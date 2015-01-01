पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फ्लिपकार्ट टूगुड (2gud) आईफोन पर धमाकेदार ऑफर दे रही है। यहां पर रिफर्बिश्ड आईफोन 7 को 20,000 रुपए से भी कम में खरीदा जा सकता है। इसके 32GB और 128GB स्टोरेज वाले मॉडल शामिल हैं। आईफोन 7 के 128GB मॉडल की कीमत 52,999 रुपए है, लेकिन इसका रिफर्बिश्ड मॉडल सिर्फ 18,999 रुपए में मिल रहा है। यानी ग्राहक को 34,000 रुपए का फायदा होगा।

क्या होते हैं रिफर्बिश्ड आईफोन?
ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियां एक्सचेंज ऑफर के चलते ग्राहकों से स्मार्टफोन खरीद लेती हैं। इसके बाद इन स्मार्टफोन में यदि किसी तरह की प्रॉब्लम होती है तो उन्हें ठीक कर लिया जाता है। साथ ही, इनकी बॉडी को चेंज करके इन्हें पूरी तरह नए जैसा कर दिया जाता है। ऐसे फोन को गैजेटवुड (Gadgetwood) वारंटी कार्ड भी दिया जाता है। ये वारंटी 6 महीने या उससे ज्यादा के लिए होता है। इन्हें स्मार्टफोन को रिफर्बिश्ड कहा जाता है। फिर कंपनी इन्हें नए सिरे से डिस्काउंट कीमत के साथ बेच देती है। फ्लिपकार्ट ने रिफर्बिश्ड आइटम के लिए टूगुड (2gud) नाम का प्लेटफॉर्म भी बना लिया है।

रिफर्बिश्ड आईफोन 7 पर ऑफर

मॉडलMRPकीमत
Apple iPhone 7 (Silver, 128 GB)52,99918,999
Apple iPhone 7 (Rose Gold, 128 GB)52,99918,989
Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 128 GB)42,99916,999
Apple iPhone 7 (Rose Gold, 32 GB)42,99916,989
Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32 GB)42,99916,999

नोट: रिफर्बिश्ड स्मार्टफोन की कीमत अलग-अलग ई-कॉमर्स वेबसाइट पर अलग-अलग हो सकती है। वहीं, फेस्टिव सीजन या दूसरी सेल के दौरान इन पर बेहतरीन डील भी मिलती हैं। ऐसे में आप इन्हें और भी ज्यादा सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं।

