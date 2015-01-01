पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गूगल मैप्स का नया फीचर:ट्रेन, बस, पब्लिक प्लेस पर कोविड संक्रमितों की लाइव डिटेल मिलेगी; वॉइस कमांड से कॉल रिसीव-रिजेक्ट होंगे

एक घंटा पहले
  • गूगल असिस्टेंट ड्राइविंग मोड को एंड्रायड यूजर्स के लिए रोलआउट किया गया है
  • मंगलवार को देश में कुल 38,478 केस सामने आए, वहीं 44,671 मरीज ठीक हुए

कोविड-19 से बचने और उससे जुड़े अपडेट के लिए गूगल लगातार मैप्स में नए फीचर्स जोड़ रहा है। ऐसे में अब कंपनी ने मैप्स में गूगल असिस्टेंट ड्राइविंग मोड जारी किया है। इस मोड से एंड्रॉयड और आईओएस यूजर्स को रियल टाइम में कोविड से जुड़ी सटीक जानकारी मिलेगी। यानी आप घर से बाहर निकलने वाले हैं तब आपको पब्लिक प्लेस और ट्रांसपोर्ट जैसे बस, ट्रेन या ज्यादा भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर कोविड संक्रमितों के बारे में पहले ही पता चल जाएगा।

बता दें कि देश में कोरोना के नए मामलों में काफी गिरावट देखी जा रही है। एक्टिव केस में भी कमी हो रही है, लेकिन दिल्ली और केरल में संक्रमण की रफ्तार तेज होती जा रही है। मंगलवार को देश में कुल 38 हजार 478 केस सामने आए, इसके मुकाबले 44 हजार 671 मरीज ठीक हो गए। 471 मरीजों की मौत हुई। एक्टिव केस में 6 हजार 672 की कमी आई।

भारतीय यूजर्स को मिलेगा फायदा

  • गूगल मैप्स पर यह फीचर ऐसे में वक्त में आया है, जब भारत में एक बार फिर से कोविड-19 से जुड़े मामलों बढ़ रहे हैं। दिल्ली सरकार तो भीड़भाड़ वाली जगहों पर फिर से लॉकडाउन की प्लानिंग कर रही है। गूगल मैप यूजर को भीड़भाड़ वाले जगहों की रियल टाइम इन्फॉर्मेशन देगा। वहीं, पिछले 7 दिनों में दर्ज मामलों, कोविड-19 से होने वाली मौतों की भी जानकारी भी मिलेगी।
  • गूगल ने बताया कि इस नए फीचर की मदद से लोकल अथॉरिटी की गाइडलाइंस, टेस्टिंग साइट और लिंक की जानकारी मुहैया कराई जाएगी। किसी स्पेसिफिक एरिया के ऑल टाइम डिटेक्ट केस के बारे में जानकारी भी मिलेगी। यह जानकारी ऑफिशियल सोर्स से उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।
  • यूजर्स डिलीवरी ऑर्डर का लाइव स्टेटस भी देख सकते हैं। यह फीचर आपको संभावित ऑर्डर का डिलीवरी टाइम, पिकअप टाइम की जानकारी भी उपलब्ध कराएगा। आपको अनुमानित वेटिंग टाइम, डिलीवरी फीस के बारे में भी जानकारी मिलेगी।
  • गूगल मैप से यूजर अपने पसंदीदा फूड को रिऑर्डर कर सकेंगे। इस फीचर को एंड्रायड और आईओएस यूजर के लिए भारत, ऑस्ट्रेलिया, ब्राजील, कनाडा, जर्मनी और अमेरिका में लागू कर दिया गया है।
  • अमेरिका में गूगल असिस्टेंट ड्राइविंग मोड को एंड्रायड यूजर्स के लिए रोलआउट किया गया है। इस फीचर से अब ड्राइविंग करते हुए बार-बार ड्राइवर को फोन की स्क्रीन पर नहीं देखना होगा। यानी ड्राइवर वॉइस कमांड से कॉल को रिसीव और रिजेक्ट कर पाएंगे। इस मोड से यूजर्स मैसेज भी भेज पाएंगे।
