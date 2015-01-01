पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेजफिट GTR 2 स्मार्टवॉच:लॉन्चिंग से पहले इसकी प्री-बुकिंग शुरू, बैंक कार्ड पर 5% का कैशबैक मिलेगा; इसमें 1.65-इंच का बड़ा डिस्प्ले दिया

नई दिल्ली39 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्री-ऑर्डर पर कंपनी इसके साथ 1,799 रुपए के स्ट्रेप भी फ्री दे रही है
  • वॉच GPS, SpO2 मॉनीटर फीचर्स के साथ आती हैं
  • सभी वॉच 50 मीटर तक पानी में वाटर रेजिस्टेंस है

चीनी कंपनी हुमाई टेक्नोलॉजी अपनी अमेजफिट GTR 2, GTS 2 और GTS 2 मिनी स्मार्टवॉच 17 दिसंबर को लॉन्च करेगी। ऐसे में कंपनी ने लॉन्चिंग से पहले ही इन स्मार्टवॉच की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है। अमेजफिट GTR 2 स्पोर्ट्स और क्लासिक एडिशन में आएगी। कंपनी ने GTS 2 मिनी को कुछ दिन पहले ही चीन में लॉन्च किया था।

कंपनी ने अपने ब्लॉग पर इनकी लॉन्चिंग से जुड़ी जानकारी शेयर की है। कंपनी के मुताबिक, इन स्मार्टवॉच को यूजर्स अमेजफिट की इंडिया वेबसाइट, फ्लिपकार्ट और अमेजन से खरीद पाएंगे। फ्लिपकार्ट ने अमेजफिट GTR 2 का टीजर भी जारी कर दिया है।

अमेजफिट GTR 2 की कीमत और ऑफर
अमेजफिट GTR 2 के स्पोर्ट्स एडिशन की कीमत 12,999 रुपए और क्लासिक एडिशन की कीमत 13,499 रुपए होगी। यूजर्स अमेजफिट GTR 2 स्मार्टवॉच को कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर कर सकते हैं। इसकी शिपिंग 17 दिसंबर से शुरू होगी। प्री-ऑर्डर पर कंपनी इसके साथ 1,799 रुपए के स्ट्रेप भी फ्री दे रही है।

फ्लिपकार्ट ऐक्सिस क्रेडिट कार्ड पर 5 प्रतिशत का कैशबैक, बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा मास्टर डेबिट कार्ड के पहले ट्रांजेक्शन पर 100 रुपए का ऑफ और ऐक्सिस बैंक बज क्रेडिट कार्ड पर 5 प्रतिशत का ऑफ मिलेगा। इसे 445 रुपए की मंथली EMI पर भी खरीद पाएंगे।

अमेजफिट GTR 2, GTS 2 के स्पेसिफिकेशन
अमेजफिट GTR 2 में 1.39-इंच एमोलेड डिस्प्ले 3D ग्लास प्रोटेक्शन के साथ दिया है। इसमें हार्ट रेट सेंसर और ब्लड-ऑक्सीजन मेजरमेंट दिया है। वॉच में 12 प्रोफेशनल स्पोर्ट्स मोड्स, 3GB ऑनबोर्ड स्टोरेज (600 गाने स्टोरेज के लिए) दिया है। इसमें वाईफाई, ब्लूटूथ कनेक्टिविटी के साथ डुअल सेटेलाइट पोजिशन GPS और NFC के ऑप्शन दिए हैं। वॉच में 417mAh की बैटरी दी है। कंपनी का कहना है कि सिंगल चार्ज पर ये 14 दिन का बैकअप देती है। वहीं, ये 50 मीटर पानी में वाटर रेजिस्टेंस है।

दूसरी तरफ, अमेजफिट GTS 2 में 1.65-इंच डिस्प्ले दिया है। इसमें 246mAh की बैटरी दी है, जो पावर सेविंग मोड में 20 दिन का बैकअप देती है। ये 9.7mm पतली और 24.7 ग्राम वजन वाली है। ये दोनों स्मार्टवॉच एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस डिवाइस के साथ कनेक्ट हो जाती हैं।

अमेजफिट GTS 2 मिनी का स्पेसिफिकेशन
अमेजफिट GTS 2 मिनी में 1.55-इंच अमोलेड डिस्प्ले दिया है। इसमें ब्लूटूथ v5.0, GPS/ ग्लोनेस और NFC कनेक्टिविटी दी है। ये 50 मीटर पानी में वाटर रेजिस्टेंस है। वॉच में बिल्ट-इन-माइक्रोफोन दिया है। ये एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस के साथ कनेक्ट हो जाती है। अमेजन GTS 2 मिनी में बायोट्रैकर और 24-घंटे हार्ट रेट के लिए 2 PPG, SpO2 और स्लीप एक्टिविटी ट्रैकिंग दिया है। इसमें 70 से ज्यादा स्पोर्ट्स मोड मिलेंगे। वॉच में 220mAh की बैटरी दी है, जो बेसिक वॉच मोड पर 21 दिन का बैकअप देती है।

