  9000 Rupees Discount On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Know What Is The Complete Deal And Offer Last Date

बिग डिस्काउंट:9 हजार रुपए कम में मिल रहा है सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE, जानिए क्या है पूरी डील और ऑफर की लास्ट डेट

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अक्टूबर की शुरुआत में सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE के 128GB वैरिएंट को 49,999 रुपए कीमत के साथ लॉन्च किया था।
  • इसके दोनों मॉडल (128GB/256GB स्टोरेज) पर डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है
  • ग्राहक सैमसंग केयर प्लस सर्विस पर 50% की छूट का लाभ भी ले सकते हैं

कुछ हफ्ते पहले लॉन्च हुआ सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE पर इस समय 9 हजार रुपए का डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। कंपनी ने मंगलवार को फोन पर स्पेशल फेस्टिव ऑफर की घोषणा की।

नया ऑफर फोन के 128 जीबी और 256 जीबी स्टोरेज वैरिएंट पर लागू है और फोन डिस्काउंट कीमत के साथ रिटेल स्टोर्स के साथ-साथ सैमसंग इंडिया ऑनलाइन स्टोर और अमेजन समेत प्रमुख ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपलब्ध है। गैलेक्सी S20 FE को इस महीने की शुरुआत में भारत में लॉन्च किया गया था और कुछ हफ्ते पहले ही इसकी बिक्री शुरू हुई थी।

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE: जानिए क्या है पूरी डील

  • स्पेशल फेस्टिवल डिस्काउंट के तहत, सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE पर 5 हजार रुपए का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट दिया जा रहा है।
  • एचडीएफसी बैंक कार्ड से खरीदी करने वाले ग्राहकों को 4 हजार रुपए का एडिशनल इंस्टेंट कैशबैक दिया जा रहा है।
  • इन डिस्काउंट के बाद गैलेक्सी S20 FE की कीमत घटकर 128GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट के लिए 40,999 और 256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट के लिए 44,999 हो जाती है।
  • सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE ग्राहक सैमसंग केयर प्लस सर्विस पर 50 प्रतिशत की छूट का लाभ भी ले सकते हैं, जिसका उद्देश्य एक्सीडेंटल और लिक्विड डैमेज प्रोटेक्शन प्रदान करना है।
  • सैमसंग ने बताया है कि स्पेशल फेस्टिव ऑफर और सैमसंग केयर प्लस सर्विस पर छूट 17 नवंबर तक उपलब्ध है।
  • इसके अलावा, अमेजन और सैमसंग इंडिया ऑनलाइन स्टोर नए ऑफर के साथ एक्सचेंज बोनस भी प्रदान कर रहे हैं।
  • बता दें कि कंपनी ने सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE के 128GB वैरिएंट को 49,999 रुपए कीमत के साथ लॉन्च किया था।
  • हाल ही में इसमें 53,999 रुपए कीमत का 256GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट जोड़ा है, जो प्री-बुकिंग के लिए उपलब्ध है, इसकी शिपमेंट 28 अक्टूबर से शुरू होगी।

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE: स्पेसिफिकेशन और फीचर्स

  • डिस्प्ले: सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE एंड्रॉयड 10 पर बेस्ड वन UI 2.0 पर चलता है। फोन में 6.5 इंच का फुल एचडी प्लस सुपर एमोलेड इंफिनिटी-ओ डिस्प्ले है, जिसमें 1080x2400 पिक्सल रेजोल्यूशन का सपोर्ट मिलता है। डिस्प्ले 20: 9 आस्पेक्ट रेशो और 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट के साथ आता है, जिसे कॉर्निंग गोरिल्ला ग्लास 3 से प्रोटेक्ट किया गया है।
  • प्रोसेसर: फोन ऑक्टा-कोर Exynos 990 प्रोसेसर पर काम करता है, जिसे 8GB रैम के साथ जोड़ा गया है। फोन का ग्लोबल वैरिएंट क्वालकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 865 प्रोसेसर के साथ आता है।
  • कैमरा: फोटो और वीडियो के लिए, सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा है, जिसमें 12 मेगापिक्सल का मेन कैमरा है, जो f/1.8 वाइड-एंगल लेंस और ऑप्टिकल इमेज स्टेबिलाइज़ेशन (OIS) सपोर्ट करता है। कैमरा सेटअप में अल्ट्रा-वाइड-एंगल f/2.2 लेंस के साथ 12-मेगापिक्सल का सेकेंडरी सेंसर है जिसमें 123-डिग्री फील्ड-ऑफ-व्यू (FoV) सपोर्ट मिलता है, साथ ही 8-मेगापिक्सेल टेलीफोटो लेंस भी है। सेल्फी और वीडियो चैट के लिए फ्रंट में 32-मेगापिक्सल कैमरा सेंसर है, जिसमें f/2.0 लेंस और ऑटोफोकस सपोर्ट के साथ आता है।
  • स्टोरेज: सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S20 FE स्मार्टफोन 128GB और 256GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज के साथ आता है। माइक्रो-एसडी कार्ड से स्टोरेज को 1TB तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
  • कनेक्टिविटी: फोन में 4G VoLTE, वाई-फाई, ब्लूटूथ v5.0, जीपीएस/ए-जीपीएस, एनएफसी और एक यूएसबी टाइप-सी पोर्ट जैसे कनेक्टिविटी ऑपशन्स शामिल हैं। फोन स्टीरियो स्पीकर के साथ आता है जो सैमसंग के ब्रांड AKG द्वारा ऑप्टिमाइज किए जाते हैं।
  • सेंसर: गैलेक्सी S20 FE के सेंसर में एक्सीलेरोमीटर, एम्बिएंट लाइट सेंसर, जाइरोस्कोप, हॉल सेंसर और एक प्रॉक्सिमिटी सेंसर शामिल हैं। सिक्योरिटी के लिए इसमें इन-डिस्प्ले फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर भी मिलेगा।
  • बैटरी: फोन में 4500mAh की बैटरी है, जिसमें 15W फास्ट चार्जिंग और वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट मिलता है। इसमें सैमसंग का वायरलेस पावरशेयर भी है जो फोन को वायरलेस चार्जर में बदल देता है और इससे वायरलेस चार्जिंग सपोर्ट करने वाले डिवाइसेस चार्ज किए जा सकते हैं। इसकी बिल्ड को IP68-रेटेड मिली है, यानी इसपर पानी और धूल भी बेअसर है। फोन का डायमेंशन 159.8x74.5x8.4 एमएम है और यह सिर्फ 190 ग्राम वजनी है।
