पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Avast Identified 21 Malicious Gaming Apps On The Google Play Store, Saying They Show Forced Ads To Users

इन ऐप्स से रहें सावधान:अवास्ट ने गूगल प्ले स्टोर पर 21 मलेशियस गेमिंग ऐप की पहचान की, कहा- डाउनलोड होते ही ये यूजर को जबरन विज्ञापन दिखाते हैं

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इस प्रकार के सॉफ्टवेयर खुद को एक सुरक्षित और उपयोगी एप्लिकेशन के रूप में प्रदर्शित करते हैं, लेकिन कई अनचाहे विज्ञापनों को प्रदर्शित करते हैं।
  • एडवेयर जबरन यूजर को अनचाहे विज्ञापन दिखाने का काम करते हैं
  • अभी तक इन ऐप्स को 80 लाख बार डाउनलोड किया जा चुका है

गेमिंग के शौकीन हैं तो अब आपको थोड़ा सावधान रहने की जरूरत है। अवास्ट ने गूगल प्ले स्टोर में 21 मलेशियस गेमिंग ऐप की पहचान की है, जिनमें एडवेयर (adware) जैसे विशेषताएं मिली हैं। प्ले स्टोर पर ये गेम्स खुद को मजेदार और टाइमपास के रूप में पेश करते हैं, लेकिन वास्तव में अनचाहे और जबरन विज्ञापन प्रदर्शित करते हैं, जो यूजर को इसी तरह के अन्य ऐप्स और गेम्स डाउनलोड करने के लिए आकर्षित करते हैं। लगभग सभी गेम अभी भी डाउनलोड के लिए गूगल प्ले स्टोर में मौजूद हैं।

अवास्ट द्वारा पहचाने गए ये 21 ऐप और गेम्स एडवेयर की श्रेणी में आते हैं। हालांकि, ये ऐप और गेम्स डेटा चोरी नहीं करते हैं या अन्य संवेदनशील गतिविधि नहीं करते हैं, लेकिन फिर भी रेवेन्यू जनरेट करने के लिए ये यूजर को जबरन में विज्ञापन दिखाते हैं। एक बार जब ये ऐप एंड्रॉयड डिवाइस पर इंस्टॉल हो जाते हैं, उसके बाद ये अपना काम करना शुरू कर देते हैं।

अब तक इन्हें 80 लाख बार डाउनलोड किया जा चुका है

  • सेंसर टॉवर के आंकड़ों के अनुसार, अभी तक इन ऐप और गेम्स को लगभग आठ मिलियन (80 लाख) बार डाउनलोड किया जा चुका है। कुछ यूजर्स ने बताया कि इनमें से कुछ के डाउनलोड पेज पर यूट्यूब विज्ञापनों के माध्यम से उनका ध्यान आकर्षित किया गया, जो वास्तव में मौजूदा ऐप की तुलना में एक अलग गेम का वादा करता है। गेम को डाउनलोड करने के बाद, विज्ञापनों ने उनके फोन को भरना शुरू कर दिया।
  • एडवेयर डेवलपर्स लंबे समय से सोशल मीडिया चैनलों का तेजी से उपयोग कर रहे हैं। इस बार, यूजर की रिपोर्ट है कि उन्हें यूट्यूब पर गेम को बढ़ावा देने वाले विज्ञापनों के लिए टार्गेट किया गया था। अवास्ट थ्रेट एनालिस्ट जैकब वावरा ने कहा कि- सितंबर में, हमने देखा कि टिकटॉक के माध्यम से एडवेयर फैल गया।

डिवाइस से इन्हें हटाना भी मुश्किल
इस प्रकार के सॉफ्टवेयर खुद को एक सुरक्षित और उपयोगी एप्लिकेशन के रूप में प्रदर्शित करते हैं, लेकिन कई अनचाहे विज्ञापनों को दिखाते हैं। यूजर अपने डिवाइस से इन्हें न हटा सके इसके लिए वे कुछ रणनीतियों को अपनाते हैं जैसे कि उनके आइकन को छिपाना और रिलेवेंट अपीयरेंस के साथ विज्ञापन प्रदर्शित करना, जिससे उन्हें पहचानना और निकालना मुश्किल हो जाता है।

अवास्ट ने इन एडवेयर ऐप्स की पहचान की
रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अवास्ट द्वारा पहचान की गई 21 ऐप्स की जांच की जा रही है। ये हैं: शूट देंम, क्रश कार, रोलिंग स्क्रॉल, हेलीकाप्टर हमला, असासियन लीजेंड, हेलीकाप्टर शूट, रग्बी पास, फ्लाइंग स्केटबोर्ड, आयरन इट, शूटिंग रन, प्लांट मॉन्स्टर, फाइंड हिडन, फाइंड 5 डिफरेंस, रोटेट शेप, जंप जंप, फाइंड द डिफरेंस-पज़ल गेम, स्वे मैन, मनी डिस्ट्रॉयर, डेजर्ट अगेंस्ट, क्रीम ट्रिप, प्रॉप्स रेस्क्यू

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस बार 20 हजार मौतें 25 दिन में हुईं, यह दूसरी बेहतर स्थिति; अब तक कुल 79.88 लाख केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद आज आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। जिससे रिश्ते दोबारा मधुर हो जाएंगे। अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीख लेकर वर्तमान को सुधारने हेतु मनन करें और अपनी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करें।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें