  2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price | 2020 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched; Priced At Rs 1.25 Lakh, Key Specifications Features, And Latest Colours Pictures

न्यू लॉन्च:टीवीएस ने अपनी अपडेटेड अपाचे RTR 200 लॉन्च की, राइडिंग के लिए 3 मोड मिलेंगे; शुरुआती कीमत 1.31 लाख रुपए

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • इसमें नए BS6 इंजन के साथ मल्टीपल राइडिंग मोड्स के साथ एडजेस्टेबल सस्पेंशन मिलेंगे
  • टीवीएस अपाचे RTR 200 4V में स्पोर्ट, अर्बन और रेन के तीन राइडिंग मोड्स मिलेंगे

टीवीएस मोटर ने भारतीय बाजार में अपनी अपडेटेड 2020 अपाचे RTR 200 4V को लॉन्च कर दिया है। इसमें नए BS6 इंजन के साथ मल्टीपल राइडिंग मोड्स के साथ एडजेस्टेबल सस्पेंशन मिलेंगे। ये दोनों फीचर्स इस सेगमेंट की बाइक में पहली बार मिल रहे हैं। हालांकि, इस वजह से इस बाइक की कीमत में भी अंतर आया है। कंपनी ने इसकी बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है।

टीवीएस अपाचे RTR 200 4V की एक्स-शोरूम कीमतें

  • RTR 200 4V सिंगल चैनल ABS की कीमत 1.25 लाख रुपए
  • RTR 200 4V डुअल चैनल ABS की कीमत 1.31 लाख रुपए

टीवीएस मोटर कंपनी के मार्केटिंग चीफ (प्रीमियम मोटरसाइकल) मेघश्याम दिघोले ने कहा कि अपाचे सीरीज 2005 में पहली बार बाजार में आने के बाद से ग्राहकों को टेक्नीकल स्किल मुहैया कराने की प्रतीक है।

बाइक के फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • टीवीएस अपाचे RTR 200 4V में स्पोर्ट, अर्बन और रेन के तीन राइडिंग मोड्स मिलेंगे। इसमें फ्लाई मोड पर जाने के लिए भी डेडिकेटेड स्विच मिलेगा। बाइक में एडजेस्टेबल फ्रंट सस्पेंशन मिलेगा।
  • इसमें क्लच और लीवर एडजेस्टेबल है। इसमें फ्यूल इंजेक्शन, स्लिपर क्लच, ब्लूटूथ एनेबल SmartXonnect सिस्टम, ग्लिड थ्रो टेक्नोलॉजी (GTT+), एलईडी हैडलैंप जैसे फीचर्स दिए गए हैं।
  • इसमें 198cc सिंगल सिलेंडर 4 वाल्व, ऑयल कूल्ड इंजन दिया है। ये 8500 Rpm पर 20.2 bhp की पावर और 7000 Rpm पर 18.1 Nm का टॉर्क जेनरेट करता है। इंजन को 5 स्पीड गियरबॉक्स से लैस किया गया है।
  • बाइक का फ्रंट सस्पेंशन को अपग्रेड किया गया है और रियर में मोनोशॉक यूनिट ही दी है। इसके अलावा इसमें फ्रंट और रियर में डिस्क ब्रेक के साथ सिंगल चैनल और डुअल चैनल एबीएस का ऑप्शन दिया है।
