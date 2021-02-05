पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी भी बेअसर:भारत की टेक इंडस्ट्री को FY21 में 2.3% की ग्रोथ मिली, 1.3 लाख नई हायरिंग भी हुईं

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
कोविड महामारी के दौर में भी इंडियन टेक्नोलॉजी सेक्टर की सालाना ग्रोथ 2.3% रही। नेसकॉम की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, फाइनेंशियल ईयर 2020-21 में डिजिटल ट्रांसफॉर्मेशन और टेक एडॉप्शन में तेजी देखने को मिली। इस दौरान इस सेक्टर ने 194 बिलियन डॉलर (करीब 14.13 लाख करोड़ रुपए) का रेवन्यू जनरेट किया।

ऐसी उम्मीद की जा रही है कि फाइनेंशियल ईयर 2020-21 के दौरान 138,000 नई हायरिंग की गईं। इससे इस सेक्टर में कर्मचारियों की संख्या बढ़कर 4.47 मिलियन (करीब 44.70 लाख) हो गई।

GPD में 8% का योगदान
इंडियन टेक इंडस्ट्री ने देश की GPD में 8% का योगदान दिया है। सर्विस एक्सपोर्ट में 52% हिस्सेदारी और फॉरेन डायरेक्ट इन्वेस्टमेंट (FDI) के आधार पर कुल 50% हिस्सेदारी रही। ये आंकड़े अप्रैल से सिंतबर 2020 के हैं।

डोमेस्टिक मार्केट को 3.4% की ग्रोथ मिली
टेक इंडस्ट्री के लिए डिजिटल इन्वेस्टमेंट जारी है। ऑर्गनाइजेशन अभी क्षमताओं को बिजनेस मॉडल के हिसाब से 28 से 30% का रेवेन्यू जनरेट कर रही हैं। हार्डवेयर की डिमांड से इंडियन डोमेस्टिक मार्केट को बीते साल 3.4% की ग्रोथ मिली है। भारतीय कंपनियों का फोकस अब इनोवेटिव प्रोडक्ट्स पर है। बीते 5 सालों में इन कंपनियों ने 115,000 से अधिक टेक पेटेंट किए हैं।

2021 में भी सफर जारी रहेगी
नेसकॉम के प्रेसिडेंट, देबजानी घोष ने कहा, "हम देख रहे हैं कि 2021 में वैक्सीनेशन से बाजार में पॉजीटिविटी है। भारत की टेक्नोलॉजी इंडस्ट्री में इसी तरह की ग्रोथ जारी रहेगी। हम बदलती हुई टेक्नोलॉजी का सफर करने के लिए तैयार हैं।"

क्लाउड एडॉप्शन में 80% की ग्रोथ दिखेगी
2020 में टेक इंडस्ट्री में 146 मर्जर और अधिग्रहण डील्स देखने को मिली। इनमें से 90% डिजिटल फॉर्मेट पर फोक्सड थीं। नेसकॉम ने अपनी रिपोर्ट में ये भी कहा है कि 2021 की पहली छमाही में कंपनियों के क्लाउड एडॉप्शन में 80% की ग्रोथ देखने को मिलेगी।

