पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Ather Energy Is All Set To Launch The Ather 450X Collector's Edition On September 25, 2020

न्यू स्कूटर:एथर 450X इलेक्ट्रिक का कलेक्टर एडिशन 3 दिन बाद लॉन्च होगा, सिंगल चार्ज पर 85Km तक चलेगा; गूगल मैप जैसे कई हाईटेक फीचर्स भी मिलेंगे

नई दिल्ली43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कंपनी का कहना है कि बैटरी को फुल करके 85Km तक की दूरी तय की जा सकती है
  • कंपनी ने एथर 450X को इसी साल जनवरी में लॉन्च किया था
  • मोबाइल ऐप की मदद से फोन इससे कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है

बेंगलुरु बेस्ड एथर एनर्जी ने अपने इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर एथर 450X का कलेक्टर एडिशन 25 सितंबर को लॉन्च करेगी। कंपनी ने एथर 450X को इसी साल जनवरी में लॉन्च किया था। इसके दो वेरिएंट एथर 450X प्लस और 450X आते हैं। इसका मेन वेरिएंट ब्लैक, ग्रीन और व्हाइट कलर में आते हैं। कलेक्टर वेरिएंट की कीमत के बारे में अभी डिटेल नहीं मिली है।

एथर 450X के वेरिएंट की कीमत

वेरिएंटकीमत
450X1.59 लाख रुपए
450X प्लस1.49 लाख रुपए

बैटरी और रेंज
एथर 450X में 2.9kwh बैटरी पैक दिया है। इसमें 6kW की इलेक्ट्रिक मोटर दी है, जो 8bhp का पावर और 26Nm टॉर्क जनरेट करती है। कंपनी का कहना है कि बैटरी को फुल करके 85Km तक की दूरी तय की जा सकती है। इसमें राइड और ईको के दो ड्राइविंग मोड दिए हैं। ईको मोड में ये 85 किमी और राइड मोड में 75 किमी तक चलता है। इसकी टॉप स्पीड 85km/h है। ये 0-40 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा की स्पीड 3.3 सेकंड में पकड़ लेता है।

स्कूटर के अन्य फीचर्स

  • इसके डेशबोर्ड में 7-इंच का टचस्क्रीन स्पीडोमीटर दिया है। ये 1.3GHz स्नैपड्रैगन प्रोसेसर, गूगल मैप्स को सपोर्ट करता है। मोबाइल ऐप की मदद से फोन इससे कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है।
  • इसमें एंड्रॉयड बेस्ड यूजर इंटरफेस दिया है। इसमें डार्क मोड और ब्लूटूथ कनेक्टिविटी फीचर दिया गया है, जिससे राइडर मोबाइल पर आने वाले कॉल को रिसीव या कैंसल कर पाएगा।
  • इसके साथ होम चार्जर मिलता है। वहीं, कंपनी चार्जर की इंस्टॉलेशन करती है। इसके फास्ट पब्लिक चार्जर की मदद से 10 मिनट में 15km की चार्जिंग हो जाती है। वहीं, पोर्टेबल चार्जर भी उपलब्ध है।
  • इसमें 22 लीटर का बूट स्पेस, फाइंड माय स्कूटर, ऑटो टर्न ऑफ इंडिकेटर्स, साइड स्टैंड सेंसर, फ्रंट और रियर में डिस्क ब्रेक जैसे एडवांस फीचर्स भी मिलेंगे।
0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें