बुक माय शो की नई सर्विस:कंपनी ने वीडियो ऑन डिमांड शुरू किया, इसकी मदद से मूवी को खरीद या रेंट पर ले पाएंगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
ऑनलाइन मूवी टिकट सेल करने वाले प्लेटफॉर्म बुक माय शो ने अपनी बुक माय शो स्ट्रीम सर्विस शुरू की है। अब इसके ऐप पर यूजर ऑन डिमांड मूवी देख पाएंगे। इसे कंपनी ने ट्रांजेक्शनल वीडियो ऑन डिमांड (TVOD) का नाम दिया है। कंपनी ने यूजर को मूवी खरीदने और रेंट पर लेने का ऑप्शन दिया है। मूवी की कीमत या रेंट अलग-अलग होगा। कंपनी ये ऑप्शन उन यूजर्स के लिए लेकर आई है, जो अभी सिनेमाघर नहीं जाना चाहते।

बुक माय शो यूजर्स को 600 से ज्यादा मूवीज और 72,000 से ज्यादा घंटे का कंटेंट दे रही है। इसे यूजर्स ऑनलाइन खरीद सकते हैं, या फिर रेंट पर लेकर देख सकते हैं। कंपनी अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर हर शुक्रवार को प्रीमियम कंटेंट भी देगी।

कुछ मूवीज की कीमत और रेंट

मूवीबाइंग प्राइसरेंट प्राइस
वंडर वुमन 1984799499
द ब्रोकन हार्ट्स गैलरी54989
द गिल्टी29979
पोर्ट्रेट ऑफ ए लेडी ऑन फायर19949
यलो रोज699109
आंखों देखी11949
आराधना (1969)11949

बुक माय शो यूजर्स को अलग-अलग भाषाओं का कंटेंट दे रही है। इसमें अंग्रेजी, हिंदी, मलयालम, तेलुगु, तमिल, बंगाली, कन्नड़, अरेबिक, फ्रेंच, गुजराती और अन्य शामिल हैं। इन सभी भाषाओं की मूवी को यहां से खरीद सकते हैं या फिर रेंट पर ले सकते हैं।

मूवी को खरीदने या रेंट पर लेने की प्रोसेस
सबसे पहले bookmyshow की वेबसाइट को ओपन करें, या फिर ऐप को इन्स्टॉल करें। अब आपको अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करना होगा। इसके लिए आप फेसबुक, गूगल या ईमेल से लॉगइन करें। मोबाइल नंबर से भी लॉगइन कर सकते हैं। लॉगइन होने के बाद आपको मूवी कैटेगरी में जाकर अपनी पसंदीदा फिल्म सिलेक्ट है। आप जैसे ही उस फिल्म पर क्लिक करेंगे उस पर बाय और रेंट का ऑप्शन आ जाएगा। किसी एक ऑप्शन को चुनकर आगे बढ़ें। अब ईमेल आई के साथ अपना फोन नबंर देना होगा। इसके बाद आपको पेमेंट के ऑप्शन मिल जाएंगे।

  • कॉपी लिंक
