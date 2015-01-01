पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • Bajaj Auto Launches The All new Platina 100 Kick Start (KS) With Unrivalled Comfort & Several New Features

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लो-बजट बाइक:पहले से ज्यादा कंफर्ट-फीचर्स के साथ लॉन्च हुई प्लेटिना 100 किक स्टार्ट, जानें कीमत से लेकर स्पेसिफिकेशन तक सबकुछ

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्लेटिना कंफर्ट के साथ बेहतरीन माइलेज के लिए पॉपुलर है
  • कम्फर्टेक तकनीक के कारण इसमें 20% तक कम झटके लगेंगे

घरेलू टू-व्हीलर निर्माता बजाज ऑटो ने मंगलवार को प्लेटिना 100 किक स्टार्ट (केएस) को बाजार में लॉन्च किया। कंपनी ने इस एंट्री-लेवल मोटरसाइकिल की कीमत 40,500 रुपए (एक्स शोरूम दिल्ली) रखी है। देश के सभी बजाज ऑटो डीलरशिप पर सिल्वर डिकल्स और कॉकटेल वाइन रेड के साथ एबोनी ब्लैक कलर में उपलब्ध होगी।

नए वैरिएंट के बारे में बताते हुए- सारंग कनाडे (प्रेसिडेंट मोटरसाइकिल बिजनेस) ने कहा, "प्लेटिना को यात्रियों को सुप्रीम कंफर्ट के साथ बेहतरीन माइलेज देने के लिए जाना जाता है। प्लेटिना 100KS की शुरुआत के साथ, हम अब एक अनबीटेबल प्राइस पॉइंट पर ग्रेट वैल्यू प्रदान करने में सक्षम हैं।"

ग्राहक 5000 रुपए देकर कर सकते हैं इस स्कूटर की प्री-बुकिंग, ये देश का सबसे स्टाइलिश स्कूटर

कंपनी के अनुसार, प्लैटिना 100 केएस अपनी 'कम्फर्टेक' तकनीक के कारण 20% कम झटके देती है, जिसमें आगे और पीछे का सस्पेंशन, रबर के फुटपैड्स, डायरेक्शनल टायर्स और दोनों के लिए परेशानी से मुक्त यात्रा के लिए एक स्प्रिंग सॉफ्ट सीट दी गई है, जो राइडर और पिलियन दोनों के लिए है। इसमें एक स्टाइलिश एलईडी डीआरएल हेडलैंप और आकर्षक ग्राफिक्स भी हैं।

नई प्लैटिना 100KS के मेन हाईलाइट्स

  • तेज झटकों को बर्दाश्त करने के लिए 'स्प्रिंग-ऑन-स्प्रिंग' नाइट्रोक्स सस्पेंशन
  • आरामदायक राइड के लिए ट्यूबलेस टायर
  • अतिरिक्त आराम के लिए हैंड गार्ड्स
  • 20% ज्यादा लंबा फ्रंट एवं रियर सस्पेंशन गड्ढों में ज्यादा झटके नहीं लगने देता
  • गद्दीदार सीट चलाने वाले और पीछे बैठने वाले को आराम देती है
  • एलईडी डीआरएल हेडलैम्प स्‍टाइल प्रदान करने के साथ-साथ साफ विजिबिलिटी भी देता है
  • सख्त आरामदायक पकड़ के लिए प्रोटेक्टिव टैंक पैड
  • बेमिसाल स्टाइल के लिए नए डिजाइन किए गए इंडिकेटर और मिरर
  • बेहतरीन पकड़ के लिए वाइड रबर फुटपैड

KTM 125 ड्यूक का अपडेटेड मॉडल लॉन्च, कीमत 1.5 लाख रुपए; भारतीय बाजार में इन 4 बाइक से मुकाबला

नई प्लैटिना 100KS के बेसिक स्पेसिफिकेशन

इंजन
इंजन टाइपसिंगल सिलेंडर, SOHC, एयर कूल्ड इंजन
फ्यूल सिस्टमगैसोलीन
इंजन कैपेसिटी102 सीसी
बोरxस्ट्रोक (mm)47 X 58.8
पावर (KW@RPM)5.81@7500
पावर (PS@RPM)7.9@7500
टॉर्क (Nm @RPM)8.34@5500
टॉप स्पीड (Kmph)90
ट्रांसमिशन टाइप4-स्पीड
बिल्ड, ट्रांसमिशन
फ्रेम टाइमटैब्यूलर सिंगल डाउन ट्यूब विद लोअर क्रेडल फ्रेम
सस्पेंशनफ्रंट - हाइड्रोलिक, टेलिस्कोपिक टाइप, 135mm ट्रैवल
रियर - ट्रैलिंग आर्म विद को-एक्सेल हाइड्रोलिक शॉक आब्जर्वर एंड कॉयल स्प्रिंग, SOS विग नाइट्रोक्स कनस्तर, 110 mm ट्रैवल
ब्रेक टाइप फ्रंट & रियरड्रम
ब्रेक साइजफ्रंट - 130 mm ड्रम
रियर - 110 mm ड्रम विद CBS
टायर्सफ्रंट - 80/100-17, 46P, ट्यूबलेस
रियर - 80/100-17, 53P, ट्यूबलेस
फ्यूल टैंक कैपेसिटी11 लीटर
डायमेंशन
लंबाई2006 mm
चौड़ाई741 mm
ऊंचाई1100 mm
व्हीलबेस1255 mm
सैडल हाइट807 mm
ग्राउंड क्लियरेंस200 mm
परफॉर्मेंस
मैक्सिमम स्पीड90 km/h
क्लाइंबिंग एबिलिटी25% (14°)

इस CNG किट को लगाने से 100km का माइलेज देगी एक्टिवा, खर्च करीब 15 हजार रुपए

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंनौशेरा सेक्टर में सीजफायर वॉयलेशन, भारतीय सेना ने 2 पाकिस्तानी सैनिक मार गिराए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें