पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Assam Govt Cancels Maruti Suzuki Dealer''s Trade Licence For Selling Old Cars By Repainting Them

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नई कार खरीदने जा रहे हैं तो सावधान!:पुरानी कार को रीपेंट कर नया बताकर बेच रहा था मारुति सुजुकी का डीलर, परिवहन विभाग ने रद्द किया ट्रेड लाइसेंस

नई दिल्लीएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • असम परिवहन विभाग ने मारुति सुजुकी डीलर का ट्रेड लाइसेंस रद्द किया
  • डीलर ने स्वीकारा वाहन पुराना है, सफाई में कहा- गलती से बेचा दिया था

मारुति सुजुकी द्वारा पुरानी कार को नया बता कर बेचने का मामला सामना आया है। मंगलवार को असम के परिवहन विभाग ने देश की सबसे बड़े कार निर्माता कंपनी मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया का ट्रेड लाइसेंस रद्द कर दिया, कंपनी पर पुराने वाहनों को रीपेंट कर बेचने के आरोप है।

कामरूप मेट्रोपॉलिटन के जिला परिवहन अधिकारी (डीटीओ), गौतम दास ने कहा कि एक व्यक्ति ने डीलर द्वारा ग्राहकों के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने को लेकर परिवहन आयुक्त कार्यालय में शिकायत दर्ज की थी।

अधिकारियों ने शोरूम पर अचानक छापा मारा

  • दास ने बताया कि "आयुक्त आदिल खान के निर्देशानुसार, परिवहन विभाग की एक टीम, जिसमें वाहन निरीक्षक और अन्य अधिकारी शामिल थे, ने गुवाहाटी में पोद्दार कार वर्ल्ड के खानापारा शोरूम पर अचानक छापा मारा। छापे में हमें बहुत सारी विसंगतियां मिलीं।
  • उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे निरीक्षकों ने एक वाहन की जांच की, जिसे कथित रूप से दोबारा रीपेंट कर बेचने के बाद बेचा गया था, जो वास्तव में पुराना था।

भारतीय बाजार में उपलब्ध हैं ये 5 सबसे सस्ती 7 सीटर कारें, लिस्ट में देखें आपके बजट में कौन सी बेहतर

डीलर की सफाई- गलती से बेच दिया था
दास ने कहा, "पूछताछ के दौरान, पोद्दार कार वर्ल्ड के अधिकारियों ने स्वीकार किया कि वाहन पुराना है और यह दावा किया गया कि यह गलती से बेचा गया था। उनके तर्क से सहमत नहीं होने पर, हमने तत्काल प्रभाव से उनका ट्रेड लाइसेंस और ट्रेड सर्टिफिकेट रद्द कर दिया है।"

महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा ने किया ऐलान; जनवरी से महंगी होने जा रही है गाड़ियां

जांच पूरी होने तक काम बंद

  • परिवहन विभाग ने एक तकनीकी जांच शुरू की है और मारुति सुजुकी शोरूम को जांच पूरी होने तक किसी भी वाहन को बेचने से रोक दिया गया है।
  • इस मामले के बारे में मारुति सुजुकी इंडिया के प्रवक्ता को भेजे गए ईमेल पर कंपनी ने अभी तक कोई प्रतिक्रिया नहीं दी है। दास ने आगे कहा कि असम के बारपेटा जिले के पाथसाला में डीलर के एक अन्य शोरूम को 2015-16 में आवश्यक अनुमति के बिना वाहनों को बेचने के लिए सील कर दिया गया था।

सिर्फ 5.6 सेकंड में 0-100 Kmph की रफ्तार पकड़ती है ये इलेक्ट्रिक एसयूवी, कंपनी ने शुरू की बुकिंग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें