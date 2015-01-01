पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अप्रिलिया SXR 160:ग्राहक 5000 रुपए देकर कर सकते हैं इस स्कूटर की प्री-बुकिंग, ये देश का सबसे स्टाइलिश स्कूटर

नई दिल्ली32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इसे ऑटो एक्सपो 2020 में पेश किया गया था
  • कंपनी इसे दिसंबर के लास्ट वीक में लॉन्च कर सकती है
  • इसमें BS6 कम्प्लायंट 160cc का सिंगल-सिलेंडर इंजन मिलेगा

पियाजियो इंडिया ने अपने प्रीमियम स्कूटर अप्रिलिया SXR 160 की प्री-बुकिंग शुरू कर दी है। ग्राहकों को इसकी बुकिंग के लिए कंपनी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाना होगा। स्कूटर की बुकिंग कंपनी के देशभर में मौजूद डीलरशिप पर भी की जा सकती है। इसके लिए ग्राहकों को 5000 रुपए का टोकन अमाउंट देना होगा।

ऐसा माना जा रहा है पियाजियो अप्रिलिया SXR 160 स्कूटर दिसंबर के लास्ट वीक में लॉन्च किया जा सकता है। ये भारतीय बाजार में पहले से मौजूद सभी स्कूटर की तुलना में ज्यादा स्टाइलिश और एडवांस फीचर्स से लैस है। इसमें कई एडवांस सेफ्टी फीचर्स भी दिए हैं। इसे ऑटो एक्सपो 2020 में पेश किया गया था।

अप्रिलिया SXR 160 प्रीमियम कैटेगरी वाला स्कूटर है। ऐसे में इसकी कीमत दूसरे स्कूटर से ज्यादा होगी। पियाजियो इंडिया ने बीते दिनों कहा था कि वो अपने बारामती प्लांट में इस स्कूटर का प्रोडक्शन जल्द शुरू करेगी। वो भारतीय बाजार में नए प्रीमियम स्कूटर लॉन्च करेगी।

अप्रिलिया SXR 160 के स्पेसिफिकेशन
अप्रिलिया SXR 160 मैक्सी-स्कूटर में BS6 कम्प्लायंट 160cc का सिंगल-सिलेंडर, 3-वॉल्व इंजन दिया गया है, जो 7,600rpm पर 10.7bhp की पावर और 6,000rpm पर 11.6Nm का पीक टॉर्क जेनरेट करता है। इसमें 12-इंच के 5-स्पोक अलॉय व्हील मिल सकते हैं। इसमें एलईडी टेल लाइट, टेलिस्कोपिक फोर्क सस्पेंशन, फ्रंट डिस्क ब्रेक, एबीएस-सीबीएस, क्रोम प्लेटेड एग्जॉस्ट, बड़ी कम्फर्टेबल सीट, एलईडी हेडलाइट, स्मार्टफोन कनेक्टिविटी के साथ डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंट कंसोल मिल सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजस्थान में वसुंधरा के विरोधी रहे तिवाड़ी फिर भाजपा में शामिल, 2019 में कांग्रेस में चले गए थे - जयपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें