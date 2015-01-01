पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑटो कंपोनेंट इंडस्ट्री में गिरावट:अप्रैल-सितंबर 2020 के दौरान रेवेन्यू 34% से ज्यादा गिरा, ACMA प्रेसिडेंट बोले- महामारी से चुनौतियां बढ़ीं

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ओरिजनल मैन्युफैक्चरर्स इक्युपमेंट के कंपोनेंट की डायरेक्ट सेल मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष की पहली छमाही के दौरान 11.6 बिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर रही
  • लॉकडाउन के दौरान ऑटो इंडस्ट्री को वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 की पहली छमाही में चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ा
  • लॉकडाउन हटने के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था में तेजी से रिकवरी हुई है, सप्लाई चैलेंज के समाधान से स्थिति सुधरी

एसोसिएशन ऑफ कंपोनेंट मैन्युफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन (ACMA) के लेटेस्ट आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, देश के कंपोनेंट मार्केट के रेवेन्यू में अप्रैल से सितंबर 2020 के दौरान 34 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा की गिरावट आई है। डोमेस्टिक कंपोनेंट इंडस्ट्री का रेवेन्यू FY'21 के पहले हाफ में 15.9 बिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर था, जबकि एक साल पहले इसी अवधि के दौरान यह 22 बिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर था।

इस अवधि के रिव्यू के दौरान सोसायटी ऑफ इंडियन ऑटोमोबाइल मैन्युफैक्चरर्स (SIAM) आंकड़ों के अनुसार, FY'19 के पहले हाफ की 11,735,937 यूनिट्स की तुलना में वाहन की कुल बिक्री 39.61 प्रतिशत घटकर 7,087,439 यूनि रही।

ओरिजनल मैन्युफैक्चरर्स इक्युपमेंट (OEMs) के कंपोनेंट की डायरेक्ट सेल मौजूदा वित्त वर्ष की पहली छमाही के दौरान 11.6 बिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर रही, जो पिछले साल की इसी अवधि में 22 बिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर के मुकाबले 42% कम है।

महामारी से चुनौतियां बढ़ गईं: ACMA प्रेसिडेंट
एसोसिएशन ऑफ कंपोनेंट मैन्युफैक्चरर्स एसोसिएशन के प्रेसिडेंट, दीपक जैन ने कहा, "महामारी और लॉकडाउन के दौरान ऑटो इंडस्ट्री को वित्त वर्ष 2020-21 की पहली छमाही में अभूतपूर्व चुनौतियों का सामना करना पड़ा है। ऑटो कंपोनेट इंडस्ट्री ने प्रदर्शन में भारी गिरावट देखने को मिली है। हालांकि, लॉकडाउन हटने के बाद अर्थव्यवस्था में तेजी से रिकवरी हुई है। हम OEMs के समर्थन के लिए और सरकार द्वारा समय पर हस्तक्षेप के लिए आभारी हैं। खासकर, सप्लाई चैलेंज की चुनौतियों का समाधान करने के लिए।"

उन्होंने आगे कहा, "फेस्टिव सीजन डिमांड के बाद आने वाले महीनों में भी बेहतर प्रदर्शन की उम्मीद है। सरकार की पहल के बाद कंपोनेंट इंडस्ट्री आत्मनिर्भर की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रही है। हम इस बात को लेकर भी आशान्वित हैं कि सरकार ऑटो-इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स और एक्सईवी कंपोनेंट के लिए भी पीएलआई या उपयुक्त मैन्युफैक्चरिंग योजनाओं पर विचार करेगी।"

ऑटो कंपोनेंट आयात की गणना 33% घटी
ACMA के अनुसार, पहली बार पहले हाफ के दौरान घरेलू ऑटो कंपोनेंट इंडस्ट्री का निर्यात आयात से अधिक था। वित्त वर्ष 21 की पहली छमाही में ऑटो कंपोनेंट आयात की गणना 33% की गिरावट के साथ 5 बिलियन डॉलर (37,710 करोड़ रुपए) हो गई, जो एक साल पहले इसी अवधि में 8.2 बिलियन डॉलर (56,066 करोड़ रुपए) थी।

इस अवधि का रिव्यू करने पर पता चला कि भारत ने 5.2 बिलियन डॉलर के ऑटो पार्ट्स का निर्यात किया, जबकि पिछले वित्त वर्ष की समान अवधि में यह 7.4 बिलियन डॉलर था। यूरोप के निर्यात का 31% हिस्सा उत्तरी अमेरिका के बाद 30% और एशिया में 29% है।

