फ्रंट गियर:1 मिनट में आपकी सीट को गर्म कर देगा ये कवर, सर्दी के मौसम में ड्राइविंग के दौरान नहीं होगी थकान

नई दिल्ली22 मिनट पहले
सर्दी के मौसम में कार से सफर करने का अलग मजा आता है। मौसम ठंडा होने की वजह से कार ड्राइविंग में थकान कम होती है। साथ ही, कार की कम गर्म होती है। एसी का इस्तेमाल नहीं करना पड़ता जिसके चलते कार का माइलेज भी बढ़ जाता है। हालांकि, कई लोग सर्दी की वजह से ड्राइविंग में पूरी तरह कम्फर्ट नहीं होते। ऐसे लोगों के लिए हीटर सीट कुशन वार्मर कवर आते हैं।

क्या है हीटर सीट कुशन वार्मर कवर?
ये ऐसे सीट कुशन कवर होते हैं जिनके अंदर हीटिंग वायर लगाए जाते हैं। साथ ही कवर में लेदर फाइबर फेब्रिक का इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।
इन्हें नॉर्मल कवर की तरह कार की सीट पर लगाया जाता है। ये 12 वोल्ट DC प्लग के साथ काम करता है। इसके फोन चार्जिंग प्लग में लगाकर इस्तेमाल किया जाता है।

जरूरत के हिसाब से गर्माहट देंगे

  • इस कवर में हाई और लो हीटिंग के ऑप्शन दिए होते हैं। आप सर्दी के हिसाब से टेम्परेचर को मेंटेन कर सकते हैं। क्योंकि ये बैटरी ऑपरेटेड कवर होते हैं ऐसे में इससे शॉक लगने का खतरा नहीं होता। ये कवर नीचे और पीछे की तरफ से गर्म होते हैं। ऐसे में ड्राइविंग के दौरान ये कवर गर्माहट देते हैं। जिससे थकान कम होती है।
  • इन कवर में भी कई तरह की क्वालिटी आती है। अच्छी क्वालिटी वाले कवर्स में कुछ एडिशनल फीचर्स भी मिल जाते हैं। जैसे, इनमें हीटिंग टाइमर भी दिया होता है। ऐसे में फिक्स टाइम के बाद ये ऑटो ऑफ हो जाते हैं। साथ ही, इनसे नीचे या बैक साइड को अलग-अलग और लो, मीडियम और हाई टेम्परेचर कर सकते हैं।
  • कई लोग इन कवर्स को कार के अलावा घर और ऑफिस में चेयर पर लगाकर इस्तेमाल करते हैं। बस इसके लिए बैटरी का होना जरूरी होता है। ये एक मिनट के अंदर ही हीटिंग देना शुरू कर देते हैं। ऐसे में इन पर बैठने वाले को काफी रिलेक्स मिलता है। इनका टेम्परेचर 30 से 65 डिग्री तक कर सकते हैं।

हीटर सीट कुशन वार्मर कवर की कीमत
ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म पर इनकी कीमत 1000 से 1200 रुपए के बीच शुरू हो जाती है। अलग-अलग प्लेटफॉर्म पर कीमत भी अलग होती है। ऑनलाइन डील पर आपको दूसरे ऑफर्स भी मिल सकते हैं। ये कवर्स ज्यादातर ब्लैक कलर में ही आते हैं। हालांकि, इनके पैटर्न अलग हो सकते हैं।

