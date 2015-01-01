पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीएम वानी प्रोजेक्ट:कोई भी दुकानदार बन सकता है पब्लिक वाईफाई नेटवर्क प्रोवाइडर, पहले इस काम में गूगल-फेसबुक भी हाथ आजमा चुकी हैं

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किराना-रेस्तरां हो या चाय स्टॉल, प्रोजेक्ट के तहत कोई भी नेटवर्क प्रोवाइडर बन सकता है
  • वर्तमान में भारतीय यूजर्स हर महीने औसतन 10 जीबी डेटा का कंजंप्शन करते हैं।

दूरसंचार विभाग (DoT) द्वारा जारी किए गए नए दिशानिर्देशों के अनुसार, कोई भी दुकान चाहे किराना स्टोर, रेस्त्रां, या चाय स्टॉल, पीएम वानी प्रोजेक्ट के तहत पब्लिक वाईफाई नेटवर्क खोलने के लिए दूरसंचार / इंटरनेट सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स से बैंडविड्थ प्राप्त कर सकते हैं।

DoT के दिशा-निर्देशों में सोमवार को जारी किए गए टेलीकॉम सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स / इंटरनेट सर्विस प्रोवाइडर्स से इंटरनेट बैंडविड्थ की खरीद कर इन वाईफाई एक्सेस पॉइंट्स की आवश्यकता पूरी की जाएगी।

भारत में ब्रॉडबैंड कनेक्टिविटी को बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से शुरू की गई पीएम वानी प्रोजेक्ट को तीन श्रेणियों में विभाजित किया गया है - पब्लिक डेटा ऑफिस (PDO), पब्लिक डेटा ऑफिस एग्रीगेटर (PDOA), और एक एप्लिकेशन प्रोवाइडर, और इनकी डिटेल्स, सेंटर फॉर डेवलपमेंट ऑफ टेलीमैटिक्स (सी-डॉट) के तहत केंद्र द्वारा मैनेज की जाएगी.

गूगल और फेसबुक की फिजिक उपस्थिति नहीं है

  • एक सरकारी अधिकारी ने बताया कि- फिजिकल स्पेस रखने वाली कोई भी इकाई पीडीओ (वाईफाई हॉटस्पॉट) बन सकती है।
  • गूगल और फेसबुक की फिजिकल उपस्थिति नहीं है। वे इस वाईफाई (हॉटस्पॉट) को स्थापित करने के लिए फाइनेंस कर सकते हैं, लेकिन बिजनेस मॉडल को टिकाऊ बनाना होगा।
  • इसके बजाय वे एक एग्रीगेटर बन सकते हैं लेकिन एफडीआई (फॉरेन डायरेक्ट इनवेस्टमेंट) नियमों का अनुपालन करना होगा।
  • 2013 के कंपनी अधिनियम के तहत पंजीकृत कोई भी कंपनी DoT के सर्टिफिकेशन के साथ खुद को PDOA के रूप में नामांकित करने के लिए पात्र होगी, और यह वाईफाई कनेक्शनों के अथॉराइजेशन और अकाउंटिंग के साथ अन्य पीडीओ के कामकाज की देखरेख करेगी। ऐप डेवलपर के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया समान होगी।
  • टेलीकॉम सेक्टर के लिए एक पीडीओए को भी एफडीआई दिशानिर्देशों के अधीन किया जाएगा।

भारत में जल्द शुरू होगी 5G की टेस्टिंग, 2025 तक 100 करोड़ मोबाइल फोन और 5 करोड़ टीवी-लैपटॉप के प्रोडक्शन का लक्ष्य

वानी बेस्ड वाईफाई सर्च करने के लिए ऐप बनाई जाएगी

  • इसके अलावा, एक एप्लिकेशन डेवलपर एक क्षेत्र में वानी-बेस्ड वाईफाई की खोज करने में यूजर्स को सक्षम करने के लिए एक प्लेटफॉर्म डेवलप करेगा।
  • रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, सरकार पहले ही इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए ऐप डेवलपर्स के साथ बातचीत कर रही है।
  • यूजर्स ऐप के माध्यम से शुल्क का भुगतान करके वाईफाई हॉटस्पॉट तक पहुंच सकते हैं और शुल्क को पीडीओ और पीडीओए के बीच विभाजित किया जाएगा।
  • हालांकि, पीडीओ को भुगतान का एक बड़ा हिस्सा प्राप्त होगा।
  • एक पीडीओए या ऐप प्रोवाइडर रजिस्टर और लाइसेंस पोर्टल के लिए सरलांचार या सरलीकृत आवेदन पर DoT के साथ पंजीकरण करेगा।
  • एक पीडीओए, डीओटी को 60 दिनों की अग्रिम सूचना और संबद्ध पीडीओ को 30 दिनों के नोटिस के साथ अपना पंजीकरण रद्द कर सकता है।
  • DoT के दिशा-निर्देशों में कहा गया है, "पीडीओए और ऐप प्रोवाइडर के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन पैन इंडिया ऑपरेशन के लिए अनुमति प्रदान करेगा।"

ओप्पो में पेश किया स्लाइड फोन, 3 बार फोल्ड होने पर यह क्रेडिट कार्ड के आकार में बदल जाता है

पहली बार नहीं की जा रही इस तरह की कोशिश

  • घोषणा ने बहुत लोगों में इंटरेस्ट पैदा कर दिया है लेकिन यह पहली बार नहीं है जब भारत में पब्लिक वाईफाई रोलआउट की कोशिश की गई है।
  • गूगल और फेसबुक दोनों ने पहले भी यह प्रयास किया है। फेसबुक ने एक्सप्रेस वाईफाई को लॉन्च किया, जिसे उसने बाजार में प्रभावी रूप से बंद कर दिया।
  • गूगल ने 2018 में विस्तार करने से पहले देश भर के रेलवे स्टेशनों पर मुफ्त वाईफाई ऑफर करने के लिए रेलटेल (RailTel) के साथ साझेदारी की थी, लेकिन उसने इसे भी पिछले साल बंद कर दिया गया।
  • जैसा कि हम पहुंच को सक्षम करने के अगले चरण को देखते हैं, यह स्पष्ट है कि जब से हमने पांच साल पहले शुरू किया था, उसकी तुलना में ऑनलाइन हो जाना आज के समय में बहुत सरल और सस्ता हो गया है।

डेटा की कीमतों में 95% तक कमी आई हैं- ट्राई

  • 2019 में ट्राई की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार-मोबाइल डेटा प्लान अधिक किफायती हो गए हैं और मोबाइल कनेक्टिविटी विश्व स्तर पर सुधर रही है।
  • भारत, विशेष रूप से अब दुनिया में प्रति जीबी सबसे सस्ता मोबाइल डेटा के साथ है, पिछले पांच वर्षों में मोबाइल डेटा की कीमतें 95 प्रतिशत तक कम हो गई हैं।
  • आज, भारतीय यूजर्स हर महीने औसतन 10 जीबी डेटा का उपभोग करते हैं। गूगल ने अपनी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में लिखा- "भारत सरकार ने जो किया, उसे देखकर, कई सरकारों और स्थानीय संस्थाओं ने इंटरनेट के लिए आसान, कॉस्ट इफेक्टिव पहुंच प्रदान करने के लिए अपनी पहल शुरू की है।"
  • एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और रिलायंस जियो की भी पब्लिक वाईफाई बनाने की योजना थी, जिसका उपयोग उनके नेटवर्क को बेहतर बनाने के लिए किया जाएगा, लेकिन 2016 के बाद से मोबाइल सब्सक्रिप्शन में वृद्धि हुई है और पब्लिक वाईफाई हॉटस्पॉट की संख्या बढ़ गई है।
  • जैसा कि 4G अब सस्ता और व्यापक रूप से सुलभ हो गया है, क्या अभी भी इस तरह से वाईफाई को चलाने की आवश्यकता है, न कि प्रौद्योगिकी के "लीपफ्रॉगिंग" की तुलना में जो लोग अक्सर भारत के संदर्भ में बात करते हैं?

तीन साल से चल रही तैयारी

  • ट्राई ने 2017 में अपने ट्रायल जारी किया था और पूरे देश में पीडीओ के साथ परीक्षण शुरू किया।
  • इनमें से कुछ में सीएससी ई-गवर्नेंस सर्विस, C-DOT, ओमनिया इंफॉर्मेशन और वाईफाई डब्बा शामिल हैं।
  • पायलट ने तीन इकाइयां वानी कंप्लेंट मोबाइल ऐप बनाने वाली भी देखीं - मोबाइल मोशन टैक्नोलॉजीज, वाई-फायर, ओमनिया इंफॉर्मेशन की वाईफाई SwApp और एंड्रॉयड पर पेटीएम ऐप का एक वानी बेस्ड वर्जन।
  • टेस्टिंग के अंत तक, वाईफाई डब्बा के पास 430 वानी संगत पहुंच बिंदु थे, ओमनिया की जानकारी 157 थी, जबकि अन्य की पहुंच काफी कम थी।
