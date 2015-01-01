पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्यू लॉन्च:स्पोर्टी लुक और दमदार फीचर्स के साथ हीरो एक्स्ट्रीम 200S लॉन्च, अब इसमें BS6 इंजन मिलेगा

नई दिल्ली7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाइक को स्पोर्ट्स रेड, पैंथर ब्लैक और नए पर्ल फेडलेस व्हाइट कलर में खरीद सकते हैं
  • इस बाइक में BS6 200cc एयर कूल्ड फ्यूल इंजेक्स्टशन इंजन दिया है
  • अपने फोन से कनेक्ट कर नेविगेशन या अन्य फीचर्स का यूज कर पाएंगे

हीरो मोटोकॉर्प ने ऑटो बाजार में हीरो एक्सट्रीम 200S का BS6 वैरिएंट लॉन्च कर दिया है। फेस्टिवल सीजन में लॉन्च की गई इस बाइक की कीमत 1.15 लाख रुपए है। बाइक में BS6 इंजन के साथ LED हेडलैम्प जैसे फीचर्स भी मिलेंगे। ये बाइक पहले से ज्यादा स्पोर्टी नजर आ रही है। हीरो ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर अपकमिंग मोटरसाइकिल की डिटेल को भी अपडेट किया है।

इस बाइक में BS6 200cc एयर कूल्ड फ्यूल इंजेक्स्टशन इंजन दिया है, जो 8500 आरपीएम पर 17.5 बीएचपी का पावर और 6500 आरपीएम पर 16.4 एनएम का टॉर्क जेनरेट करता है। इसमें 7 स्टेप एडजेस्टेबल मोनोशॉक सस्पेंशन दिए हैं। वहीं, सेल्फी और बाइक कंट्रोल के लिए सिंगल चैनल ABS और 276 एमएम फ्रंट डिस्क और 220 एमएम रियर डिस्क ब्रेक भी मिलेंगे।

बाइक के स्पेसिफिकेशन
बाइक में डिजिटल इंस्ट्रूमेंट क्लस्टर दिया है, जो सर्विस रिमाइंडर और गियर इंडीकेटर जैसे फीचर्स के साथ आता है। इसमें स्मार्टफोन कनेक्टिविटी मिलेगी। आप अपने फोन से कनेक्ट कर नेविगेशन या अन्य फीचर्स का यूज कर पाएंगे। बाइक ट्विन एलईडी हेडलैंप, एलईडी टेल लाइट, टर्न बाय टर्न नेविगेशन, ऑटो सेल टेक्नोलॉजी, एंटी स्लिप सीट से लैस है। बाइक को स्पोर्ट्स रेड, पैंथर ब्लैक और नए पर्ल फेडलेस व्हाइट कलर में खरीद सकते हैं।

जिक्सर और पल्सर से मुकाबला
भारतीय ऑटो बाजार में इस बाइक का मुकाबला सुजुकी जिक्सर SF और बजाजा पल्सर RS 200 से होगा। जिक्सर की कीमत 1.22 लाख और पल्सर की कीमत 1.49 लाख रुपए है। हालांकि, जिक्सर में 155cc और पल्सर में 200cc का इंजन दिया है।

