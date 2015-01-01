पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Tech auto
  • CAIT Urges DPIIT To Penalise Amazon & Flipkart For Alleged Violation Of FDI, FEMA Norms

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अमेजन-फ्लिपकार्ट पर कार्रवाई की मांग:विदेशी ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियों पर FDI नियमों के उल्लंघन का आरोप, कैट ने सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की

नई दिल्ली9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दूसरे देशों की तरह अमेजन और वॉलमार्ट के कैपिटल डंपिंग का विपरीत प्रभाव भारत पर भी पड़ा है, जहां लाखों लोग बेरोजगार हो गए हैं
  • अमेजन पर 1.20 लाख करोड़ और फ्लिपकार्ट पर 3.8 लाख करोड़ का जुर्माना लगाने की मांग
  • कैट ने देश भर में इन कंपनियों के खिलाफ 20 नवंबर से 40 दिनों का अभियान शुरू किया है

ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट पर एक बार फिर सरकार की नीतियों का उल्लंघन करने का आरोप लगा है। कन्फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑल इंडिया ट्रेडर्स (कैट) ने इन कंपनियों के मनमाने रवैए और एफडीआई मानदंडों का उल्लंघन करने के लिए कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

कैट ने कहा कि ई-कॉमर्स कंपनियां नीति और कानून का उल्लंघन कर रहे हैं और उनके खिलाफ अनेक शिकायतें भी की जा रही है, पर अब तक कोई भी कार्रवाई नहीं की गई है। यही कारण है कि मजबूर होकर कैट ने देश भर में 20 नवंबर से 40 दिनों का अभियान शुरू किया है।

विदेशी मुद्रा प्रबंधन अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की मांग
कैट ने अमेजन के खिलाफ शिकायत करते हुए गुरुप्रसाद महापात्र, सचिव, आंतरिक व्यापार एवं उद्योग संवर्द्धन विभाग (DPIIT) को ज्ञापन भेजा है। कैट ने अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट दोनों के खिलाफ विदेशी मुद्रा प्रबंधन अधिनियम, 1999 के तहत बने विभिन्न नियमों के उल्लंघनों और अपराधों के लिए को उन्हें दोषी ठहराया है। साथ ही, सख्त कार्रवाई और दंड की मांग की है।

भारतीय कंपनियों को कंट्रोल कर रहे

  • कैट के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष बीसी भरतिया और महासचिव प्रवीण खंडेलवाल ने कहा कि ई-कॉमर्स के इन्वेंट्री-आधारित मॉडल के लिए एफडीआई में अनुमति नहीं है, बावजूद इसके ये ई कॉमर्स कंपनियां परोक्ष रूप से भारतीय कंपनियों को नियंत्रित कर रहे है। इनके द्वारा किए गए प्रमुख उल्लंघनों में से एक अमेजन द्वारा फ्यूचर रिटेल लिमिटेड पर नियंत्रण का दावा शामिल है।
  • इसके अलावा, अमेजन द्वारा मोर रिटेल लिमिटेड जो कि एक मल्टी ब्रांड रिटेलर है उस पर नियंत्रण है, वॉलमार्ट के स्वामित्व वाली फ्लिपकार्ट का नियंत्रण आदित्य बिड़ला फैशन एंड रिटेल लिमिटेड पर है, जो एक मल्टी-ब्रांड रिटेल कंपनी है। फ्लिपकार्ट अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से विक्रेताओं या उनकी इन्वेंट्री को नियंत्रित कर रहा है। उनके ई-कॉमर्स मार्केटप्लेस प्लेटफॉर्म पर भी उसका नियंत्रण है।
  • अमेजन अप्रत्यक्ष रूप से अपने ई-कॉमर्स मार्केटप्लेस प्लेटफॉर्म पर विक्रेताओं या उनकी इन्वेंट्री को नियंत्रित करता है। अमेजन रिटेल पेंट्री अपने ई-कॉमर्स मार्केटप्लेस प्लेटफॉर्म पर मल्टी-ब्रांड खाद्य उत्पादों की बिक्री करता है। अमेजन ने कथित तौर पर 35,000 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश भारतीय ई-कॉमर्स बाजार पर कब्जा करने के उद्देश्य से किया है, जो भारत में करोड़ों छोटे व्यापारियों के व्यापार लिए खतरा बन गया है।

1999 की धारा 13 के तहत जुर्माना लगाने की मांग

  • भरतिया और खंडेलवाल ने डीपीआईआईटी सचिव को भेजे अपने ज्ञापन में कैट ने अमेजन पर विदेशी मुद्रा प्रबंधन अधिनियम, 1999 की धारा 13 के तहत जुर्माना लगाने की मांग की है, जो निवेश का तीन गुना है, जो फेमा नियमों के उल्लंघन में भी आता है। अमेजन पर 1,20,000 करोड़ रुपए और फ्लिपकार्ट पर 3.8 लाख करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना लगाने की मांग की गई है।
  • खुदरा व्यापार भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की जीवन रेखा है और भारतीय आबादी के 25% से अधिक लोगों को रोजगार और आजीविका प्रदान करता है। दूसरे देशों की तरह अमेजन और वॉलमार्ट के कैपिटल डंपिंग का विपरीत प्रभाव भारत पर भी पड़ा है, जहां लाखों लोग बेरोजगार हो गए हैं।

छोटे और मझोले व्यापारियों को नुकसान

  • भरतिया और खंडेलवाल ने कहा कि फेमा नियम उन हजारों छोटे और मझोले उद्यमों के हितों की रक्षा करने के लिए हैं, जो संभवतः असीमित संसाधनों के चलते विदेशी कंपनियों के खिलाफ खड़े नहीं हो सकते हैं, जिनको दुनियाभर में जिस भी देश मे जाने की अनुमति मिली वहां उन्होंने स्थानीय उद्योग को नष्ट करने का रिकॉर्ड बनाया है।
  • अमेजन और फ्लिपकार्ट (वॉलमार्ट) दोनों कंपनियां विदेशी मुद्रा प्रबंधन नियमों, 2019 का खुलेआम उल्लंघन कर अपना संचालन कर रही हैं। पर ऐसा करते समय, वे इस तथ्य से पूरी तरह से बेखबर हैं कि भारत एक बनाना गणराज्य नहीं है बल्कि यह दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा लोकतंत्र है और यह कानून द्वारा शासित देश है। इसलिए, उन्हें तुरंत भारतीय कानून का उल्लंघन करना बंद करना चाहिए।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिन में जिस राजबाड़ा पर भीड़ लगी थी, रात 10 बजे के बाद वहां सन्नाटा था - इंदौर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें