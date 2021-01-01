पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बजाज की नई रणनीति:वित्त-वर्ष 2022 में पहला इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी, क्यूट का इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन लाने की भी तैयारी

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
बजाज ऑटो वित्त-वर्ष 2022 की दूसरी छमाही में अपना पहला इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर लॉन्च करेगी। कंपनी पैसेंजर थ्री-व्हीलर सेगमेंट में मार्केट लीडर है, जिसे ऑटो रिक्शा के रूप में भी जाना जाता है। बजाज ने पहले इसे 2019 में लॉन्च करने की योजना बनाई थी लेकिन इसे स्थागित कर दिया गया। इसके बाद जनवरी 2020 में लॉन्च हुआ इलेक्ट्रिक चेतक कंपनी का पहला बैटरी पावर्ड वाहन बन गया था।

कोविड के कारण भी कंपनी को टालनी पड़ी लॉन्चिंग
कंपनी का कहना है कि हम दो साल लेट हो चुके हैं। कोविड-19 महामारी को लॉन्चिंग में देरी का सबसे बड़ा कारण माना जा सकता है। इस दौरान बैटरी सेल की कमी थी और लोग संक्रमण फैलने की डर से ऑटो रिक्शा में सफर करने से कतरा रहे थे। हालांकि स्कूल, ऑफिस, मॉल और दुकानों के वापस खुलने के साथ तीन-पहिया वाहनों की मांग में तेजी आ रही है।

बजाज क्यूट का इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन उतारेगी कंपनी
कंपनी क्वाड्रिसाइकिल क्यूट (Qute) के इलेक्ट्रिक वर्जन पर भी काम कर रही है। क्यूट पहले से ही बाजार में मौजूद है। बजाज ऑटो के एग्जीक्यूटिव डायरेक्टर राकेश शर्मा ने कहा कि हम इलेक्ट्रिक प्लेटफॉर्म पर थ्री-व्हीलर्स और क्यूट को बनाने के लिए बड़े पैमाने पर काम कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा कंपनी अगले वित्तीय वर्ष की दूसरी छमाही में इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर की रेंज उतारेगी। शर्मा ने बताया कि प्रोटोटाइप की टेस्टिंग की जा रही है।

बजाज ऑटो की तीन-पहिया सेगमेंट में 57% हिस्सेदारी
वित्त वर्ष 2020 तक बजाज ऑटो की तीन-पहिया सेगमेंट में 57% हिस्सेदारी थी। ऑर्गनाइज्ड इलेक्ट्रिक पैसेंजर थ्री-व्हीलर स्पेस में महिंद्रा एंड महिंद्रा का वर्चस्व है। पियाजियो ने भी लगभग दो साल पहले सेगमेंट में प्रवेश किया था। लोहिया ऑटो, काइनेटिक ग्रीन और अतुल ऑटो ऑर्गनाइज्ड सेक्टर के कुछ अन्य खिलाड़ी हैं। टीवीएस मोटर कंपनी पेट्रोल थ्री-व्हीलर स्पेस में एक और तगड़ा कॉम्पीटिटर है, जो 2021-22 में इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर सेगमेंट में एंट्री करने के लिए तैयार है। चीन से कुछ हिस्सों में इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर आयात करने वाले अनऑर्गनाइज्ड खिलाड़ियों की बड़ी मौजूदगी के कारण, भारत में इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर का सही मार्केट साइज ज्ञात नहीं है।

2019 में बिके थे 6.3 लाख इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर
सोसाइटी ऑफ मैन्युफैक्चरर्स ऑफ इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल (SMEV) के अनुसार, वित्त-वर्ष 2019 में इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर सेगमेंट की बिक्री 6.3 लाख पर पहुंच गई थी। इस दौरान ईंधन पर बेस्ड थ्री-व्हीलर का बिक्री आंकड़ा 5.72 लाख था। इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर्स की मांग में उछाल इसकी स्वामित्व और संचालन की कम लागत के कारण है। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक, एक इलेक्ट्रिक थ्री-व्हीलर की रनिंग कॉस्ट पेट्रोल-थ्री-व्हीलर के लिए 4-5 रुपए की तुलना में लगभग 0.5 रुपए प्रति किमी है। पेट्रोल की लगातार बढ़ती कीमत के बाद थ्री-व्हीलर्स वाहन मालिक लागत बचाने के लिए बैटरी से चलने वाले तिपहिया वाहनों पर स्विच कर रहे हैं।

