  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Asus ROG Phone 3 Price In India Slashed By 3000 Rupees, Get Exchange Bonus Of Up To 14850 Rupees, Know Complete Deal

बिग डिस्काउंट:29 हजार में खरीद सकते हैं 47 हजार रुपए का आसुस रोग फोन 3 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है पूरी डील

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
4 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली फ्लिपकार्ट बिग दिवाली सेल के दौरान आसुस रोग फोन 3 के खरीदार एक्सिस बैंक के डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड पर 10 प्रतिशत के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट का लाभ उठा सकते हैं।
  • कंपनी ने फोन के तीनों वैरिएंट्स की कीमत में स्थाई रूप से 3,000 रुपए की कटौती की है
  • ई-कॉमर्स साइट फोन पर 14,850 रु तक का एक्सचेंज बोनस भी मुहैया करा रही है

पॉपुलर और प्रीमियम गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन आसुस रोग फोन 3 के सभी वैरिएंट्स की कीमत में कंपनी में 3 हजार रुपए की कटौती कर दी है। कटौती के बाद इसकी शुरुआती कीमत 46999 रुपए हो गई है, जो पहले 49,999 रुपए थी। प्राइस कट के अलावा, फोन कई एडिशनल ऑफर्स के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट बिग दिवाली सेल पर भी बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध है। इसमें चुनिंदा बैंक कार्ड पर 9 महीने तक नो-एमआई कॉस्ट ऑप्शन और इंस्टेंट कैशबैक की सुविधा दी जा रही है।

आसुस रोग फोन 3: भारत में कीमत और ऑफर्स

  • कटौती के बाद आसुस रोग फोन 3 की कीमत में काफी बदलाव देखने को मिला है। अब फोन के बेस 8 जीबी रैम + 128 जीबी स्टोरेज मॉडल के लिए 46,999 रुपए, 12 जीबी रैम + 256 जीबी स्टोरेज मॉडल के लिए 49,999 और टॉप 12 जीबी रैम + 256 जीबी स्टोरेज मॉडल के लिए 54,999 रुपए खर्च करने होंगे।
  • भारत में तीनों वैरिएंट्स की कीमत में कंपनी ने स्थाई रूप से 3,000 रुपए की कटौती कर दी है। फोन सिर्फ सिंगल ब्लैक कलर ऑप्शन के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर उपलब्ध है।
  • फ्लिपकार्ट बिग दिवाली सेल के दौरान सेल ऑफर में बजाज फिनसर्व, फ्लिपकार्ट कार्डलेस क्रेडिट के लिए तीन, छह और नौ महीने की नो-कॉस्ट ईएमआई ऑप्शन और फ्लिपकार्ट के साथ भागीदारी करने वाले सभी बैंकों के क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड शामिल हैं।
  • इसके अलावा, 4 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली फ्लिपकार्ट बिग दिवाली सेल के दौरान आसुस रोग फोन 3 के खरीदार एक्सिस बैंक के डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड पर 10 प्रतिशत के इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट का लाभ उठा सकते हैं।
  • ई-कॉमर्स साइट फोन पर 14,850 रुपए तक का एक्सचेंज बोनस भी मुहैया करा रही है।
  • यानी 3 हजार रुपए की कटौती, 14850 रुपए एक्सचेंज बोनस और 10% इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट का लाभ लिया जाए, तो आसुस रोग फोन 3 के बेस मॉडल को सिर्फ 28934 रुपए में खरीदा जा सकता है।
  • (नोट- एक्सचेंज बोनस की राशि, पुराने फोन के मॉडल-कंडीशन पर निर्भर करेगी।)

आसुस रोग फोन 3: बेसिक स्पेसिफिकेशन

  • स्पेसिफिकेशन की बात करें तो, आसुस रोग फोन 3 एंड्रॉयड 10 पर बेस्ड रोग यूआई पर काम करता है।
  • फोन में 6.59-इंच का फुल-एचडी + (1080x2340 पिक्सल) AMOLED डिस्प्ले है जो 144Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ है।
  • फोन में स्नैपड्रैगन 865+ प्रोसेसर है, जो 12GB तक की रैम और 256GB तक के स्टोरेज के साथ आता है।
  • फोन में 64-मेगापिक्सल प्राइमरी सेंसर, 13-मेगापिक्सल सेकेंडरी सेंसर और 5-मेगापिक्सल तीसरा सेंसर है।
  • सेल्फी के लिए फ्रंट में 24-मेगापिक्सल का सेंसर भी है। इसमें इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी है।
  • फोन में 6000mAh की बैटरी दी गई है जो 30W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट करती है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी विकल्पों में 5G, 4G LTE, वाई-फाई 6, ब्लूटूथ 5.1, GPS/A-GPS/NavIC, USB टाइप-C और 48-पिन साइड पोर्ट शामिल हैं।
