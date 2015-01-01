पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Amazon Announces Finale Days Sale Of Great Indian Festival Offers On Smartphones, TVs, Appliances

ऑफर ऑफ द वीक:अमेजन सेल के आखिरी दिन, 50-इंच का टीवी 18999 रु में तो डबल डोर फ्रिज 16290 रु में खरीदने का मौका

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
अमेजन पे लेटर और नो कोस्ट EMI जैसे ऑफर्स भी कई बैंक के क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड पर मिल रहा है
  • अमेजन 5000 रुपए के ऑर्डर पर SBI क्रेडिट कार्ड ग्राहकों को 10% का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट दे रही है
  • ऐसे ग्राहक जो अमेजन पे से शॉपिंग करते है उन्हें 500 रुपए तक के शॉपिंग रिवार्ड्स मिल रहे हैं

पिछले 20 दिनों से चलने वाली अमेजन ग्रेट इंडियन फेस्टिवल सेल अपनी फाइनल स्टेज पर आ चुकी है। ये सेल 13 नवंबर को खत्म होगी। ये पहला ऐसा मौका है जब सेल इतने लंबे समय तक चली है। ऐसे में अमेजन अपने ग्राहकों के लिए कई धमाकेदार ऑफर लेकर आई है। यानी सेल के फाइनल डेज के दौरान स्मार्टफोन, टीवी, होम अप्लायंस, किचन अप्लायंस, कंज्यूमर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, फैशन एंड ब्यूटी जैसे कई प्रोडक्ट पर बड़ा फायदा मिलेगा।

बैंक ऑफर और डिस्काउंट

  • अमेजन 5000 या उससे ज्यादा कीमत वाले ऑर्डर पर SBI क्रेडिट कार्ड ग्राहकों को 10% का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट दे रही है। इसके साथ, अमेजन पे लेटर और नो कोस्ट EMI जैसे ऑफर्स भी कई बैंक के क्रेडिट और डेबिट कार्ड पर मिल रहे हैं।
  • ऐसे ग्राहक जो अमेजन पे से शॉपिंग करते है उन्हें 500 रुपए तक के शॉपिंग रिवार्ड्स मिल रहे हैं। ग्राहक इस शॉपिंग के दौरान अमेजन पे UPI से भी ट्रांजेक्शन कर सकता है।

स्मार्टफोन और मोबाइल एक्सेसरीज पर ऑफर

  • अमेजन इंडियन स्मार्टफोन पर 40% के साथ 6000 रुपए तक का एडिशनल एक्सचेंज ऑफर और 12 महीने का नो कोस्ट EMI ऑफर कर रही है।
  • वनप्लस 8T, सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M31 प्राइम और ओप्पो A15 को सेल चलने के दौरान लगातार खरीद पाएंगे।
  • सैमसंग, वनप्लस और रेडमी के साथ दूसरे स्मार्टफोन पर बैंक कार्ड से शॉपिंग करने पर डिस्काउंट भी मिलेगा।
  • 7000mAh बैटरी वाले सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M51 पर 3000 रुपए का इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट, 6 महीने की नो कोस्ट EMI और सैमसंग गारंटेड एक्सचेंज जिसमें ग्राहकों को 40% का ज्यादा फायदा मिलेगा। इसका 6+128GB वैरिएंट बैंक ऑफर के साथ 19,499 रुपए में मिल रहा है।
  • वनप्लस 7T और 7T प्रो स्मार्टफोन पर बैंक ऑफर के साथ 5000 रुपए का एक्स्ट्रा डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है।
  • सैमसंग M31, M31 प्राइम एडिशन और M31s पर इस सेल के दौरान ग्राहकों को 1000 रुपए का अमेजन पे कैशबैक और 10% बैंक इंस्टेंट डिस्काउंट मिलेगा।
  • ग्राहकों को बजट स्मार्टफोन रेडमी 9A और रेडमी 9 प्राइम पर 500 रुपए का कैशबैक मिल रहा है।
  • सैमसंग की M सीरीज वाले स्मार्टफोन जिनमें सुपर एमोलेड डिस्प्ले दिया है उनकी कीमत 12,499 रुपए से शुरू है। वहीं, इन्हें 6 महीने की नो कोस्ट EMI पर भी खरीद सकते हैं।
  • एपल आईफोन 11 की शुरुआती कीमत 50,999 रुपए है। वहीं, आईफोन 7 को 24,999 रुपए में खरीदा जा सकता है।
  • वनप्लस 8 सीरीज की शुरुआती कीमत 39,999 है। इस पर 5000 रुपए तक ऑफर के साथ 6 महीने की नो कोस्ट EMI मिल रही है।
  • सैमसंग के फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन 34,000 रुपए तक कम कीमत में खरीदा जा सकता है।
  • शाओमी स्मार्टफोन पर 20% का ऑफर मिल रहा है। ये ऑफर रेडमी नोट 9 प्रो, रेडमी 9 प्राइम और रेडमी 9A पर उपलब्ध है।
  • वीवो स्मार्टफोन पर 30% के ऑफ के साथ 4000 रुपए तक एडिशन कैशबैक और गारंटेड एक्सचेंज ऑफर मिल रहा है।
  • ओप्पो स्मार्टफोन पर 23,000 रुपए तक ऑफ और 12 महीने की नो कोस्ट EMI का ऑप्शन मिल रहा है।
  • टेक्नो, आईटेल, कूलपैड और लावा जैसे स्मार्टफोन ब्रांड पर भी कई ऑफर मिल रहे हैं।
  • मोबाइल एक्सेसरीज की शुरुआती कीमत 49 रुपए है। पावरबैंक पर 80% तक डिस्काउंट मिल रहा है। वहीं, हेडसेट की शुरुआती कीमत 149 रुपए है।

होम अप्लायंस और TVs

  • टीवी और होम अप्लायंस पर 75% तक डिस्काउंट, 291 रुपए की नो कोस्ट EMI, 169 रुपए की शुरुआती कीमत वाला टोटल प्रोटेक्शन प्लान और 48 घंटे में इंस्टॉलेशन मिल रही है।
  • टॉप टीवी ब्रांड जैसे वनप्लस, शाओमी, एलजी, सोनी और अन्य पर कई ऑफर्स मिल रहे हैं।
  • 50-इंच वाले टीवी की शुरुआती कीमत 18,999 रुपए है। इन टीवी को 833 रुपए की नो कोस्ट EMI पर खरीद सकते हैं।
  • 32-इंच वाले टीवी की शुरुआती कीमत 8499 रुपए है।
  • सिलेक्ट टीवी ब्रांड 3 साल तक फ्री एक्सटेंड वारंटी भी ऑफर कर रही हैं।
  • सैमसंग, एलजी, व्हर्लपूल, आईएफबी समेत कई टॉप ब्रांड्स के होम अप्लायंस पर कई ऑफर्स मिल रहे हैं।
  • डबल डोर रेफ्रिजिरेटर की शुरुआती कीमत 16,290 रुपए है। वहीं, इस पर 11,900 रुपए तक का एक्सचेंज ऑफर और 24 महीने की नो कोस्ट EMI भी मिल रही है।
  • फुली ऑटोमैटिक टॉप लोड वॉशिंग मशीन की शुरुआती कीमत 8,499 रुपए है। इसे 941 रुपए की नो कोस्ट EMI पर भी खरीद सकते हैं।
  • एयर कंडीशनर की शुरुआती कीमत 15,499 रुपए है। वहीं, 1222 रुपए की नो कोस्ट EMI पर भी खरीद सकते हैं।
  • डिशवाशर की शुरुआती कीमत 18,999 रुपए है।
  • माइक्रोवेव की शुरुआती कीमत 3,799 रुपए है। इन्हें 433 रुपए की नो कोस्ट EMI पर भी खरीद सकते हैं।
  • किचन चिमनी को 60% तक के डिस्काउंट के साथ खरीद सकते हैं। वहीं, 403 रुपए की नो कोस्ट EMI पर भी ले सकते हैं।
