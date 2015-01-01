पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Biking Jackets; Choosing A Right Weather Motorcycle Riding Jacket For Rain, Summers And Winters

फ्रंट गियर:लॉन्ग राइंडिंग पर जा रहे तब जरूर पहने ये सेफ्टी सूट, धूल और मौसम के साथ चोट लगने से भी बचाएगा

नई दिल्ली26 मिनट पहले
सर्दी के मौसम में आप लॉन्ग राइडिंग पर जा रहे हैं, तब सेफ्टी का पूरा ध्यान रखें। यानी बाइक का सर्विसिंग के साथ आपको भी रोड सेफ्टी से जुड़ी एक्सेसरीज भी साथ रखना चाहिए। रेसिंग सूट या जैकेट सेफ्टी एक्सेसरीज का सबसे जरूरी हिस्सा है। आपने अक्सर देखा होगा कि जो लोग बाइक से लंबी यात्रा करते हैं वे अक्सर इन्ही सूट को पहनते हैं।

इन सूट को इस तरह डिजाइन किया जाता है कि ये आपकी राइडिंग को आसान और सेफ बना देते हैं। ये पूरी तरह कम्फर्ट होते हैं। सर्दी के मौसम में ये ठंडी हवाओं से भी सुरक्षा देते हैं। आइए जानते हैं इन सूट के बारे में...

क्या है बाइकिंग रेसिंग सूट?
इन सूट को ऐसे बाइकर्स के लिए डिजाइन किया जाता है जो रेसिंग और लॉन्ग राइडिंग के शौकीन होते हैं। इन सूट में सेल्फी एलिमेंट का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यानी कभी गलती से भी आप राइडिंग के दौरान गिर जाएं या फिर एक्सीडेंट हो जाए, तब आपको चोट लगने से बचाया जा सके। ये आपकी पूरी बॉडी को अच्छी तरह कवर कर लेते हैं। हालांकि, आपके सूट के साथ हेलमेट पहनना भी जरूरी है।

  • इस सूट में बैंड होने वाली जगहों पर सॉफ्ट प्लास्टिक मटेरियल का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।
  • आपकी कोहनी, घुटने, कंधे, पीठ वाले हिस्से को ज्यादा प्रोजेक्ट किया जाता है।
  • सूट पर छोटे-छोटे हिस्सों में हवादार जाली का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है, ताकि अंदर गर्मी न लगे।
  • कई सूट वाटरप्रूफ, डस्टप्रूफ मटेरियल के साथ आते हैं जिससे आपकी राइडिंग चलती रहे।
  • सूट के साथ राइडिंग ग्लव्स पहनना भी जरूरी है, इसमें हार्ड प्लास्टिक होत है जो फिंगर को सेफ रखती है।

बाइकिंग सूट की कीमत
इन सूट की ऑनलाइन कीमत 800 से 900 रुपए के बीच शुरू हो जाती है। हालांकि, ये प्राइस सिर्फ अपर या जैकेट के लिए होती है। पूरी सूट की मिनिमम प्राइस 1500 रुपए के करीब होती है। इसके बाद अच्छी क्वालिटी और ब्रांड के हिसाब से इनकी कीमत 30 हजार रुपए तक पहुंच जाती है। इन्हें ऑफलाइन भी खरीदा जा सकता है।

