पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आईडीसी रिपोर्ट:भारत में स्मार्टफोन की एवरेज सेलिंग प्राइस घटकर 11,500 रुपए हुई, मिड सेगमेंट की जगह प्रीमियम फोन की डिमांड ज्यादा

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ऑफलाइन चैनलों ने साल की पहली छमाही के बाद 11 फीसदी की मीडियम वृद्धि दर्ज की
  • मिड रेंज सेगमेंट के स्मार्टफोन में साल-दर-साल के आधार पर गिरावट आई है
  • प्रीमियम फोन में एपल, सैमसंग, वनप्लस जैसी कंपनियां टॉप पोजिशन पर रहीं

इंटरनेशनल डाटा कॉरपोरेशन (IDC) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, देश में स्मार्टफोन की एवरेज सेलिंग प्राइस 2 प्रतिशत की गिरावट के साथ 11,500 रुपए तक पहुंच गई है। भारतीय बाजार में अब स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 84% शिपमेंट के साथ 15,000 रुपए रेंज तक पहुंच रही है। यानी ये 29 प्रतिशत या 7,000 रुपए से भी नीचे आ गई है।

मिड रेंज सेगमेंट (15,000 रुपए से 37,000 रुपए) के स्मार्टफोन में साल-दर-साल के आधार पर गिरावट आई, क्योंकि कंज्यूमर ने आर्थिक अनिश्चितताओं के कारण महंगे स्मार्टफोन खरीदना बंद कर दिया है।

हालांकि, प्रीमियम सेगमेंट (37,000 रुपए और अधिक) स्मार्टफोन में 91 प्रतिशत की मजबूत तेजी देखने को मिली है। जिसमें एपल, सैमसंग और वनप्लस जैसी कंपनियां टॉप-3 पोजिशन पर रहीं। एपल ने भारत में साल के तीसरे क्वार्टर के दौरान अपना पहला ऑनलाइन स्टोर भी शुरू किया है।

5G लॉन्चिंग से ग्रोथ की उम्मीद
आईडीसी इंडिया के क्लाइंट डिवाइसेज के एसोसिएट रिसर्च मैनेजर उपासना जोशी ने कहा, "आईडीसी को उम्मीद है कि लो-एंड और मिड-रेंज सेगमेंट वाले स्मार्टफोन आगे भी वॉल्यूम ड्राइवर बने रहेंगे। कंज्यूमर की धारणा अगले कुछ क्वार्टर में सुधरती है, तो 200 से 500 डॉलर सेगमेंट के बढ़ने की उम्मीद है। वहीं, सस्ते 5G आने से इस सेगमेंट को बढ़ावा मिलने की उम्मीद है।"

छमाही के बाद बढ़ोतरी हुई
ईटेलर्स ने तीसरे क्वार्टर में ऑनलाइन चैनल के शेयर को 48 प्रतिशत के उच्च स्तर तक पहुंचाया, जो साल-दर-साल के आधार पर 24 प्रतिशत बढ़ा है। ग्राहकों ने ऑनलाइन खरीद को प्राथमिकता दी है, क्योंकि उन्हें ईटेलर प्लेटफार्म पर प्रमोशन और सेलिंग इवेंट की जानकारी थी। आईडीसी की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि ऑफलाइन चैनलों ने साल की पहली छमाही के बाद 11 फीसदी की वृद्धि दर्ज की है।

ओरिजनल इक्युपमेंट मैन्युफैक्चरर्स (OEMs) ने कम कीमत वाले स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए। उन्होंने क्वाड-कैमरा, हाई मेगापिक्सेल काउंट्स (48 एमपी और अधिक), अधिक स्टोरेज (64 जीबी और अधिक), बड़ी बैटरी (5000mAh) वाले फोन ज्यादा लॉन्च किए, लेकिन अब इनकी कीमतों में गिरावट आई है।

तीसरी तिमाही में कुल 25 मिलियन (2.5 करोड़) फीचर फोन भेजे गए, इनमें साल-दर-साल के आधार पर 30 फीसदी की गिरावट आई। साल-दर-साल के आधार पर ओवरऑल मोबाइल फोन मार्केट शिपमेंट में 4 फीसदी की गिरावट आई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंPSLV-C49 रॉकेट से रडार इमेजिंग सैटेलाइट की सफल लॉन्चिंग, 9 विदेशी उपग्रह भी भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें