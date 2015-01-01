पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आईफोन की बुकिंग:एपल ने 12 सीरीज के मिनी और प्रो मैक्स की बुकिंग शुरू की, ग्राहकों को 34000 रुपए तक की छूट मिल रही

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईफोन 12 मिनी को रेड, व्हाइट, ग्रीन, ब्लू और ब्लैक कलर में खरीद सकते हैं
  • ग्राहक इन स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर प्री-बुक कर सकते हैं
  • HDFC बैंक भी इन दोनों फोन की बुकिंग पर 6000 रुपए तक का ऑफर दे रहा है

एपल ने अपनी लेटेस्ट आईफोन 12 सीरीज के मिनी और प्रो मैक्स स्मार्टफोन की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है। ग्राहक इन स्मार्टफोन को कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाकर प्री-बुक कर सकते हैं। एक्सचेंज ऑफर के चलते कंपनी आईफोन 12 मिनी पर पर 22,000 और आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स पर 34,000 रुपए तक की छूट दे रही है।

इसके साथ, आईफोन 12 मिनी HDFC क्रेडिट कार्ड से खरीदने पर 6,000 रुपए तक की छूट और आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स पर 5,000 रुपए तक की छूट मिल रही है। HDFC डेबिट कार्ड पर भी 1,500 रुपए का बेनीफिट मिल रहा है।

आईफोन 12 मिनी को रेड, व्हाइट, ग्रीन, ब्लू और ब्लैक कलर में खरीद सकते हैं। वहीं, आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स को ग्रेफाइट, सिल्वर, गोल्ड और पेसिफिक ब्लू कलर में खरीद पाएंगे।

आईफोन 12 सीरीज की खास बातें

  • इस सीरीज के सभी आईफोन 6 मीटर पानी में आधे घंटे तक डूब रहने के बाद भी काम करेंगे।
  • आईफोन 12 सीरीज की ड्रॉप परफॉर्मेंस 4 गुना बेहतर की गई है। यानी ये आईफोन 11 की तुलना में ज्यादा मजबूत है।
  • फोन को मजबूत बनाने के लिए इसमें सिरेमिक शील्ड का इस्तेमाल किया गया है।

आईफोन 12 मिनी के स्पेसिफिकेशन
इसमें 5.4-इंच सुपर रेटिना XDR डिस्प्ले दिया है। इसका रेजोल्यूशन 2340x1080 पिक्सल है। ये 5G कनेक्टिविटी को सपोर्ट करता है। इसके लिए कंपनी ने अपने iOS को भी ऑप्टिमाइज्ड किया है। फोन में A14 बायोनिक चिप दी है।

फोन में 12 मेगापिक्सल के डुअल-रियर कैमरा दिए हैं। इनमें एक वाइड लेंस और दूसरा अल्ट्रा वाइड लेंस है। अल्ट्रा वाइड लेंस 120 डिग्री तक का एरिया कवर करता है। आईफोन 11 की तुलना में इसकी लो लाइट फोटोग्राफी क्वालिटी को 27 फीसदी बेहतर किया गया है। इसमें नया स्मार्ट HDR 3 कैमरा फीचर दिया है। सेल्फी के लिए 12 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा मिलेगा। ये 15 वॉट की वायरलेस चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करता है।

वैरिएंटकीमत
64GB स्टोरेज69,900 रुपए
128GB स्टोरेज74,900 रुपए
256GB स्टोरेज84,900 रुपए

आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स के स्पेसिफिकेशन
इसमें 6.7-इंच का सुपर रेटिना XDR OLED डिस्प्ले स्क्रीन दी है। इसका रेजोल्यूशन 2778x1284 पिक्सल है। इसमें भी A14 बायोनिक चिप दी है, जो 5G सपोर्ट के साथ आती है। फोन में 12 मेगापिक्सल का ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा दिया है। जिसमें दो वाइड एंगल सेंसर और एक टेलीफोटो सेंसर है। ये 5X जूम को सपोर्ट करता है। सेल्फी के लिए 12 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा दिया है। इसे भी 8GB, 256GB और 512GB स्टोरेज वैरिएंट में खरीद सकते हैं।

कंपनी का कहना है कि फोन की बैटरी से 20 घंटे वीडियो कॉलिंग, 12 घंटे वीडियो स्ट्रीमिंग, 80 घंटे म्यूजिक सुन सकते हैं। फोन को सिल्वर, ग्रेफाइट, गोल्ड और पेसिफिक ब्लू कलर वैरिएंट में खरीद सकते हैं।

वैरिएंटकीमत
128GB स्टोरेज1,29,900 रुपए
256GB स्टोरेज1,39,900 रुपए
512GB स्टोरेज1,59,900 रुपए
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयाचिका पर लगातार तीसरे दिन होगी सुनवाई, विशेषाधिकार हनन मामले में गिरफ्तारी पर रोक - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें