पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Kia Motors India Is Working Towards Expanding Its Presence In The MPV Category

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किआ की प्लानिंग:2022 की शुरुआत में आएगी ऑल न्यू एमपीवी, कई स्मार्ट फीचर्स से लैस होगी; पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों ऑप्शन मिलेंगे

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किआ की अपकमिंग एमपीवी सेल्टोस (4,315mm लंबी) से थोड़ी बड़ी होगी
  • इसे 1.5-लीटर पेट्रोल और 1.5-लीटर डीजल इंजन में पेश किया जा सकता है

किआ मोटर्स इंडिया भारतीय बाजार के मल्टी पर्पज व्हीकल (MPV) कैटेगरी में अपनी उपस्थिति बढ़ाने के लिए काम कर रही है। कंपनी ने इस साल के शुरुआत में प्रीमियम एमपीवी कार्निवल को लॉन्च किया था। अब कोरियाई कंपनी लोअर सेगमेंट में मिड-साइज MPV को 2022 तक लाने का प्लान कर रही है। कंपनी अपने अपकमिंग मॉडल को पेट्रोल और डीजल दोनों वैरिएंट में लाएगी।

ऑल-न्यू किआ MPV की डायमेंशन

  • किआ एमपीवी, सेल्टॉस प्लेटफॉर्म पर बेस्ड होगी। इसका डायमेंशन मारुति सुजुकी अर्टिगा (4,395mm लंबाई) और टोयोटा इनोवा क्रिस्टा (4,735mm लंबाई) या फिर महिंद्रा मराजो (4,585mm लंबाई) के बराबर हो सकता है।
  • किआ की अपकमिंग एमपीवी सेल्टोस (4,315mm लंबी) से थोड़ी बड़ी होगी। हालांकि, इसकी लंबाई कार्निवल (5,115mm लंबी) से छोटी होगी। इस 7 सीट के हिसाब से पर्याप्त स्पेस मिलेगा। यानी ये पैसेंजर्स के लिए पूरी तरह कम्फर्टेबल होगी।
  • बात इसकी स्टाइल की करें, तो ये किया एमपीवी कंपनी के लेटेस्ट डिजाइन वाली और ब्रांड सिग्नेचर टाइगर नोज ग्रिल और शार्प हेडलैम्प के साथ आएगी।

ऑल-न्यू किआ MPV फीचर्स

  • किआ की मिड-साइड SUV रियर व्यू कैमरा, स्मार्टफोन कनेक्टिविटी, अलॉय व्हील्स, DRLs, पुश बटन स्टार्ट, क्रूज कंट्रोल, पावर विंडोज और एंबिएंट लाइट जैसे कई फीचर्स से लैस होगी।
  • इसके हायर वैरिएंट में कनेक्टेड कार टेक्नोलॉजी, सनरूफ, वेंटीलेटेड फ्रंट सीट्स, एयर प्यूरीफायर, 360-डिग्री कैमरा, ब्लाइंड स्पॉट मॉनीटर और हेड-अप डिस्प्ले मिल सकता है।
  • इन दिनों डीजल इंजन वाली गाड़ियों की डिमांड है, लेकिन किआ MPV को BS6 नॉर्म्स वाले डीजल और पेट्रोल दोनों इंजन में लॉन्च किया जाएगा। इसे 1.5-लीटर पेट्रोल और 1.5-लीटर डीजल इंजन में पेश किया जा सकता है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसेंसेक्स 46,666 और निफ्टी 13,682 के रिकॉर्ड हाई पर बंद, BSE का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 185 लाख करोड़ के पार - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें