फ्लैश प्लेयर का लास्ट अपडेट:12 जनवरी से फ्लैश कंटेंट को ब्लॉक करना शुरू करेगा एडोब, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ऐज और एक्सप्लोरर भी नहीं करेंगे सपोर्ट

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
एडोब यूजर्स के वेब ब्राउजर पर फ्लैश कंटेंट को एक्सिस करने से रोक देगा
  • माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के साथ गूगल क्रोम और मोजिला फायफॉक्स भी एडोब फ्लैश प्लेयर को गुडबाय कहने को तैयार हैं
  • जुलाई 2017 में घोषणा की गई थी कि एडोब 31 दिसंबर, 2020 के बाद फ्लैश प्लेयर को अपडेट बंद कर देगा

अमेरिकी सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी एडोब ने अपने फ्लैश फ्लेयर के लिए फाइनल शेड्यूल अपडेट कर दिया है। साथ ही, घोषणा की है कि वो 12 जनवरी, 2021 से फ्लैश कंटेंट को रोकाना शुरू कर देगा। कंपनी ने यूजर्स से कहा है कि वे अपने फ्लैश प्लेयर को आखिरी सपोर्ट तक पहुंचने से पहले अनइंस्टॉल कर लें।

एडोब का नया अपडेट उस वक्त आया है जब माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने ऐज और इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर पर साल के आखिर तक एडोब फ्लैश प्लेयर को सपोर्ट बंद करने का एलान किया था। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के साथ गूगल क्रोम और मोजिला फायफॉक्स भी एडोब फ्लैश प्लेयर को गुडबाय कहने को तैयार हैं।

कंपनी ने फ्लैश प्लेयर की आखिरी रिलीज में कहा, "एडोब 31 दिसंबर, 2020 के बाद फ्लैश प्लेयर का सपोर्ट नहीं करेगा। वहीं, एडोब फ्लैश प्लेयर कंटेंट को 12 जनवरी, 2021 से ब्लॉक करना शुरू कर देगा।" एडोब यूजर्स के वेब ब्राउजर पर फ्लैश कंटेंट को एक्सिस करने से रोक देगा।

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने पहले ही कर दिया था एलान

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने पहले ही एलान कर दिया था कि माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ऐज और इंटरनेट एक्सप्लोरर दिसंबर 2020 के बाद एडोब फ्लैश प्लेयर का सपोर्ट नहीं करेंगे। जुलाई 2017 में घोषणा की गई थी कि एडोब 31 दिसंबर, 2020 के बाद फ्लैश प्लेयर को अपडेट और डिलिवर करना बंद कर देगा। इस टेक्‍नोलॉजी का कम उपयोग और HTML5, WebGL और WebAssembly जैसे अधिक सुरक्षित विकल्पों की उपलब्धता के चलते ऐसा किया जा रहा है।

एडोब ने पहली बार जुलाई 2017 में अपने फ्लैश प्लेयर के रिटायरमेंट की घोषणा की थी। कंपनी ने एपल, गूगल, फेसबुक, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट और मोजिला की साझेदारी में यह फैसला लिया है। बता दें कि जनवरी 1996 फ्लैश प्लेयर को लाया गया था। इसने कई वेब एप्लिकेशन, गेम और ब्राउजर एनिमेशन को आसान बना दिया।

