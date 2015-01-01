पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्राई रिपोर्ट:BSNL की वॉइस कॉल क्वालिटी जियो, एयरटेल और वोडाफोन से बेहतर; ट्रैवलिंग के दौरान जियो की कॉलिंग सबसे खराब

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
  • यूजर्स से मिले फीडबैक के आधार पर BSNL वॉइस कॉल क्वालिटी के मामले में पहले नंबर पर रही है
  • 5 नंवबर तक अपडेट हुए डेटा के मुताबिक, BSNL को 2014 यूजर्स ने 5 में से 3.4 स्टार रेटिंग दी है

देश की सबसे बड़ी टेलीकॉम कंपनी रिलायंस जियो के साथ एयरटेल और वोडाफोन-आइडिया वॉइस कॉल क्वालिटी के मामले में बीएसएनएल से पीछे हैं। टेलीकॉम रेगुलेटरी अथॉरिटी ऑफ इंडिया (TRAI) की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वॉइस क्वालिटी के मामले में BSNL सबसे बेहतर रही है। ट्राई ने माय कॉल ऐप पर मिले यूजर फीडबैक के आधार पर इस रिपोर्ट को तैयार किया है।

यूजर्स से मिले फीडबैक के आधार पर BSNL वॉइस कॉल क्वालिटी के मामले में पहले नंबर पर रही। वहीं, जियो और वोडाफोन दोनों दूसरे स्थान पर रहीं। एयरटेल को तीसरा स्थान मिला। यानी ग्राहकों को हाई स्पीड डाटा देने वाली ये सभी कंपनियां वॉइस क्वालिटी के मामले में फेल रही।

वॉइस सैंपल के आधार पर मिली रेटिंग
ट्राई वेबसाइट पर 5 नंवबर तक अपडेट हुए डेटा के मुताबिक, BSNL को 2014 यूजर्स ने 5 में से 3.4 स्टार रेटिंग दी। वहीं, रिलायंस जियो और वोडाफोन को 3.3 स्टार रेटिंग मिली। हालांकि, जियो को 10,292 यूजर्स ने और वोडाफोन को 3,408 सैंपल के आधार पर रेटिंग मिली। एयरटेल को 9,520 सैंपल के आधार पर 3.0 स्टार रेटिंग मिली। वहीं, आइडिया को 977 सैंपल के आधार पर 2.9 स्टार रेटिंग मिली।

ट्रैवलिंग के दौरान जियो सबसे खराब
डेटा में इनडोर, आउटडोर और ट्रैवलिंग के दौरान कॉल क्वालिटी के बीच का अंतर देखा गया। ट्रैवलिंग के दौरान मिलने वाली कॉल क्वालिटी को लेकर BSNL को यूजर्स ने सबसे ज्यादा रेटिंग दी है। ट्रैवलिंग कॉल क्वालिटी को लेकर BSNL को 4.4, एयरटेल को 3.3 और जियो को 3.2 रेटिंग मिली है। ये डेटा सभी राज्यों के यूजर्स द्वारा मिली जानकारी के आधार पर तैयार किया जाता है।

यूजर्स द्वारा मिले सैंपल के आधार ये बात निकलकर आई कि सिर्फ 60 प्रतिशत यूजर्स ही कॉल क्वालिटी को लेकर खुश थी, जबकि 26 प्रतिशत कॉल में वॉइस क्वालिटी खराब थी और 14 प्रतिशत में कॉल ड्रॉप हुए।

