वन मोर थिंग इवेंट:एपल अपने होममेड प्रोसेसर के साथ लॉन्च कर सकती है पहला लैपटॉप, यूजर को मिलेगा पहले से बेहतर एक्सपीरियंस

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एपल 13-इंच और 16-इंच मैकबुक प्रो और 13-इंच मैकबुक एयर को लॉन्च कर सकती है। (फाइल फोटो)
  • इस वर्चुअल इवेंट को ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट apple.com पर देख पाएंगे
  • इवेंट में नए मैकबुक प्रो और मैकबुक एयर लॉन्च किए जाएंगे

एपल अपने सरप्राइज इवेंट 'वन मोर थिंग' की तैयारी कर चुकी है। ये इवेंट 10 नवंबर को भारतीय समय अनुसार रात 11.30pm पर शुरू होगा। इस इवेंट की खास बात है कि कंपनी इसमें अपनी कम्प्यूटर चिप वाले मैक प्रोडक्ट्स लॉन्च करने वाली है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि एपल अपने होममेड प्रोसेसर वाला पहला लैपटॉप लॉन्च करेगी।

एपल का ये वर्चुअल इवेंट एपल पार्क से होगा। इसे कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट apple.com पर देख पाएंगे। कंपनी ने एपल लोगो के साथ कलरफुल बैकग्राउंड का इस्तेमाल किया है।

यूजर एक्सपीरियंस बदल जाएगा

एपल अपने होममेड प्रोसेसर से मैक कम्प्यूटर में बड़ा बदलाव करने की प्लानिंग कर रही है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि इस प्रोसेसर से एपल के लैपटॉप और डेस्कटॉप को बेहतर कंट्रोल मिलेगा। इससे आपके आईफोन, आईपैड पर मैक एक्सपीरियंस पूरी तरह बदल जाएगा, क्योंकि ये सभी एक जैसा आर्किटेक्चर पर काम करेंगे। एपल सिलिकॉन चिप आईफोन 12 लाइनअप में लगाए गए A14 बायोनिक प्रोसेसर पर बेस्ड है।

एपल हार्डवेयर टेक्नोलॉजी के सीनियर वाइस प्रेसिडेंट, जॉनी सूर्जी ने जून में कहा था कि एपल सिलिकॉन से मैक कम्प्यूटर के परफॉर्मेंस में बदलाव आएंगे। कंपनी ने अपनी वर्ल्डवाइड डेवलपर्स क्रॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान बताया था कि कैसे उसके होममेड प्रोसेसर से एडोब फोटोशॉप और फाइल कट प्रो एप्लिकेशन बेहतर काम करेंगे। यदि एपल अपने प्रोसेसर वाला पहला लैपटॉप लेकर आती है तब इवेंट में उससे बारे जानकारी भी देगी।

नए मैकबुक प्रो और मैकबुक एयर लॉन्च होंगे
कंपनी इस इवेंट में एपल प्रोसेसर के साथ 13-इंच और 16-इंच मैकबुक प्रो और 13-इंच मैकबुक एयर को लॉन्च कर सकती है। फॉक्सकॉन, जिसे होन हाई प्रिसिजन इंडस्ट्री कंपनी के नाम से भी जाना जाता है, वो दो छोटे लैपटॉप को असेंबल कर रहा है, जबकि क्वांटा कंप्यूटर इंक बड़े मैकबुक प्रो का निर्माण कर रहा है। छोटे मॉडल प्रोडक्शन में आगे हैं और कम से कम उन दो लैपटॉप को अगले सप्ताह के इवेंट में दिखाया जाएगा।

बता दें कि एपल अपने पिछले दो इवेंट में एपल वॉच SE, वॉच सीरीज 6 और आईपैड एयर को लॉन्च किया था। जिसके बाद आईफोन 12 सीरीज के चार फोन आईफोन 12 मिनी, आईफोन 12, आईफोन 12 प्रो और आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स को लॉन्च किया था।

