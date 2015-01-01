पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एपल की नई समस्या:अब टेक्स्ट और वॉट्सऐप नोटिफिकेशन न मिलने की समस्या से जूझ रहे आईओएस 14 यूजर्स, सोशल मीडिया पर कर रहे शिकायत

नई दिल्ली28 मिनट पहले
  • समस्या मैसेज की डिलीवरी को प्रभावित नहीं करती, सिर्फ नोटिफिकेशन तक सीमित है
  • एपल नए आईओएस 14.3 अपडेट के साथ इन समस्याओं को ठीक कर सकता है

एपल के यूजर्स इन दिनों नई-नई परेशानियों का सामना कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में आई एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, आईओएस 14 या उसके बाद के आईफोन यूजर्स कुछ मामलों में टेक्स्ट, आईमैसेज (iMessages) यहां तक की वॉट्सऐप मैसेज के लिए नोटिफिकेशन न मिलने की शिकायत कर रहे हैं। यह समस्या किसी एक ऐप या किसी विशेष जनरेशन के आईफोन मॉडल से जुड़ी नहीं लगती है। एपल कम्युनिटी फोरम सहित ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म पर प्रभावित यूजर्स द्वारा पोस्ट की गई शिकायतें बताती हैं कि नोटिफिकेशन की समस्या आईओएस 14 के साथ कम्पैटिबल सभी आईफोन मॉडल को प्रभावित कर रही है।

कई यूजर्स ने एपल कम्युनिटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर शिकायत की है कि उन्हें अपने आईफोन को आईओएस 14 में अपडेट करने के बाद नए टेक्स्ट मैसेज और आईमैसेज के लिए नोटिफिकेशन नहीं मिल रही हैं। यह समस्या नए मैसेज की डिलीवरी को प्रभावित नहीं करता बल्कि सिर्फ नोटिफिकेशन तक सीमित है। द वर्ज की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, पॉप-अप नोटिफिकेशन और रेड बैज दोनों ही अनरीड मैसेज की गिनती को बनाए रखते हैं, जो कुछ यूजर्स के लिए विफल हो रहे हैं।

सिर्फ नोटिफिकेशन में आ रही समस्या
ग्लिच (glitch) जाहिर तौर पर सिर्फ टेक्स्ट मैसेज या आईमैसेज तक सीमित नहीं है क्योंकि कुछ यूजर्स को वॉट्सऐप और सिग्नल सहित थर्ड-पार्टी ऐप्स के लिए नोटिफिकेशन भी नहीं मिल रहे हैं। कुछ मामलों में, यह वॉइस कॉल अलर्ट को भी प्रभावित कर रहा है।
एपल कम्युनिटी फोरम पर प्रभावित यूजर्स में से एक ने लिखा है, "अब मुझे अन्य ऐप से भी कॉल और नोटिफिकेशन नहीं आ रहे हैं।"

दिनोंदिन बढ़ती जा रही हैं शिकायतें

  • नोटिफिकेशन समस्याओं पर थ्रेड, केवल सितंबर में शुरू हुआ और अब तक यह 43 पेजों पर पहुंच चुका है। कुछ यूजर्स ने वर्क-अराउंड भी प्रदान किए हैं, जैसे कि कनेक्टेड मैक पर मैसेज को बंद करना या मैसेज ऐप को बंद करने के लिए मजबूर करना।
  • हालांकि, ऐसा प्रतीत होता है कि ये वर्क-अराउंड कई प्रभावित यूजर्स के लिए उपयोगी नहीं हैं। एपल कम्युनिटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर शिकायतों के अलावा, कुछ यूजर्स ने एपल को समस्याओं के बारे में सूचित करने के लिए ट्विटर का भी सहारा लिया है।

आईफोन 12 सीरीज तक सीमित नहीं है समस्या

  • MacRumors ने पिछले महीने आईफोन 12 मिनी, आईफोन 12, आईफोन 12 प्रो और आईफोन 12 प्रो मैक्स को प्रभावित करने वाले नोटिफिकेशन के मुद्दों के बारे में बताया।
  • हालांकि, विभिन्न प्लेटफार्मों पर कई यूजर्स द्वारा की गई ताजा शिकायतों को देखते हुए, यह समस्या आईफोन 12 सीरीज तक सीमित नहीं लगती है।

कुछ दिन पहले बैटरी ड्रेन की समस्या भी सामने आई थीं

  • एपल पिछले महीने आईफोन 12 सीरीज के लिए आईओएस 14.2 - और आईओएस 14.2.1 लाया। लेकिन लगता है कि अपडेट की गई नोटिफिकेशन प्रॉब्लम को ठीक नहीं किया गया है।
  • वास्तव में, आखिरी आईओएस अपडेट कुछ आईफोन यूजर्स के लिए बैटरी ड्रेन की समस्या का कारण बना।
  • एपल आईओएस 14.3 के साथ इन समस्याओं को ठीक कर सकता है, जिसकी आने वाले दिनों में रोलआउट होने की संभावना है।
