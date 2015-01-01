पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेल्स रिपोर्ट कार्ड:नई कार खरीद रहे हैं तो काम आएगा ये डेटा, देखें पिछले महीने किन 10 कारों को लोगों ने सबसे ज्यादा खरीदा

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
  • बलेनो मारुति सुजुकी की सबसे बड़ी हैचबैक है, जो नेक्सा आउटलेट से बेची जाती है
  • इस साल 16 मार्च को लॉन्च की गई नेक्स्ट जनरेशन हुंडई क्रेटा लिस्ट में छठवें स्थान पर है

अक्टूबर त्यौहारों का महीना था और इस दौरान पैसेंजर्स व्हीकल (PV) सेगमेंट में सालाना आधार (YoY) पर 14.19 प्रतिशत बढ़ोतरी के साथ 3,10,294 यूनिट्स की बिक्री दर्ज की। इसका श्रेय देशभर में अपने डीलरों पर वॉल्यूम बढ़ाने वाले निर्माताओं को भी जाता है।

अगर आप इसे महीने कार खरीदने का प्लान कर रहे हैं, तो अक्टूबर का सेल्स डेटा आपके काफी काम आ सकता है, ताकि आप यह सुनिश्चित कर सके कि लोगों का रुझान किस तरफ है। नीचे देखे अक्टूबर में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली 10 कारों की लिस्ट...

1. मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट: 24,589 यूनिट्स

  • मारुति स्विफ्ट का माह-दर-माह उपभोक्ताओं का लुभाना जारी है, और अक्टूबर में इसने तीन अन्य हैचबैक से आगे बढ़कर लगभग 25,000 यूनिट्स की बिक्री दर्ज की। बिक्री बढ़ाने के लिए 19 अक्टूबर को कंपनी ने स्विफ्ट लिमिटेड एडिशन लॉन्च किया।
  • 5.44 लाख रुपए कीमत का यह मॉडल अनिवार्य रूप से एक एक्सेसरीज पैकेज है, जिसके केबिन के बाहर और अंदर कई कॉस्मेटिक बदलाव देखने को मिलते हैं। यह पैक स्विफ्ट के सभी चार वैरिएंट्स- LXi, VXi, ZXi और ZXi+ में उपलब्ध है।

2. मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो: 21,971 यूनिट्स

  • इस प्रीमियम हैचबैक की पिछले महीने 21,971 यूनिट्स के साथ अच्छी बिक्री हुई, जो अप्रैल-अक्टूबर 2020 की टैली से 69,604 यूनिट्स तक ले गई। बलेनो मारुति सुजुकी की सबसे बड़ी हैचबैक है, जो मारुति के प्रीमियम नेक्सा आउटलेट से बेची जाती है। खरीदारों को स्मार्टली-आउट-बलेनो के लिए सबसे ज्यादा आकर्षित करता है इसके स्पेशियस केबिन, जो कई महंगी सेडान की तुलना में अधिक स्पेस प्रदान करता है। इसमें बूट स्पेस भी अच्छा-खासा मिल जाता है।
  • बलेनो का स्टैंडर्ड 83 एचपी, 1.2-लीटर पेट्रोल इंजन, रिफाइंड और एफिशियंट है, और इसे 5-स्पीड मैनुअल गियरबॉक्स के साथ जोड़ा गया है। शहर में चलाने वाले ड्राइवर को CVT ऑटो वैरिएंट में एफिशियंट और सुविधा का एक अच्छा कॉम्बिनेशन मिलेगा। 90 एचपी बलेनो स्मार्ट हाइब्रिड स्टैंडर्ड पेट्रोल संस्करण की तुलना में काफी महत्वपूर्ण है, जो बेहतरीन परफॉर्मेंस और इकॉनोमी का वादा करता है।

3. मारुति सुजुकी वैगनआर: 18,703 यूनिट्स

  • मारुति सुजुकी का टॉल बॉय हैचबैक भी बाजार में अच्छा प्रदर्शन कर रही है और 18,703 यूनिट्स (6,766 सीएनजी वैरिएंट और 11,937 पेट्रोल वैरिएंट्स) में यह लोकप्रिय हैचबैक टॉप 10 की लिस्ट में तीसरे स्थान पर है। मारुति वैगनआर ने अपने लिए एक समझदार, विशाल, कुशल और उचित मूल्य वाली सिटी हैचबैक के रूप में एक शानदार प्रतिष्ठा का निर्माण किया है। तीसरा-जीन वैगनआर कहानी को आगे ले जाता है।
  • इंजन ऑप्शन में 1.0-लीटर, तीन-सिलेंडर पेट्रोल यूनिट और अधिक शक्तिशाली 1.2-लीटर चार-सिलेंडर पेट्रोल शामिल हैं। दोनों इंजन मैनुअल और एएमटी ऑटो गियरबॉक्स के साथ आते हैं। वैगनआर 1.0 एक फैक्ट्री फिटेड सीएनजी किट के साथ भी उपलब्ध है।

4. मारुति सुजुकी अल्टो: 17,850 यूनिट्स

  • इस एंट्री-लेवल हैचबैक की निरंतर मांग बढ़ रही है, और यह भारत में सबसे सस्ती कारों में से एक है। मारुति अल्टो टॉप 10 की लिस्ट में हमेशा से ही शामिल रही है। छोटी कार अपेक्षाकृत कम पैसे में मारुति का पीस-ऑफ-माइंड ऑनरशिप एक्सपीरियंस प्रदान करती है।
  • अक्टूबर में, इसके कुल 17,850 यूनिट्स की बिक्री हुई, जिसमें 731 सीएनजी और 17,119 पेट्रोल वैरिएंट शामिल हैं। अप्रैल-अक्टूबर 2020 के आंकड़े 72,951 यूनिट्स हैं, जिसमें 2,820 सीएनजी और 70,131 पेट्रोल वैरिएंट्स शामिल हैं।

5. मारुति सुजुकी डिजायर: 17,675 यूनिट्स

  • अब अपनी तीसरी पीढ़ी में, मारुति सुजुकी डिजायर भारत में आसानी से सबसे लोकप्रिय कॉम्पैक्ट सेडान है। एक विशाल और अच्छी तरह से सुसज्जित केबिन, साथ ही एक अच्छा डिजाइन। डिजायर एक पेट्रोल-ओनली मॉडल है और इसे मैन्युअल ट्रांसमिशन और एएमटी ऑटो के साथ जोड़ा गया है।
  • एक साल पहले पीवी बाजार में लीडर रही डिजायर, अब छोटी कारों की मांग में तेजी आने के कारण इस समय पांचवें स्थान पर हैं। इसकी एक वजह मारुति सुजुकी के डीजल की दौड़ से बाहर होने भी माना जा रहा है। डीजल से चलने वाली डिजायर बाजार में हमेशा लोकप्रिय विकल्प रही है।
  • अक्टूबर में, डिजायर ने 17,675 यूनिट्स बेची, जिसमें 793 सीएनजी और 16,882 पेट्रोल यूनिट्स शामिल है। जो अप्रैल-अक्टूबर 2020 में इसके कुल 62,387 यूनिट्स बिके थे, जिसमें 3,633 सीएनजी और 58,754 पेट्रोल वैरिएंट शामिल थे।

6. हुंडई क्रेटा: 14,023 यूनिट्स

  • इस साल 16 मार्च को लॉन्च की गई नई हुंडई क्रेटा लिस्ट में छठवें स्थान पर है। अक्टूबर 2020 में इसकी कुल 14,023 यूनिट्स की बिक्री हुई, जिसमें 7,614 डीजल और 6,409 पेट्रोल वैरिएंट शामिल थे। यह इस वित्त वर्ष में इसका सबसे अच्छा मासिक प्रदर्शन है; अप्रैल-अक्टूबर में कुल क्रेटा की बिक्री 60,074 यूनिट है, जिसमें 35,326 डीजल और 24,748 पेट्रोल वैरिएंट शामिल हैं। इससे डीजल के पक्ष में 59:41 प्रतिशत विभाजन हुआ, जो दर्शाता है कि कोरियाई कार निर्माता की डीजल पर तेजी बनी रहने की रणनीति भुगतान कर रही है। हुंडई की कुल यूवी सेल्स 98,261 यूनिट्स में से क्रेटा में 61 प्रतिशत हिस्सेदारी है।
  • क्रेटा तीन इंजन ऑप्शन के साथ उपलब्ध है - एक 1.5-लीटर पेट्रोल, एक 1.5-लीटर डीजल या 1.4-लीटर टर्बो-पेट्रोल। स्पष्ट रूप से, नई बीएस 6 डीजल मोटर बाजार में खींचतान की स्थिति में आ गई है।

7. हुंडई ग्रैंड i10: 14,003 यूनिट्स

  • इस सूची में दूसरी हुंडई कार, ग्रैंड i10 है, जिसकी पिछले महीने कुल 14,003 यूनिट्स की बिक्री हुई है, जिसमें 1,061 सीएनजी, 221 डीजल और 12,721 पेट्रोल वैरिएंट शामिल हैं। अप्रैल-अक्टूबर 2020 की टैली 47,257 यूनिट्स है - जिसमें 3,194 सीएनजी, 783 डीजल और 43,280 पेट्रोल यूनिट्स हैं।

8. मारुति सुजुकी ईको: 13,009 यूनिट्स

  • मारुति सुजुकी ईको पांच या अधिक लोगों और उनके सामान को ले जाने के सबसे सस्ती कार में से एक है। यह बुनियादी परिवहन है और इसे केवल ऐसे ही देखा जाना चाहिए। ईको पेट्रोल और सीएनजी वैरिएंट में उपलब्ध है और 5- और 7-सीट कॉन्फिग्रेशन में उपलब्ध है। 2019 के अपडेट में ड्राइवर एयरबैग और एबीएस जैसे सुरक्षा सुरक्षा अनिवार्य रूप से जोड़े गए हैं।
  • अक्टूबर 2020 की इसकी कुल बिक्री 13,009 यूनिट्स थी, जिसमें 2,490 सीएनजी और 10,819 पेट्रोल यूनिट्स शामिल हैं। अब तक के वित्तीय वर्ष में कुल 47,565 ईको का स्वामित्व देखा गया है, जिसमें 8,183 सीएनजी और 39,382 पेट्रोल वैरिएंट शामिल हैं।

9. मारुति सुजुकी विटारा ब्रेजा: 12,087 यूनिट्स

  • मारुति विटारा ब्रेजा, जो अब केवल पेट्रोल में उपलब्ध है की अक्टूबर में कुल 12,087 यूनिट्स की बिक्री हुई है। अप्रैल-अक्टूबर 2020 में इसके कुल 41,064 यूनिट्स बिके थे।
  • विटारा ब्रेजा अपने 105 एचपी और 138 एनएम, 1.5-लीटर K15B पेट्रोल इंजन को मारुति की अन्य कारों जैसे सियाज, अर्टिगा और XL6 के साथ शेयर करता है। इसमें 5-स्पीड मैनुअल गियरबॉक्स स्टैंडर्ड है, जबकि 4-स्पीड टॉर्क कन्वर्टर ऑटोमैटिक ऑप्शनल के रूप में उपलब्ध है।
  • दिलचस्प बात यह है कि सुजुकी की SHVS स्मार्ट हाइब्रिड तकनीक केवल कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी के ऑटोमैटिक वैरिएंट्स के लिए के लिए आरक्षित है। ARAI द्वारा रेटेड माइलेज के आंकड़ों की बात करें तो 5-स्पीड मैनुअल में 17.03kpl और ऑटोमैटिक और माइल्ड-हाइब्रिड वैरिएंट में 18.76kpl माइलेज मिलता है।

10. किआ सोनेट: 11,721 यूनिट्स

  • किआ मोटर्स इंडिया भी धीरे-धीरे घरेलू बाजार में दबदबा बना रही है। भारतीय बाजार में कंपनी को बमुश्किल 14 महीने हुए हैं और कंपनी ने पहले ही 1.5 लाख यूनिट बिक्री का आंकड़ा पार कर लिया है। इसकी पहली कॉम्पैक्ट एसयूवी - द सोनेट, आने वाले महीनों में इसे और अधिक गति देगी।
  • किआ सोनेट को आधिकारिक तौर पर 18 सितंबर को 6.71 लाख रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम, भारत) की इंट्रोडक्टरी कीमत के साथ लॉन्च किया गया था। क्रॉसओवर छह ट्रिम लेवल्स में आती है, जो टेक लाइन और जीटी लाइन वैरिएंट में फैला हुआ है, और डीजल ट्रिम्स की कीमत 8.05-11.99 लाख रुपए (एक्स-शोरूम) के बीच है, टर्बो-पेट्रोल की कीमत 9.49-10.49 लाख रुपए तक है।
  • पिछले दो महीनों से, सोनेट ने अपने भाई, सेल्टोस की बिक्री बेहतर की है। सितंबर में, सोनेट की 9,266 यूनिट्स और सेल्टोस की 9,079 यूनिट्स बिकी थीं, और अक्टूबर में, सेल्टोस की 8,900 यूनिट्स की तुलना में, सोनेट की 11,721 यूनिट्स बिकीं।

अक्टूबर में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली 10 कारें

मॉडलयूनिट्स
1.मारुति सुजुकी स्विफ्ट24,589
2.मारुति सुजुकी बलेनो21,971
3.मारुति सुजुकी वैगनआ18,703
4.मारुति सुजुकी अल्टो17,850
5.मारुति सुजुकी डिजायर17,675
6.हुंडई क्रेटा14,023
7.हुंडई ग्रैंड i1014,003
8.मारुति सुजुकी ईको13,009
9.मारुति सुजुकी विटारा ब्रेजा12,087
10.किआ सोनेट11,721

