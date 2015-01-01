पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अमेजन की ऑनलाइन फार्मेसी:अब ग्राहकों को दवाइयों की भी होम डिलिवरी करेगी कंपनी, प्राइम मेंबर्स को बड़ा डिस्काउंट भी मिलेगा

अमेजन फार्मेसी की वेबसाइट या ऐप पर ग्राहकों को दवा खरीदने से पहले इनकी कीमत में तुलना करने की सुविधा भी मिलेगी
  • कंपनी ने अभी अपनी अमेजन फार्मेसी की शुरुआत अमेरिका में की है
  • ड्रग्स रिटेलर्स वालग्रीन्स, सीवीएस, वॉलमार्ट को चुनौती मिलने की उम्मीद है

ई-कॉमर्स कंपनी अमेजन ने अपनी अमेजन फार्मेसी शुरू की है। यानी अब यहां पर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स, गैजेट्स, एक्सेसरीज, होम अप्लायंस, लाइफ स्टाइल मटेरियल के साथ दवाइयां भी खरीद पाएंगे। फिलहाल, अमेजन फार्मेसी की शुरुआत अमेरिका में की गई है। कंपनी ने कहा कि इस सर्विस के तहत सामान्य प्रिस्क्राइब्‍ड दवाइयां उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी। इसमें क्रीम और टैबलेट शामिल हैं। कंपनी इंसुलिन की तरह ऐसी दवाइयां भी इस प्लेटफॉर्म पर उपलब्ध कराएगी, जिन्हें कम तापमान पर रखना होता है।

शॉपर्स को अमेजन की वेबसाइट पर एक प्रोफाइल स्थापित करना होगा और डॉक्टरों को सिएटल स्थित ई-कॉमर्स दिग्गज को पर्ची भेजना होगा। कंपनी के इस कदम से अमेरिका में ड्रग्स रिटेलर्स वालग्रीन्स, सीवीएस और वॉलमार्ट को कड़ी चुनौती मिलने की उम्मीद है। अमेजन जल्द ही ऑनलाइन फार्मेसी दुनियाभर में शुरू करने की योजना बना रही है।

पिलपैक को खरीद चुकी है अमेजन
हेल्थकेयर सेक्टर पर पिछले कुछ समय से अमेजन की पैनी नजर थी। दो साल पहले कंपनी ने ऑनलाइन फार्मेसी पिलपैक को 75 करोड़ डॉलर (करीब 5,600 करोड़ रुपए) में खरीदा था। पिलपैक तारीख और समय के हिसाब से दवाओं की डोज के पैकेट उपलब्ध कराती है। अमेजन ने बताया कि पिलपैक पहले की तरह ही दवाओं की आपूर्ति करती रहेगी।

ग्राहकों को डिस्काउंट भी मिलेगा
अमेजन फार्मेसी की वेबसाइट या ऐप पर ग्राहकों को दवा खरीदने से पहले इनकी कीमत में तुलना करने की सुविधा भी मिलेगी। इससे ग्राहक जो सप्लायर सस्ती दवाइयां बेच रहा होगा, उससे सस्ती कीमतों पर दवा खरीद सकेंगे। कंपनी ने कहा कि अधिकांश बीमा स्वीकार किए जाते हैं, लेकिन जिन प्रमुख सदस्यों के पास बीमा नहीं है, वे छूट के लिए अमेजन से जेनेरिक या ब्रांड नाम की दवाएं भी खरीद सकते हैं।

अमेरिका में कोरोना वायरस के कारण ऑनलाइन मेडिसिन खरीदने का चलन बढ़ा है। अमेजन के प्राइम मेंबर्स को दवा खरीदने पर डिस्काउंट भी मिलेगी। अमेरिका में प्रिस्क्रिप्शन आधारित मेडिसिन की होम डिलिवरी के लिए कंपनी दो साल से काम कर रही थी। इस दौरान कंपनी ने अमेरिका के सभी राज्यों से मेडिसिन डिलिवरी के लिए लाइसेंस लिया और सप्लाई चेन बनाई।

