिस्टम जिसमें सीट बेल्ट मैकेनिज्म, खिड़कियों के ऑटो क्लोजर और सनरूफ के साथ-साथ PRE-SAFE साउंड क्रैश के दौरान बेहतर सुनने में सहायता करते हैं
  • PARKTRONIC सीमलेस स्मार्ट पार्किंग असिस्ट
  • Kneebag गंभीर दुर्घटना/एक्सीडेंट के दौरान ज्यादा सुरक्षा प्रदान करने के लिए

इसके अतिरिक्त, मर्सिडीज AMG GLC 43 के लिए 2 साल / असीमित किमी के लिए 85,000 रुपये से शुरू होने वाले आकर्षक स्टार ईस सर्विस पैकेजों की पेशकश कर रही है। इस प्रकार मर्सिडीज के वफादार कस्टमर्स के लिए सबसे आकर्षक सौदा सुनिश्चित किया गया है।

मर्सिडीज-बेंज एएमजी जीएलसी 43 हर रोमांच को शानदार बनाने के लिए सबसे अच्छा विकल्प है। जिसमें बैठ कर आप अपनी हर यात्रा को एक विशेष और शानदार अनुभव दे पायेंगे।

अधिक जानने के लिए क्लिक करें

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंउदयपुर में रजवाड़ी थीम पर हुई शादी, ट्रेडिशनल ज्वेलरी में दिखीं कंगना - राजस्थान - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें