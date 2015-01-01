पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल प्रशिक्षण की तैयारी:फाडा, एएसडीसी ने गूगल इंडिया से की पार्टनरशिप, 1 लाख से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों को मिलेगी ट्रेनिंग

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस पार्टनरशिप का लक्ष्य देश भर में 20,000 ऑटो डीलरशिप को डिजिटली प्रशिक्षित करना है
  • गूगल इंडिया अपने 'गूगल के साथ बढ़ो' प्रोग्राम के तहत वेबिनार ट्रेनिंग दे रही है
  • भारत में डीलरशिप की औसत संख्या पिछले वर्ष तीन साल में 50% कम हो गई है

ऑटोमोटिव स्किल्स डेवलपमेंट काउंसिल (ASDC) और फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर्स एसोसिएशन (FADA) ने इंडस्ट्री के डिजिटल ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन का नेतृत्व करने के लिए गूगल के साथ हाथ मिलाया है। इस पार्टनरशिप का लक्ष्य देश भर में 20,000 ऑटो डीलरशिप पर 1 लाख से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों को डिजिटली प्रशिक्षित करना है।

गूगल इंडिया अपने 'गूगल के साथ बढ़ो' ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम के तहत डिजिटल मार्केटिंग, हायपर लोकल मीटिंग के लिए यूट्यूब चैनल और दूसरे ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म की वेबिनार ट्रेनिंग दे रही है।

सभी के लिए मुश्किल समय: एएसडीसी
ऑटोमोटिव स्किल्स डेवलपमेंट काउंसिल (ASDC) के अध्यक्ष, निकुंज सांघी ने कहा, "हम सामूहिक रूप से एक अभूतपूर्व समय का अनुभव कर रहे हैं। कोविड-19 की वजह से हमारे रिश्ते डिजिटल हो गए हैं। मौजूदा स्किल के लिए बहुत अधिक पुनर्वितरण की आवश्यकता होगी और जब हम नई दुनिया में फिर से प्रवेश करेंगे तो स्किलिंग एक प्रमुख भूमिका निभाएगा। हमें डिजिटल उपकरणों का उपयोग करने और उनकी दक्षता की निगरानी करने के लिए पूरे ईकोसिस्टम को प्रशिक्षित करने की आवश्यकता है। इसलिए बाजार की निरंतरता बनाए रखने के लिए, ASDC और FADA दोनों गूगल की मदद से ये काम कर रहे हैं।

पुरानी परंपरा से बाहर आना होगा: फाडा
फाडा प्रेसिडेंट, विंकेश गुलाटी ने वेबिनार के बारे कहा, "टेक्नोलॉजी और कम्युनिकेशन के नए चैनलों के साथ स्थानीय स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट की मार्केटिंग और सर्विसेस में बदलाव आया है। गेन एक्सपोजर हासिल करने के लिए इन्सर्ट, बैनर और छोटे प्रिंट विज्ञापनों पर निर्भर रहने परंपरा सदियों पुरानी है। आज जियो-लोकेशन टारगेटिंग, हाइपर-लोकल मार्केटिंग और अन्य डिजिटल मार्केटिंग टेक्नोलॉजी ने एड इंडस्ट्री में क्रांति ला दी है। डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म की मदद से ऑटो इंडस्ट्री को गतिशीलता देने के लिए फाडा कमिटेड है। गूगल-ASDC-FADA वेबिनार के जरिए डीलर्स को आने वाले गेम के लिए तैयार करना चाहता है।

कोविड ने ग्राहकों की दूर किया
गूगल इंडिया के ऑटोमोटिव हेड, निखिल बंसल ने कहा, "पिछले कुछ सालों में ऑफलाइन प्रयासों के माध्यम से खरीदारी की विंडो छोटी हो गई है। भारत में डीलरशिप की औसत संख्या पिछले वर्ष तीन साल 2016 से 2019 तक की तुलना में 50% कम हो गई है। अब, कोविड-19 ने ग्राहकों की कार डीलरशिप पर जाने की इच्छा को कमजोर कर दिया है। ऐसे में बिजनेस रिकवरी के लिए ऑनलाइन ऑटो विंडो खुलना उन्हें प्रोत्साहित करेगा। हम अपने डीलरशिप नेटवर्क को डिजिटल बनाने में मदद कर रहे हैं। हम अब ASDC और FADA के साथ मिलकर ऑटो डीलर्स के लिए डिजिटल ईकोसिस्टम को तैयार कर रहे हैं।"

