कमबैक:बीएस 6 इंजन के साथ जल्द वापसी करेगी होंडा CB300R, जानिए कितनी होगी कीमत और किसे मिलेगी चुनौती

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
होंडा ने पहले ही महज एक महीने के अंतराल में बिगविंग डीलरशिप को चार से आठ कर दिया है। उम्मीद है कि होंडा अगले दो वर्षों के भीतर 250 से 300 नए बिगविंग डीलरशिप का उद्घाटन करेगी।
  • BS4 होंडा CB300R मोटरसाइकिल की शुरुआती कीमत 2.42 लाख रु. थी
  • बाजार में इसका मुकाबला KTM 390 ड्यूक और BMW G310R से होगा

होंडा मोटरसाइकिल एंड स्कूटर्स इंडिया ने हाल ही में हाईनेस सीबी 350 को लॉन्च किया, जिसने कंपनी की सब-400 सीसी मॉडर्न-क्लासिक सेगमेंट में एंट्री करने में मदद की। लॉन्चिंग के बाद हाईनेस सीबी 350, देश में बिगविंग डीलरशिप के माध्यम से बेची जाने वाली सबसे सस्ती मोटरसाइकिल बन गई है, जबकि पहली इस स्थान पर CB300R थी।

गौर करने वाली बात यह है कि CB300R वास्तव में कंपनी की भारतीय बाजार में सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली प्रीमियम बाइक थी, और इसकी लोकप्रियता केवल समय के साथ बढ़ती दिख रही थी। हालांकि, बीएस 6 एमिशन नॉर्म्स इसी साल 1 अप्रैल को लागू हुए, और CB300R को लाइनअप से हटा दिया गया, क्योंकि इसे नए एमिशन नॉर्म्स का पालन करने के लिए अपग्रेड नहीं किया गया था।

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, उम्मीद की जा रही है कि CB300R जल्द ही भारतीय बाजार में वापसी कर सकती है। होंडा अपने बिगविंग डीलरशिप लाइनअप रेंज का दायरा बढ़ाने की योजना बना रही है, जिससे देशभर में प्रीमियम मोटरसाइकिलों के अधिक खरीदार मिलने में मदद मिलेगी। जैसा की हाईनेस सीबी 350 मोटरसाइकिल को बिगविंग डीलरशिप पर सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाली मोटरसाइकिल कहा जा रहा है, इसे बढ़ते डीलरशिप नेटवर्क से निश्चित रूप से CB300R को भी लाभ मिलेगा।

बीएस 4 होंडा CB300R की शुरुआती कीमत 2.42 लाख रु. थी
बीएस 4 होंडा CB300R की शुरुआती दिल्ली एक्स-शोरूम कीमत 2.42 लाख रुपए है, हालांकि, यह देखा जाना अभी बाकी है कि बीएस 6 कंप्लेंट वर्जन की कीमत में बढ़ोतरी होगी या नहीं। यह ध्यान दिया जाना चाहिए कि फरवरी 2019 में ही इस मोटरसाइकिल को भारतीय बाजार में लॉन्च किया गया था, और इसे पूरी तरह से कंप्लीटली क्नोक्ड डाउन यानी सीकेडी रूट के जरिए भारत लाया जा रहा था।

बीएस 6 होंडा CB300R का इंजन बीएस 4 मॉडल के समान ही होगा- रिपोर्ट
केटीएम 390 ड्यूक और बीएमडब्ल्यू G310R जैसी प्रतिद्वंद्वी मोटरसाइकिल को चुनौती देने वाली बीएस 4 होंडा CB300R में 286 सीसी, लिक्विड-कूल्ड, सिंगल-सिलेंडर, फोर-वॉल्व, डीओएचसी इंजन, जिसे 6-स्पीड ट्रांसमिशन के साथ जोड़ा गया था। इस इंजन से 27.4 एनएम पीक टॉर्क और अधिकतम 31.4 एचपी का पॉवर मिलता था। उम्मीद की जा रही है कि होंडा CB300R के बीएस 6 मॉडल में किसी भी तरह का मैकेनिकल बदलाव नहीं देखने को मिलेगा।

दो साल के अंदर 250 से 300 नए बिगविंग डीलरशिप लॉन्च होंगे
नई विस्तार योजना के साथ, होंडा ने पहले ही महज एक महीने के अंतराल में बिगविंग डीलरशिप को चार से आठ कर दिया है। उम्मीद है कि होंडा अगले दो वर्षों के भीतर 250 से 300 नए बिगविंग डीलरशिप का उद्घाटन करेगी, जिससे ब्रांड को एक मजबूत पहुंच मिलेगी।

