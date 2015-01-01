पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंसान बना बैटमैन!:BMW ने बनाया इंसान को हवा में उड़ाने वाला विंगसूट, इसकी स्पीड 300km प्रति घंटा; 9800 फीट ऊंचाई से कूदकर किया टेस्ट

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
विंगसूट का परीक्षण ऑस्ट्रिया के पहाड़ों के ऊपर पूरी सेफ्टी के साथ किया गया
  • इस इलेक्ट्रिक विंगसूट की मदद से सैल्जमैन पीटर उड़ान भरने में कामयाब रहे
  • इस इलेक्ट्रिक विंगसूट में फ्लाई के लिए दो कार्बन प्रोपेलर का इस्तेमाल किया है

बीएमडब्लू को कार मैन्युफैक्चरर कंपनी के तौर पर जाना जाता है। पेट्रोल और डीजल के साथ वो अब इलेक्ट्रिक व्हीकल भी बना रहा है। हालांकि, इस बार कंपनी ने अपनी विंगसूट तैयार किया है, जो बैटमैन की तरह नजर आता है। ये सूट पूरी तरह से इलेक्ट्रिक है। कंपनी पिछले 3 साल से इस सूट पर काम कर रही है।

इस सूट का कॉन्सेप्ट पीटर सैल्जमैन लेकर आए थे, जो प्रोफेशन विंगसूट पायलट / बेस जंपर / स्काई डाइवर / पैराग्लाइडिंग इंस्ट्रक्टर और टेंडम पायलट हैं। बीएमडब्ल्यू आई और डिजाइन वर्क्स के बीच एक कोलोब्रेशन हुआ, जिसके बाद इस विंगसूट को तैयार किया गया। अब इस सूट को पहनकर पीटर ने परीक्षण किया है। इसका वीडियो भी यूट्यूब पर शेयर किया गया है।

कितना पावर है ये विंगसूट?

  • ये इलेक्ट्रिक विंगसूट है जिसकी मदद से पीटर उड़ान भरने में कामयाब रहे। नोर्मल विंगसूट की स्पीड 100 kmph तक होती है, लेकिन इसे इस तरह डिजाइन किया गया है कि इसकी स्पीड 300 kmph से भी ज्यादा है।
  • बीएमडब्ल्यू आई द्वारा तैयार किया गया ये इलेक्ट्रिक विंगसूट में फ्लाई के लिए दो कार्बन प्रोपेलर, इम्पेलर्स लगाए गए हैं। इनमें से हर एक 7.5 kW पावर का आउटपुट जनरेट करता है।
  • इसकी स्पीड करीब 25,000 rpm है और टोटल आउटपुट 15 kW या 20 bhp तक है। हालांकि, अभी ये सिर्फ 5 मिनट के लिए है। अभी इस सूट का इस्तेमाल टेस्टिंग लेवल पर किया जा रहा है।

9,800 फीट ऊंचाई से कूदे
पहले परीक्षण के दौरान, सैल्जमैन दो अन्य विंगसूट ऑपरेटर्स के साथ 9,800 फीट की ऊंचाई से एक हेलीकॉप्टर से नीचे कूदे। ये परीक्षण ऑस्ट्रिया के पहाड़ों के ऊपर पूरी सेफ्टी के साथ किया गया। सभी विंगसूट पायलट पहाड़ों के चारों तरफ उड़ने में सक्षम थे। सैल्जमैन ने विंगसूट का इस्तेमाल उस पर शुरू किया जब ले लगभग पहाड़ों के करीब आ गए। आखिर में उन्होंने पैराशूट की मदद से लैंडिंग की।

